Twitter just sued Elon Musk – read the complaint right here

July 12th, 2022 at 5:17 PM
Twitter on Tuesday, July 12, filed a lawsuit in Delaware against Elon Musk, in an attempt to force the Tesla CEO to complete his proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter that Musk decided to abandon just a few days ago.

Read the lawsuit right here.

Developing …

