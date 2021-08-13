Best pillows for sleeping no matter how you sleep

Getting a great pillow can be an absolute game-changer. We all know that getting good sleep is important, but getting good sleep requires getting a pillow and mattress that best matches your body. But there are a lot of pillows out there. As a result, it can be hard to find the best pillows for sleeping.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are tons of pillow models out there, and they’re not created equal.

There are quite a few things to consider before buying a new pillow. Perhaps the most important thing to consider is how you sleep. Some people sleep on their back, some on their sides, and some on their stomach. Some people switch their sleeping position throughout the night. Whatever you do, it’s important to be aware of it.

Of course, you’ll also want to consider your budget, and if you have any preferences regarding things like material. Some pillows come in a basic foam, while some are memory foam, and some are down.

No matter what you’re looking for from a pillow, here are the best pillows for sleeping.

Best pillow for sleeping overall: Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow

Pros: Adjustable, high-quality materials, enough support for any sleeper

Cons: A little pricey

If you’re looking for a high-quality pillow that’s made from premium materials and super-adjustable, then the Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow is the way to go. Not only is this pillow adjustable, but it offers a nice thick covering to prevent you from feeling the internal foam bumps too much. And, it offers enough neck support without causing neck pain.

The filling for the pillow is a shredded foam, and you can remove or fill the pillow as you see fit. That means that no matter what your preference for pillow height, you should be able to get something that perfectly fits your needs. Not only that, but it also means you can experiment a little — perhaps you’re not exactly sure what pillow height is best for you, and this pillow can help you figure that out.

The Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow is great but it’s not perfect. Notably, for some the pillow is a little pricey, coming in at around $100. That said, if you can afford it, we think it’s well worth the cost.

Best pillow for side sleepers: Layla Kapok Pillow

Pros: Adjustable, cooling, premium materials, good warranty

Cons: Not machine washable, a little pricey

If you’re exclusively a side-sleeper, it’s worth getting a pillow that caters to that. For side-sleepers, we recommend the Layla Kopok Pillow. This pillow is also adjustable, plus it comes with more than enough padding for side sleepers who still want neck support.

One of the best things about this pillow is that it’s made from super-premium materials. It’s made from a combination of shredded memory foam, along with kapok fibers, which are harvested from the kapok tree in Indonesia. Around the outside, there’s a nice cover that’s actually made from copper fibers, and is designed to remain cool through the night. The pillow comes with plenty of padding, and in fact, you might want to remove some when you first get the pillow. You’ll also get an excellent five-year warranty and a 120-night money-back guarantee.

So what are the issues with this pillow? Well, again, it is a little pricey. And, the pillow isn’t machine-washable — so you’ll have to hand-wash it.

Best pillow for stomach sleepers: Casper Sleep Pillow

Pros: Cooling material, inexpensive, flat enough for stomach sleepers

Cons: Not adjustable

If you’re a stomach sleeper, you probably want something that cradles your head, but isn’t so thick as to strain your neck. In that case, we recommend the Casper Sleep Pillow. This pillow is built for neck alignment, along with cooling, ensuring that even stomach sleepers will get a comfortable night’s sleep.

The fact is that many stomach sleepers change positions through the night, and this pillow is great for those people too. The pillow offers a firmer base at its core, with a softer, plush exterior to make for a comfortable experience. The pillow is also machine-washable, making it much easier to clean as needed.

As with anything, there are downsides to this pillow. Notably, it’s not adjustable, unlike many others on this list. That said, it is pretty inexpensive, so if you think it’ll offer you a good night’s sleep, the lack of adjustability may not matter.

Best pillow for back sleepers: Purple Harmony Pillow

Pros: Excellent cooling, good thickness for back-sleeping, unique feel

Cons: Expensive

Purple has brought its awesome technology to a new pillow — the Purple Harmony. In this pillow, you’ll get a thin layer of that classic Purple grid hex, along with three layers of latex foam. The pillow is available in different loft sizes and is built to remain cool through the night.

The Purple Harmony offers a medium-firm feel, but it still feels like it’s cradling your head through the night. The pillow is built to keep your head in alignment, especially on your back. That’s great news for those who sleep on their back. Because of the fact that the pillow has a layer of Purple’s hex grid in it, it feels pretty unique, too.

The pillow is great, but there are some downsides to consider. For example, the pillow is pretty expensive. And, it’s not really very adjustable — the thickness you get is the thickness you get.

Best pillow for neck pain: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow

Pros: Excellent ergonomics, different sizes, great for neck pain

Cons: Can be a bit expensive, not for stomach sleepers

If you suffer from neck pain, it’s worth finding a pillow that’s built to help. Tempur-Pedic is known for building ergonomic products that support your body the way it should be supported. The Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow is a perfect example of that.

The pillow may look a little strange at first, but there’s good reason for its overall shape. The pillow is built to contour to the shape of the neck and spin, ensuring that your head remains in a natural position through the night. Note, this pillow is good for side sleepers and back sleepers — stomach sleepers with neck pain should look elsewhere.

There are some downsides, apart from the fact that the pillow isn’t right for stomach sleepers. For example, the pillow takes some getting used to, and isn’t adjustable. That said, it’s still well worth trying for those that are experiencing neck pain.

Best cooling pillow: Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow

Pros: Cooling technology, adjustable, high-quality materials

Cons: Not the most supportive

We’ve talked a lot about pillows offering cooling technology, but if cooling is your main concern, then the Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow is the way to go. This pillow is actually built with a cooling gel that’s infused into memory foam to offer a super cool experience overall.

The pillow goes beyond just being cool. This pillow is also very soft, ensuring that it’s super comfortable in any situation. And, the pillow is machine washable, hypoallergenic, and even adjustable thanks to the fact that you can remove foam from inside the pillow.

So what are the downsides to the pillow? Well, it’s not as supportive as some other pillows, so if you have neck pain, it’s probably not for you.