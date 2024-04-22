Under-the-Radar Amazon Gems That Deserve to Belong in a Problem-Solving Hall of Fame

Life is filled with annoying little problems that might not seem like much on paper but, over time, can have a major impact on your overall well-being. You could be having a perfectly nice day when something as small as a messy countertop or a misplaced pair of keys can push you over the edge. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of 37 problem-solving products designed to stop those infuriating problems before they can ruin your day. Read on to discover the items that future-you will be glad you purchased.

A Kitchen Wrap Organizer That Saves Cabinet Space When you’re low on cabinet space, you’re forced to get clever to fit all your essentials. This kitchen wrap organizer has spots for plastic bags, plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and more. The built-in handle makes it easy to pull out, take what you need, and return to its spot. Find it on Amazon

A Cervical Pillow Designed For Side Sleepers Side sleepers have to deal with a host of problems, including neck stiffness, shoulder pain, and hip discomfort. This cervical pillow is designed specifically for side sleepers to offer adjustable support exactly where you need it. Find it on Amazon

Bra Liners That Keep You Dry Stay comfortable and confident with this set of bra liners. Each liner is made from absorbent viscose/cotton blend material that wicks away moisture to keep you dry on even the hottest days. The discreet shape stays invisible under clothing. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Roll-Up Drying Rack That Takes Up Minimal Space Set a sponge, towel, and cleaning brush on this roll-up drying rack to keep them dry and fresh without overtaking your entire sink. It sits over one corner to take up minimal space, and it’s covered in silicone to prevent rust. Find it on Amazon

A Portable Chair With a Shady Canopy Enjoy shade wherever your day takes you with this portable outdoor chair. The foldable design makes it easy to pack or carry, and the built-in canopy keeps you cool and shaded from the sun. It also includes a convenient carrying case with a reinforced strap. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Rechargeable Book Light With So Many Settings Enjoy some before-bed reading without disturbing your partner with this rechargable book light. It clips directly onto your book so you can direct your light exactly where you need it, and you can choose from various color temperature and brightness settings. Find it on Amazon

Baggy Holders For Easy Meal Prep Fill your plastic baggies with confidence with these clever baggy rack holders. They feature a strong suction cup to keep it firmly on your counter and two clips that attach to the sides of your baggy to keep it open while you fill it. Find it on Amazon

A Food Storage Container That Keeps Deli Meat Fresh Organize your meat and cheese drawer with this deli meat storage container. Its airtight design keeps content fresher for longer, and the lids are compatible with dry-erase markers, so you can keep track of best-by dates. Find it on Amazon

An Expandable Makeup Holder With a Built-In Mirror This makeup holder is perfect for the perpetual over-packer. The expandable design can fit a shocking amount of makeup and skincare products, and the built-in mirror allows you to do touch-ups while on the go. Find it on Amazon

A Slim Wallet That Won’t Weigh You Down The problem: an overly large wallet that either takes up too much space in your bag or constantly falls out of your pants pocket. The solution: this ultra-thin wallet, which takes up minimal space while still providing room for cards and cash. Find it on Amazon

A Windproof Umbrella Wth a C-Shaped Handle Don’t get caught in a rainstorm without this windproof umbrella. The unique design keeps its shape even during heavy wind, and the upside-down closure keeps the wet part on the inside to prevent you from getting dripped on after getting out of the rain. Find it on Amazon

A Soap Dispenser With a Dual Action Design Dish soap has needed a revamp for a while, and this soap dispenser from Soap Daddy has finally done it. The dual-action design allows you to either press down on the top to get your sponge sudsy or squeeze it directly onto whatever you’re washing. Find it on Amazon

A Gap Cleaning Brush With Ultra-Fine Bristles Deep-clean your house like never before with these gap-cleaning brushes. The narrow shape allows you to access the hard-to-reach spots in your home, and the ultra-fine bristles are stiffer than a toothbrush to allow for a thorough scrubbing. Find it on Amazon

Bra Strap Clips That Turn Any Bra Into a Racerback Buying multiple bras with varying strap designs can get pricey. Luckily, these bra strap clips can be used to customize your straps to fit any type of shirt or dress design. Each set comes with 12 bra clips and three strap holders. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Finger Guard That Helps You Slice and Dice Safely Keep fingertips protected during meal prep with these finger guards. They’re crafted from durable stainless steel, feature a secure ring design, and are small enough not to get in the way while you’re chopping. Each set comes with three guards. Find it on Amazon

A Utensil Rest That Keeps Counters Drip-Free Keep your cooking tools within reach while keeping your countertops clean and tidy with this utensil rest. It’s made from a BPA-free silicone material that’s heat-resistant and easy to clean. It holds up to four utensils and comes in a wide variety of colors. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Foldable Bike Helmet That Saves Space Whether you often carry your helmet with you after a bike ride or just want to save space in your garage, this foldable bike helmet has your name on it. Its compact design takes up 45% less space than a traditional helmet, and it comes in 11 chic color options. Find it on Amazon

Rug Grippers That Keep Corners in Place Keep rugs in place and prevent tripping hazards with these rug grippers. Unlike traditional rug pads, these grippers stick to the four corners of your rug to keep it from slipping without causing damage to your floor. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Set of Furniture and Floor Markers That Match Wood Perfectly Don’t shell out thousands of dollars for furniture repair when you can take care of minor knicks and scratches yourself with these furniture and floor repair markers. Each set comes with six wood-toned markers that range in color from maple to espresso. Find it on Amazon

Instant Coffee That Won’t Dehydrate You Coffee is known to cause dehydration, which is what makes these hydration coffee packs perfect for the chronically dehydrated who still need a morning pick-me-up. Each packet of instant coffee is jam-packed with coconut water, Himalayan salt, and magnesium to keep you feeling your best while providing a nice boost. Find it on Amazon

Slim Ice Pack That Don’t Take Up Space in Lunch Bags Save valuable lunchbox space with these slim ice packs. The thin design fits seamlessly into lunch bags and food storage containers to keep things cool without taking up a ton of space. Each set comes with four packs. Find it on Amazon

An Ice Cube Tray With a No-Spill Lid It’s basically impossible to fill up an ice cube tray at the sink and make it all the way over to the freezer without spilling most of its contents all over the floor. The people at OXO saw this problem and created the no-spill ice cube tray, which keeps you and the floor dry while creating perfect cubes every time. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

An Airpod Cleaning Kit With Three Cleaning Functions If the last time you cleaned your AirPods was, well, never, this AirPods cleaning kit has your name on it. It removes the gross gunk that can build up in your headphones to keep them performing like new. The multi-functioning pen includes a metal tip, a cleaning brush, and a sponge for cleaning the case. Find it on Amazon

A Shower Phone Case That’s 100% Waterproof Upgrade your shower experience with this waterproof phone holder. It mounts securely to your shower wall and features a highly sensitive touch screen that even works with wet fingers. Its universal compatibility allows it to hold any smartphone smaller than seven inches. Find it on Amazon

A Perscription-Strength Antiperspirant That Stops Sweat Before it Starts If you’re someone who tends to get sweaty in the middle of winter, this roll-on antipersprint has your name on it. The prescription-strength formula is effective without being too harsh, and the long-wear design keeps you dry for up to 72 hours. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Magnetic Key Holders That Installs in Seconds Screw one of these magnetic key holders into your lightswitch plate, hang your keyring onto it, and wonder why you waited so long to purchase such a handy and affordable product. Each set comes with two magnetic holders. Find it on Amazon

A Set of Hotel-Quality Pillows That Keeps You Cool Night sweats are a thing of the past, thanks to these cooling bed pillows. The silky down-alternative filling is incredibly soft and supportive, and the cooling technology keeps you from overheating and provides hours of uninterrupted sleep. Find it on Amazon