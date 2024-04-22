Under-the-Radar Amazon Gems That Deserve to Belong in a Problem-Solving Hall of Fame

Life is filled with annoying little problems that might not seem like much on paper but, over time, can have a major impact on your overall well-being. You could be having a perfectly nice day when something as small as a messy countertop or a misplaced pair of keys can push you over the edge. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of 37 problem-solving products designed to stop those infuriating problems before they can ruin your day. Read on to discover the items that future-you will be glad you purchased.
A Kitchen Wrap Organizer That Saves Cabinet Space
When you’re low on cabinet space, you’re forced to get clever to fit all your essentials. This kitchen wrap organizer has spots for plastic bags, plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and more. The built-in handle makes it easy to pull out, take what you need, and return to its spot.
A Cervical Pillow Designed For Side Sleepers
Side sleepers have to deal with a host of problems, including neck stiffness, shoulder pain, and hip discomfort. This cervical pillow is designed specifically for side sleepers to offer adjustable support exactly where you need it.
Bra Liners That Keep You Dry
Stay comfortable and confident with this set of bra liners. Each liner is made from absorbent viscose/cotton blend material that wicks away moisture to keep you dry on even the hottest days. The discreet shape stays invisible under clothing.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
A Roll-Up Drying Rack That Takes Up Minimal Space
Set a sponge, towel, and cleaning brush on this roll-up drying rack to keep them dry and fresh without overtaking your entire sink. It sits over one corner to take up minimal space, and it’s covered in silicone to prevent rust.
A Portable Chair With a Shady Canopy
Enjoy shade wherever your day takes you with this portable outdoor chair. The foldable design makes it easy to pack or carry, and the built-in canopy keeps you cool and shaded from the sun. It also includes a convenient carrying case with a reinforced strap.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
A Rechargeable Book Light With So Many Settings
Enjoy some before-bed reading without disturbing your partner with this rechargable book light. It clips directly onto your book so you can direct your light exactly where you need it, and you can choose from various color temperature and brightness settings.
A Mini Label Maker With Built-In Bluetooth
Make every room in your house more organized than ever with this mini label maker. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can customize your labels with ease. The inkless design means you never have to worry about swapping out cartridges.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
Baggy Holders For Easy Meal Prep
Fill your plastic baggies with confidence with these clever baggy rack holders. They feature a strong suction cup to keep it firmly on your counter and two clips that attach to the sides of your baggy to keep it open while you fill it.
A Cable Management Box Set That Hides Ugly Cords
These cable management boxes are an elegant solution to tangled cords. The set comes with two boxes in varying sizes, and the woodgrain lids combined with the all-white bottoms add elevated style to your space.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
A Food Storage Container That Keeps Deli Meat Fresh
Organize your meat and cheese drawer with this deli meat storage container. Its airtight design keeps content fresher for longer, and the lids are compatible with dry-erase markers, so you can keep track of best-by dates.
An Expandable Makeup Holder With a Built-In Mirror
This makeup holder is perfect for the perpetual over-packer. The expandable design can fit a shocking amount of makeup and skincare products, and the built-in mirror allows you to do touch-ups while on the go.
A Slim Wallet That Won’t Weigh You Down
The problem: an overly large wallet that either takes up too much space in your bag or constantly falls out of your pants pocket. The solution: this ultra-thin wallet, which takes up minimal space while still providing room for cards and cash.
Yoga Socks With Non-Slip Bottoms
Non-sip socks aren’t just for babies learning to walk; these low-rise socks are perfect for yoga, pilates, ballet, barre, or just adding a bit more stability to strolls around your home. Each set comes with six pairs in a striking mix of patterns.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
An Air Fryer Liner That Makes Clean-Up a Breeze
Cleaning the air fryer basket is a pain, but not anymore, thanks to this ingenious air fryer liner. It’s made from heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone that has a non-stick coating. It’s even dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. Choose from two different size options.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
A Windproof Umbrella Wth a C-Shaped Handle
Don’t get caught in a rainstorm without this windproof umbrella. The unique design keeps its shape even during heavy wind, and the upside-down closure keeps the wet part on the inside to prevent you from getting dripped on after getting out of the rain.
A Soap Dispenser With a Dual Action Design
Dish soap has needed a revamp for a while, and this soap dispenser from Soap Daddy has finally done it. The dual-action design allows you to either press down on the top to get your sponge sudsy or squeeze it directly onto whatever you’re washing.
A Gap Cleaning Brush With Ultra-Fine Bristles
Deep-clean your house like never before with these gap-cleaning brushes. The narrow shape allows you to access the hard-to-reach spots in your home, and the ultra-fine bristles are stiffer than a toothbrush to allow for a thorough scrubbing.
Bra Strap Clips That Turn Any Bra Into a Racerback
Buying multiple bras with varying strap designs can get pricey. Luckily, these bra strap clips can be used to customize your straps to fit any type of shirt or dress design. Each set comes with 12 bra clips and three strap holders.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
A Finger Guard That Helps You Slice and Dice Safely
Keep fingertips protected during meal prep with these finger guards. They’re crafted from durable stainless steel, feature a secure ring design, and are small enough not to get in the way while you’re chopping. Each set comes with three guards.
A Utensil Rest That Keeps Counters Drip-Free
Keep your cooking tools within reach while keeping your countertops clean and tidy with this utensil rest. It’s made from a BPA-free silicone material that’s heat-resistant and easy to clean. It holds up to four utensils and comes in a wide variety of colors.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
A Foldable Bike Helmet That Saves Space
Whether you often carry your helmet with you after a bike ride or just want to save space in your garage, this foldable bike helmet has your name on it. Its compact design takes up 45% less space than a traditional helmet, and it comes in 11 chic color options.
Bottle-Cleaning Tablets Made From Clean Ingredients
Bottles are tough to clean, but these Bottle Bright cleaning tablets do the hard work for you. They’re packed with all-natural ingredients like hydrogen peroxide and baking soda, and the ultra-fizzy formula cleans with zero scrubbing required on your part.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
Rug Grippers That Keep Corners in Place
Keep rugs in place and prevent tripping hazards with these rug grippers. Unlike traditional rug pads, these grippers stick to the four corners of your rug to keep it from slipping without causing damage to your floor.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
A Set of Furniture and Floor Markers That Match Wood Perfectly
Don’t shell out thousands of dollars for furniture repair when you can take care of minor knicks and scratches yourself with these furniture and floor repair markers. Each set comes with six wood-toned markers that range in color from maple to espresso.
Instant Coffee That Won’t Dehydrate You
Coffee is known to cause dehydration, which is what makes these hydration coffee packs perfect for the chronically dehydrated who still need a morning pick-me-up. Each packet of instant coffee is jam-packed with coconut water, Himalayan salt, and magnesium to keep you feeling your best while providing a nice boost.
A Laptop Cooling Pad That Keeps Tech From Overheating
Your tech is expensive, so keep it cool and comfortable with this laptop cooling pad. It fits underneath your laptop to keep it from overheating, and the USB ports make it easy to charge while in use.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
Slim Ice Pack That Don’t Take Up Space in Lunch Bags
Save valuable lunchbox space with these slim ice packs. The thin design fits seamlessly into lunch bags and food storage containers to keep things cool without taking up a ton of space. Each set comes with four packs.
A Box Cheese Grater That Keeps Shreds in Check
This box cheese grater features a built-in storage container that keeps shreds contained until you’re ready to use them in your recipe. It comes apart so it’s easy to clean, and the rust-resistant stainless steel construction keeps it looking new.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
An Ice Cube Tray With a No-Spill Lid
It’s basically impossible to fill up an ice cube tray at the sink and make it all the way over to the freezer without spilling most of its contents all over the floor. The people at OXO saw this problem and created the no-spill ice cube tray, which keeps you and the floor dry while creating perfect cubes every time.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
An Airpod Cleaning Kit With Three Cleaning Functions
If the last time you cleaned your AirPods was, well, never, this AirPods cleaning kit has your name on it. It removes the gross gunk that can build up in your headphones to keep them performing like new. The multi-functioning pen includes a metal tip, a cleaning brush, and a sponge for cleaning the case.
A Pod Storage Drawer That Upgrades Your Coffee Corner
Keep your caffeine station organized with this pod storage drawer. It’s large and durable enough to set your coffee maker right on top of, and the three different drawers can hold up to 36 K-cup-style coffee pods.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
A Shower Phone Case That’s 100% Waterproof
Upgrade your shower experience with this waterproof phone holder. It mounts securely to your shower wall and features a highly sensitive touch screen that even works with wet fingers. Its universal compatibility allows it to hold any smartphone smaller than seven inches.
A Perscription-Strength Antiperspirant That Stops Sweat Before it Starts
If you’re someone who tends to get sweaty in the middle of winter, this roll-on antipersprint has your name on it. The prescription-strength formula is effective without being too harsh, and the long-wear design keeps you dry for up to 72 hours.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart
Magnetic Key Holders That Installs in Seconds
Screw one of these magnetic key holders into your lightswitch plate, hang your keyring onto it, and wonder why you waited so long to purchase such a handy and affordable product. Each set comes with two magnetic holders.
A Set of Hotel-Quality Pillows That Keeps You Cool
Night sweats are a thing of the past, thanks to these cooling bed pillows. The silky down-alternative filling is incredibly soft and supportive, and the cooling technology keeps you from overheating and provides hours of uninterrupted sleep.
A Corkcicle With Four Features in One
Lukewarm white wine is a thing of the past, thanks to this Corkcicle. This 4-in-1 gadget chills, aerates, pours, and acts as a stopper, making it the only tool you’ll need for warm-weather wine time.
Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart