Popular Amazon Home Items That Are Surprisingly Under $35

Are you in the market for some new home items from Amazon? Surprisingly, there are many products out there for your home under $35. If you are ballin’ on a budget, you will adore these practical organizers, decor accents, and more budget-friendly finds that promise to elevate your living space. Discover the joy of affordable luxury as you transform your home for under $35.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

No More Allergies As we approach the spring seasons, allergies are more prevalent than ever. Having plants hanging in your shower or around you rhome can help combat that. Find it on Amazon

Love The Mats Having these mats inside of your fridge is a great way to keep your fridge not only organized but also cleaner. Thus, this improves the life of the food inside too! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

All The Baskets Having the perfect laundry basket is a life saver when you are doing multiple loads throughout the day. This laundry basket is spacious, cute, and easy to handle. Find it on Amazon

Going Solar Did you know you can purchase solar lights to light the street outside? This is a great product if you want to have some extra security outside your home. Find it on Amazon

Over The Door This over the door storage is honestly one of the smartest organization hacks out there. Do yourself a favor and snag one of these while you can. Find it on Amazon

Keep It Smelly When you open your fridge and smell various foods from inside, you know it’s not always the best scents! Never fear, this fridge deodorizer helps tackle that problem head on. Find it on Amazon

Bath Time When you are stepping out of the shower or bathtub, it is imperative to make sure you don’t slip on the floor! Grab yourself one of these memory foam bath mats. Find it on Amazon

All To Diffuse Having these air diffusers in your home is simply wonderful. We love that you can use it as a decoration anywhere in your home, that also promotes effortless scents. Find it on Amazon

Time To Bowl Having the greatest mixing bowls on the market may seem extremely expensive, but they actually are pretty cost effective! That’s why we love this set. Find it on Amazon

Under The Sink Keeping things organized under the kitchen sink can help a lot with your mental health, because you won’t struggle to find the things you need when you need them. This organizer is a life saver. Find it on Amazon

Cut It Out Hear us out, you never know when you are going to need to shred something. This cross credit cutter is a wonderful thing to have on hand when you need to cut a credit card or other important things. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Bill Wi The Science Fi Wifi is essential in every home these days, so having a strong connection has to be too! These wifi extenders are a great way to ensure you stay connected anywhere in your home. Find it on Amazon

Splish Splash The worst thing ever when you’re in your kitchen is all the excess water everywhere! This kitchen sink guard helps to solve that problem, and is so budget friendly. Find it on Amazon

Misty Eyed You can never really go wrong purchasing an all-purpose cleaner for your home. This new mist spray is even better than you can imagine, and super wallet friendly! Find it on Amazon

Get A Grip Do you have a lot of different rugs around your home? These rug grippers are a great way to get started on keeping those bad boys locked down so they don’t slide. Find it on Amazon

Just A Spritz Keeping the air in your home fresh and well scented is a great way to increase happiness around the house. This air mist machine is a great place to start. Find it on Amazon

Keep It Calm You have probably heard of bath bombs before, as they took the world by storm. However, if you are more of a shower person, you will much prefer these shower steamers. Find it on Amazon

A Little Caddy Having a shower caddy like this one is the best way to maximize your shower space. Especially if you share your shower with other people, you will love having this. Find it on Amazon

Fiber Now Want to know a cleaning secret? These microfiber cloth wipes! If you have glasses or a good computer, you know how these cloths can come in handy. Find it on Amazon

Coast To Coast Having good coasters are a life saver when you have company over, so you don’t have any rings of liquid on your nice tables! These coasters are so lovely. Find it on Amazon

Melt The Wax Having a wax melt in your home is as fun as it is practical! You can get wax in whatever scent or shape you want, and then your home will smell fabulous! Find it on Amazon

Up In Flames An indoor fireplace seems to be one of the most popular things on the market right now. That said, this indoor fireplace is also a diffuser for various smells and scents. Find it on Amazon

The Candle Lamp Having a lamp is always a good idea to have solid lighting in your home. Why wouldn’t you want to snag a lamp like this one that is also a candle warmer? Find it on Amazon