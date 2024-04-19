There’s nothing quite like opening that long-awaited Amazon box; the product looks and functions as advertised. But in online shopping, this feat is more challenging than it should be – especially in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Luckily for you, though, our AI is coded to let us know when it spots other AI, prompting us to keep scrolling until we find an item worth your time. So, instead of sifting through reviews and hoping that it’s not a bot on the other side, let us do it for you. We already have, and we found some quality tech, quirky yet practical gadgets, and tons of everyday must-haves. It’s only logical for you to keep reading – you’ve made it this far already.

This Puffy Laptop Sleeve That Cuts Down on Bulk You’ll be glad you snagged this laptop sleeve the next time you have to take work home or to the coffee shop. The puffy exterior protects your computer while still giving you plenty of room to pack your other essentials around it. It even has a soft plush lining to help your laptop slide in and out. Find it on Amazon

A Rope Light That Lines Your Cooler All you need is three AA batteries for this rope light to work for over 24 hours. The bottle-shaped battery pack can be placed directly into the ice, as it and the lights are entirely waterproof. The brightness and color of the lights are the top comments in the reviewer section, with many claiming that they can clearly see every drink inside even deep coolers. Find it on Amazon

A Groove Tool to Clean and Sharpen Your Golf Clubs A dirty club can make even your best swing a bad shot, making this groove tool a necessary buy. It not only safely digs into the grooves to clear them out, but it sharpens them along the way – helping restore your irons as you clean them. Find it on Amazon

Chapstick Holders That Clip Onto Your Keys and Bags Instead of making you fight with a keyring, this chapstick holder has a convenient clip that’s easier to move around. The sleeve is a strong elastic that hugs the tube tightly and comes in plenty of color and style choices. It’s simply a better choice all around. Find it on Amazon

Running Shorts That Have Thought of Everything Putting your phone in your pocket when you run usually causes your shorts to ride down with every step, but not with these. Not only do they have a pocket for your phone inside the spandex underlayer, but they also have regular pockets on the front, a hidden pocket on the back, and even a loop on the side specifically for your sweat towel. Find it on Amazon

A Posture Corrector That You’ll Forget is There Whether you’re lounging on the couch or sitting at your desk, this posture corrector will help mitigate pain by gently guiding your shoulders and back into the correct placement. The fabric is soft, thin, and comfortable under clothes, helping you keep yourself accountable, even at the office. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Leather Wallet That You Can Track From Your Phone With this AirTag wallet, the location of your cards and cash are always a quick ping away. It has a large capacity that holds up to ten cards with cash. And to add some convenience, there’s a slider on the side that pops up your cards for easy access. Find it on Amazon

Long Distance Touch Bracelets to Keep You In Sync Whenever you touch this smart bracelet, your partner’s bracelet will light up and vibrate, mimicking the pattern of your touch. There’s even a smartphone app included that allows you to send encrypted messages and pictures to each other. Find it on Amazon

The Glow-In-The-Dark Sticky Balls That Went Viral Online If you have social media, you likely have seen countless videos of people throwing these glow-in-the-dark sticky balls onto the ceiling and catching them as they fall. But what you probably didn’t know is that those creators got this 4-pack for less than $10. Find it on Amazon

This High-Powered Garmet Steamer You Can Hang Your Clothes On This steamer has a tank large enough to produce an hour of continuous steam, penetrating deep into the clothes and smoothing out every wrinkle in your closet. And because there’s a convenient hanger on the top, you won’t have to hunt for a place to get to work. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Belt That Auto-Locks Into Place The days of knifing extra holes into your belt are over, thanks to this Slide Belt, which uses a ratchet system to lock it into place. The hidden track system on the back adjusts to 1/5 inch at a time and is easy enough to loosen or tighten with one hand. Find it on Amazon

This Selfie Light That Safely Clips Onto Your Devices You don’t have to be a social media influencer to use this selfie light. It safely clips onto your phone, laptop, and other surfaces to better show your face in everything from selfies to office video calls. The adjustable light is fully charged in two hours and has a battery display to help prevent unexpected shutoffs. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Spy Camera That’s Inside a Pen This spy pen seems like it’s straight out of a movie, but the high reviews tell us that it’s undoubtedly not a prop. The camera records in 1080p and stores the footage on a 64GB SD card. The button on top starts and stops the video, or you can snap a picture. And to keep things top-secret, it functions as an actual pen as well. Find it on Amazon

This Low-Lying Gaming Chair That Reclines and Spins Not only does this cozy gaming chair recline into multiple positions and spin 360 degrees, but the back is able to be folded down for easier storage. It’s available in 12 colors, too, so there’s sure to be one that matches your style. Find it on Amazon

These Screen-Cleaning Cloths With Over 57,000 5-Star Reviews The microfibers that make up these cleaning cloths gently wipe away smudges and streaks off tech screens, mirrors, windows, and more. They come in affordable multipacks that include regular-sized and extra-large cloths. And best of all, they don’t require any cleaner to work their magic. Find it on Amazon

A Beach Backpack With A See-Through Mesh Window Not only does the mesh window on this beach backpack help you see what’s inside the bag, but it also provides more air ventilation, helping prevent soggy clothes from starting to stink. There’s a removable pocket so that you can take your valuables with you. And the most obvious and best feature – you can throw the bag on your back. Find it on Amazon

This Charging Station With Near-Perfect Reviews Tech with a 4.5-star overall rating is rare, but tech with 4.8 stars? That hardly ever happens, especially with over 25,000 reviews. This charging station has gained its fame because of its universal compatibility, fast charge, and compact size, making it perfect for travel. Find it on Amazon

This Can Crusher That Fits Bottles Too You can install this can crusher right above your recycling bin to save yourself a trip. The ergonomic handle quickly and easily does the job, and the wide opening is tall enough to crush cans and traditional water bottles. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Monitor Stand That Doesn’t Block Your View The space under your monitor stand is ideal for extra storage, but it doesn’t do much if you forget what’s under there. This acrylic stand is completely transparent like glass but won’t break like it. And unlike most of the competition in this price range, it has an extra shelf. Find it on Amazon

This Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Sleep Made of soft, microfleece cotton and quilted in order to evenly distribute the fine-grade glass beads inside, this weighted blanket gently lays 15 pounds across your body. This simulates the feeling of a hug and releases relaxation-inducing hormones for a better night’s sleep. To make it convenient to clean, the outer cover can be removed and machine-washed. Find it on Amazon

A Long-Range Laser Pointer That’s a Hit at the Office This laser pointer can reach up to 2,000 meters at night and creates a clear and crisp line even in the daylight. But the reason it’s the #1 Best Seller in presentation pointers is likely due to its fast charge and ability to plug into any USB port around the office. Find it on Amazon

The Electric Canner That’s Revolutionizing Canning If you’ve ever looked into canning, you know that it’s infamous for being an expensive and time-consuming task. But now, thanks to this electric canner, all it takes is a touch of a button and about 30 seconds. The device is compatible with regular and wide-mouth jars. Plus, it can vaccum seal for up to six hours on a single charge. Find it on Amazon

An Adult Piggy Bank That You Have to Break to Open There’s only one way into this stainless steel piggy bank, and it involves a hammer. The idea is to keep the money quite literally safe and you away from it. Once you retrieve anything you’ve put inside, you’ll have to buy a new bank – so it’s a good thing they’re only $10. Find it on Amazon

This Massage Roller Designed for Your Hands Typing and scrolling aren’t natural movements for the hand, so don’t forget to periodically give them some care with this massage roller. It’s dual-sided, with one side rolling down the length of the fingers and the other pressing into the meatier parts of the hand – helping soothe stress and pain. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Dry Shampoo That’s a Paste After reading through the reviews of this dry shampoo paste, we’re confident that the innovative twist on the product is worth your time. A small fingerful is all you need to work into your hair to absorb excess moisture and style – without the fear of that gray residue you get from sprays. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Organizing Coozie Holder With a Bottle Opener on the Side Thanks to this wall-mounted holder, you can finally empty out that overstuffed drawer you’ve dedicated to coozies. It holds up to 30 coozies and lets you easily grab the exact one you want or pull from the bottom to rotate first in, first out. Find it on Amazon

Earplugs That Drown Out Background Noise These noise reduction earplugs help you more clearly hear the person who’s actually speaking to you instead of all that background noise. They’re like noise-reduction headphones, but for real life – just insert and twist. Find it on Amazon

Naturally Derived Soap From a Familiar Brand Dr. Squatch has been around for some time now, flourishing in large part because of the unique and, frankly, incredible scents that last on the skin long past the shower. The cold-pressed soaps are made without any chemicals or synthetics, making them sensitive-skin friendly. Find it on Amazon

A Mouse That Better Fits the Shape of Your Hand Your laptop’s touchpad and your traditional computer mouse are hurting your hand, even if you don’t feel it right now. To help lessen the effects of the constant fatigue, opt for this more ergonomic mouse instead. It functions exactly like the one you’re used to, but with added functions for your thumb. Find it on Amazon

This Fidget Cube With 12 Different Sides Put this fidget cube on your desk or in your pocket so you can reach for it any time you want to pick at your skin or bite your nails. It has 12 different fidgets to choose from and even comes in a case to prevent it from breaking in transit. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Rechargeable Lantern That Doubles as a Power Bank When your power goes out, or the sun goes down at the campsite, you’re going to want a reliable light source like this rechargeable lantern. The top of it opens up to store its charging cable, and it can charge your phone in a pinch. Find it on Amazon

New Office Chair Wheels that are Smooth and Quiet Since we know you’ve probably never thought of changing them out, we added some quality office chair wheels for you to try. These are best known for being “smooth rolling, easy turning, and forgiving on the floor!” And because they have a universal fit, they likely work with the office chair you already own. Find it on Amazon