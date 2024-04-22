rediscover the magic of retro gadgets reborn with nostalgic tech

Amazon may not be the first site you think of during a nostalgia kick. However, it’s easy to take a trip down memory lane when you see just how many products resemble retro gadgets refitted with modern tech. Included on our list are vintage-inspired electronics, resurrected gaming consoles and other throwbacks that will take you back to simpler days without sacrificing modern innovations. So join us as we delve into the magic of bygone tech and find out why these timeless items continue to capture our hearts.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Type on a Tactile Retro Typewriter Keyboard Tactile and responsive, this retro typewriter keyboard won’t get gummed up like an old typewriter. On the contrary, the wireless period piece features blue switches beneath each keycap, which should result in accurate keystrokes and a satisfying clickity-clack. 14-mode LED backlighting is just the icing on the cake. Find it on Amazon

The Lite Brite Classic Will Always Be a Creative Outlet The Lite Brite Classic has enjoyed tremendous popularity on Amazon. After all, it’s not too often that a product that dazzled children of yesteryear can still impress and entertain children of today. Like its namesake counterpart, this toy should promote creativity thanks to over 200 colorful pegs that light up once inserted in the board. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Digital Flip Down Clock is Truly Unique With modern clocks and other technology, there’s no need for flip-down lettering or numbering anymore. But that didn’t stop the creators of this digital flip down clock, which denotes each minute and hour with a satisfying flip of a numerical card. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Old Faves on an NES Classic Edition Thirty retro titles await you within the NES Classic Edition, a miniature console that serves as an homage to the timeless Nintendo innovation. That includes games like Super Mario 3, Kirby’s Adventure, Donkey Kong and more. And don’t fret if your kids mock the graphics, we all know these games still rule. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

The Atari Flashback 12 Gold Packs 300 Games Was Atari more of your jam back in the day? If so, an Atari Flashback 12 Gold may be the best way to bask in some gamer nostalgia. This device packs a whopping 130 games such as Asteroids, Centipede, Indy 500 and a whole bunch more. Sadly, the only thing it doesn’t come with is an old CRT television. Find it on Amazon

A Custom Neon Sign Adds a Retro Splash to Your Room Neon signs were popular back in the day, and they’re still a hit — at least for letting people know restaurants are open. But on Amazon, you can actually order your own custom neon sign that features your name or other words and quotes that resonate with you. Take a look at the reviews for tons of colorful examples. Find it on Amazon

Arcade Lovers Need a RepliCade Insert Coin Keychain The artificial bleeps of arcade machines, the cries of victory or defeat over pixilated foes and the red glow of “insert coin to play” slots bring back a well of memories to so many. And with a RepliCade insert coin keychain, you can carry a reminder of that feeling with an authentic appearance. You can even press the button to cause it to glow. Find it on Amazon

Project Flicks From a Electric Focus Mini Projector Even though its bulky exterior and leather-like strap make it look like 80’s tech, there’s nothing outdated about this mini projector. Its wide selection of compatible devices, from phones to TV sticks to the PS5, as well as its 1080p capability put it in a competitive spot amongst other projectors out there. Find it on Amazon

Grow Attached to Your Tamagotchi Original Before you pick one up on eBay for a hefty sum, consider grabbing your own Tamagotchi Original off of Amazon. This once-beloved keychain critter will grow and play as you raise it from an egg into a full-grown creature. And boy does this thing come in a lot of fun colors and designs. Find it on Amazon

Snap Memories With a Polaroid Now Instant Film Camera The Polaroid Now instant film camera cashes in on the recent resurgence in popularity of polaroid pictures. And the minimal controls should make it a cinch to learn how to use. It turns out the joy of snapping a pic and having it ready to view in less than 15 minutes never goes out of style. Find it on Amazon

Try The Comedic Wireless Telephone Handset Admittedly, there are plenty of regular telephones around today. But at the same time, this wireless telephone handset is unarguably retro. You’ll certainly spark some joy in others while holding this clunky receiver up to your head to have conversations. Find it on Amazon

Hang Up The Nostalgic Kit Cat Klock A Kit Cat Klock, or a clock like it, was once a whimsical, yet functional staple in many a kitchen. And cat lovers of today can once again hang this cute tail-wagging clock in their kitchens and other rooms. The only difference between this product and the original is perhaps all the available color options. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Portable Vintage Decor Radio Hides Great Tech in an Antique Shell Don’t mistake this portable vintage decor radio for an antique shop score. In fact, this little rechargeable device is actually a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as an FM/AM/SW radio. You gotta love that vintage dial, fully adjustable antenna and those crosshatched speakers. Find it on Amazon

The BELLA Electric Can Opener is Multi-Functional There’s something about the bulbous curvature and color options of the BELLA electric can opener that give it a vintage vibe. That, and its multipurpose nature, capable of sharpening knives as well as opening cans and jars. This is undoubtedly the type of product you would have seen on an infomercial back in the day. Find it on Amazon

This Light Up Gyro Wheel Set Honors a Fun Pastime For a brief period in history, the pair of toys included in this light up gyro wheel set were some of the hottest on the market. Kind of like a retro fidget spinner, it’s downright satisfying to run this product’s LED wheel up and down the wire handle. Pick up a pair to remember the good old days, or as a gift to the next generation. Find it on Amazon

A Walkman Cassette Player is a Blast From the Past Yes, you read that right. Once again you can jam out to your favorite songs courtesy of a Walkman cassette player. And in addition to playing cassettes, this machine can also record them and play both AM and FM radio. We hope you’re ready for some curious double-takes aimed your way. Find it on Amazon

Stack and Restack a 7-Piece Stackable Night Light To anyone born after 1985, this 7-piece stackable night light resembles a certain timeless video game involving descending colored blocks. Fortunately, when you place these blocks atop one another, they don’t vanish. Instead, you can create bright arrangements that compliment your space with retro vibes. Find it on Amazon

This Rolls Electric Lighter Resembles a Game Boy The Nintendo Game Boy revolutionized handheld gaming, and plenty of products are made in its visage as tribute. Take this electric lighter, for instance, which relies on electric arcs rather than flames for ignition. It’s only natural that a product inspired by a cutting-edge console also features the next step in lighter tech. Find it on Amazon

The Shargeek USB-C Charger Resembles an Old Mac The nostalgia is real with this Shargeek USB-C charger. It’s designed to resemble a classic Macintosh desktop computer — back when they were cheaper than PCs. But there’s no denying how cute its little smiling face is, which lights up differently depending on whether you’ve plugged it into a regular outlet or a quick-charging variety. Find it on Amazon

Be Mesmerized by The Flashing Retro Light Up Memory Stick What is it about colorful blinking lights that screamed “futuristic” in decades past? Who knows, but the fact remains that the flashing and blinking emitted by this retro light up memory stick embodies that old sci-fi charm. You’ll never feel so dazzled while transferring digital files as you will with this memory stick. Find it on Amazon

The Perixx PERIBOARD-106M Keyboard Sports the Tones of The Past Once upon a time, computers, keyboards and other peripherals were mostly available in shades of gray. It’s an aesthetic captured by the PERIBOARD-106M keyboard, which will fit in on the desks of business-like individuals as well as those who celebrate the drab aesthetic that once proliferated tech. Find it on Amazon

Dig The Wooden Trim on This Mug Warmer We may not have memories of its ilk from our childhoods, but a single glance at this mug warmer should make it clear why this product is on our list. That faux wood grain just oozes the 80’s aesthetic. And regarding its features, this plug-in surface can keep drinks warm or melt candle wax for hours, shutting off on its own after four if the timer function isn’t set. Find it on Amazon

This Stylophone Pocket Electronic Synthesizer Makes Impromptu Music From the throwback exterior to the synthesized sounds it produces, this pocket electronic synthesizer is truly a retro gadget made modern. Nobody will expect you to whip out this bad boy from its included carrying case and belt out electronic versions of songs. And thanks to the headphone jack, you can practice at home without waking anyone. Find it on Amazon

Record Your Voice Via the Retro Dynamic Vocal Microphone Much like how a floppy disk is the icon for saving, this retro dynamic vocal microphone sports the quintessential shape of a mic, even if many don’t share the shape today. But don’t let the exterior fool you, seeing as there’s modern recording tech inside that should result in authentic playback. Find it on Amazon

This 2-Pack of Controllers for NES Games is Great for Emulators Check out the plug-n’-play potential of this 2-pack of controllers for NES games. Whether it’s for emulated NES games or any other title that requires just a handful of buttons to play, these classic-inspired controllers have you covered. Maybe they will even inspire you to develop your own retro-style game to fit the theme. Find it on Amazon