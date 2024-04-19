Discover the 60 home finds that have been creating a buzz online. From stylish decor to innovative gadgets, each item promises to elevate your space and make life easier. Don’t miss out—explore these trending picks now, perfect for any Spring home makeovers you might be planning.

Sink Into This Plush Sofa This over-stuffed plush sofa in brick red has an ultra-soft look and feel. It’s the perfect place to sink into while watching that new Netflix reality show. Find it on Amazon

Get Comfy on This Folding Sofa Bed This awesome folding sofa bed can be configured in a bunch of different ways, depending on the day and mood. It’s a cozy place to read and watch TV or can even be used as an extra bed for guests. Find it on Amazon

Protect the Couch With This Couch Cover Pet owners know that it is almost impossible to protect the couch from pet grime and hair. Do it in a stylish way with this checkered print couch cover that’s also super comfortable. Find it on Amazon

These Floor Cushions Are the Coolest Spot to Chill Pillows are not just for your bed. The Degrees of Comfort floor cushions bring practical and stylish seating into even the most subdued bedrooms. Wooden chairs, while traditional, often come with their own set of worries, especially in homes with children. These floor cushions, on the other hand, present a less risky option. With their thoughtful design and ample size, they effortlessly serve as extra seating wherever needed. Find it on Amazon

An Affordable Version of The Popular Anthroplogie Mirror This baroque-inspired brass mirror completes any entryway or bedroom with glamorous vintage charm! It’s also a serious dupe for the ever-so-popular but oh-so-expensive Anthropologie version. Find it on Amazon

Get Creative With This LaserPecker 1 Pro Laser Engraver Make everything personalized with this laser engraver. The laser works on wood, paper, and even food. It takes ideas from the mind and turns it into a real, tangible creation. Find it on Amazon

These Birch Curtains to Make Your Room Insta-Worthy These curtains are a revelation, say reviewers, with the birch shade offering an ideal neutral complement to creamy white walls. The curtains’ linen fabric introduces a subtle texture and functionality to any room, available in a wide array of colors (31, to be precise!) ranging from dandelion gold to slate teal. Find it on Amazon

Bean Bag Chair Turn any corner into a cozy relaxation spot with this oversized bean bag chair. Its imitation mink cover is incredibly soft and comfortable, while the high-quality memory foam provides maximum support and comfort when you’re lounging around. Find it on Amazon

Dress Up Bare Walls With Botanical Prints Having trouble decorating a spare room in your home? Hang these botanical floral posters anywhere to instantly brighten the space with fun and vibrant artwork everyone will be sure to enjoy. Find it on Amazon

Get to Know All the Neighborhood Birds With This Smart Bird Feeder This smart bird feeder notifies via a smartphone app when a bird has come to feed. This is such a fun way to learn more about the birds that live around the home and even keep tabs on them. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Functional Entryway Item Spruce up your entryway with this stylish and functional shoe storage bench with hidden storage under the padded seat. It’s the perfect place to lace up your boots and keep your most worn shoes organized and right by the front door. Find it on Amazon

These Lifelike Tulips Are Perennial Pleasers Introduce the timeless beauty of Mandy’s silk tulips to your home, flowers so convincingly real that they invite a closer inspection. Opt for these blooms to keep your spaces perpetually cheerful and lively, eliminating the need for frequent floral refreshes and offering an enduring splash of color. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Create Warmth With This Area Rug Break apart the hard floors in the home with this checkered board area rug that has a soft and cushy feel that is lovely on the feet. The bold print makes a big style statement in the home. Find it on Amazon

This Ceiling Light Is Like Having a Sunburst Indoors The flush mount ceiling light, adorned with a floral sunburst pattern and gold details, brings a glass-petaled elegance to your ceiling. Its beauty promises to infuse your daily routine with warmth and delight at an unbeatable price of $44.99, earning high praise for its value. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Office Stocked With This Retro Mini Fridge There’s nothing worse than needing that mid-afternoon soda pick-me-up and not having any around. Make sure there’s always an extra beverage on hand in this stylish mini fridge. It adds to the room’s decor, rather than detracting from it. Find it on Amazon

Bright and Vibrant Wall Art Snag this set of 3 vibrant rainbow paint stroke collages that create an eye-catching statement on any blank wall in your home. Find it on Amazon

Get Comfy in This Accent Chair Add some extra seating in style with this accent chair. Place this chair in a sunny corner of the room for the ultimate reading nook. Find it on Amazon

Elevate a Space With This Moon Storage Ottoman Add a natural-inspired element into the family room with this moon-shaped storage ottoman fit for the Spring Solstice. The compartment is perfect for storing extra throw blankets when they’re not in use. Find it on Amazon

5-Tier Plant Stand With five tiers, this stand allows you to showcase your plants in an aesthetically pleasing way while saving lots of space and livening up empty corners. Find it on Amazon

Turn Any Space Into a Movie Theater With This Projector An outdoor movie night is a great summer activity and it’s made possible with this projector. It can be used with a projector screen or even just a flat surface. It’s compatible with smartphones, so even YouTube videos can be given the movie theater experience. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Disco Ball Planter That Throws Its Own Light Show Catch the sunlight and dance with it using the SCANDINORDICA disco ball planter. Perfectly positioned in a window, this planter brightens your window space and creates a dazzling light whenever the sun hits it just right. It comes ready to hang with a chain or a macramé hanger, and the innovative watering string is a hit with reviewers. Find it on Amazon

Pick Those Wildflowers Decorate your windowsill or mantle with this set of 10 glass vases that come in a rainbow of colors and a variety of textures for a dynamic display of your favorite wildflowers and plant cuttings. Find it on Amazon

A Soft and Shaggy Rug for the Bed Not every bedroom can accommodate a huge area rug, but most can accommodate this plush rug that can be placed beside the bed. It features a memory foam center and over an inch of pile to surround your feet with luxury every morning and night. Find it on Amazon

Boucle Is Here to Stay Boucle fabric cloud sofas and armchairs are trending and this Amazon Basics set is seriously a dream come true. From the gold base to the matching ottoman, this seating set is an interior design must-have! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Vibrant Weighted Blanket to Snuggle Down Patterned throw blankets offer a universally adaptable accent to any living space. Add some extra dimension and style by integrating the Gravity weighted blanket alongside patterned throw pillows and a contrasting blanket. The vivid color options, including gold and navy, are especially popular among reviewers. Find it on Amazon

Sleep Deeper on This Molded Bed Pillow Nothing beats a good pillow. It is the ultimate key to getting a good night’s sleep. This molded bed pillow is both soft and supportive to sculpt to the head for a more restful night. Find it on Amazon

This Rainbow Film for Some Privacy That Sparkles Infuse your living space with the allure of privacy and glamour using this window film. This decorative solution shields your interior from outside eyes and casts enchanting rainbows around your room, a feature particularly appreciated by pet owners for keeping their furry friends focused indoors. Find it on Amazon

Bring Life Into the Room With This Pink Vase The pretty, reflective tiles on this pink vase are a lovely accent to fresh blooms. Switch out the bouquet weekly for a nice, self-care routine. Find it on Amazon

This Ultra Soft Blanket Brings Cozy Softness All Year Around Embrace Comfortcore into your home with this cooling bamboo waffle queen-size blanket. The blanket is made from bamboo and cotton and is incredibly soft. It’s lightweight with thermoregulation and incredible softness all year around. Find it on Amazon

An Amazon Home Must-Have Boucle fabric cloud sofas and armchairs are trending and this Amazon Basics dupe is seriously a dream come true. From the swivel base to the real wood frame, this chair is an interior design must-have. Find it on Amazon

These Decals Turn Every Stair into a Ray of Sunshine Transform your staircase into a vibrant escape with the stair decals to make you feel like you’re walking in sunshine. Easy to apply and stunning in appearance, these decals rejuvenate your stairs with a burst of color. “These peel and stick gave a boring stairs a new facelift,” confirms a user. Find it on Amazon

Decorate Like Royalty With These Velvet Curtains Bring some old-school glamour into the room with these stunning velvet curtains. The thick fabric makes a decadent accent in a room and creates a sultry mood. Find it on Amazon

A Pampas Grass Shelf for Soft Warmth Embrace the subtle warmth of the nestled nurture shelf, inspired by the sun’s gentle rays and crafted from the delicate pampas grass fronds. The beauty of this customizable kit is its adaptability. You have the creative license to adjust it however you see fit. Find it on Amazon

A Folding Futon That’s So Versatile Make the family fit for so many different configurations with this genius folding futon. It’s a great option for extra sleeping for guests. And the cup holders are amazing for TV binges. Find it on Amazon

This Decorative Bedside Table Lamp Looks Like a Planetscape The sand in this table lamp looks like it came straight from Mars and the way it falls from side to side is super calming, which is great for before-bed stresses. The USB port is just the cherry on top. Find it on Amazon

Motion Activated Bed Lights that Make You Feel a Little Bougie We can personally attest to the retreat-like ambiance of these motion-activated under-bed lights. They can be set to different timers, turning off after 30 seconds or up to a full 10 minutes to gently guide you across the room as soon as your foot drops down off the bed. Find it on Amazon

For A Trendy Entryway This minimal yet modern console table is the perfect accent piece for a narrow hallway or entryway. The brass finish and tempered glass top make mixing with other metallics and spring florals easy for a picture-perfect scene. Find it on Amazon

Stick-On Wall Panels Love the look of shiplap or wood plank walls? These temporary adhesive vinyl panels are like a custom carpenter snapped their fingers and built your own custom wall, but it’s just a sticker! Find it on Amazon

Our Favorite Home Office Item Spruce up your home office or a corner of your bedroom with this fabulous swivel chair that’s wide enough to sit with legs crossed! Add a funky throw pillow and you’ll be surprised how much it can impact the look of a room. Find it on Amazon

Knit Around With This Macrame Pouf This stunning macrame pouf almost looks like a little ball of yarn in the living room. The pouf is a great way to kick feet up or give extra seating for guests. Find it on Amazon

Step Onto Sunshine Every Morning With This Rug Start on a brighter note every morning with the rug, featuring an instantly uplifting smiley flower face. Reviewers love the super soft material that’s excellent at water absorption, and the material’s warmth makes it an ideal companion for your pre-shower routine. Find it on Amazon

For the Love of Foliage We can’t get enough of this colorful mushroom print bedding! The mix of plants and foliage is seriously making all of our cozy cottage core dreams come true! Find it on Amazon

Modern and Organic Forms This natural edge teak wood coffee table features both a modern and organic feel all at once. Between the raw look of the lacquered table top to the sleek hairpin legs, this table is surely going to upgrade the aesthetic anywhere you put it! Find it on Amazon

This “Mood-Booster” Mirror That’s Trendy on TikTok The internet is abuzz about the mirror, a floor-length sensation winning hearts on TikTok. Wrapped in faux suede, it brings an extra layer of coziness and warmth to any space. Strategically place it to catch the sunlight and fill your room with a happy, squiggly feeling. Find it on Amazon

This Tired Stand for a Corner Glow-Up Revitalize your forgotten corner with the tiered bamboo stand, ideal for showcasing plants, knick-knacks, or a cozy lamp (or all three). A delighted buyer shares, “This stand is so cute and elevates my living room space. The plants look much cuter on it. The plates have higher edges that will protect you in case of overwatering accidents.” Find it on Amazon

Get Obsessed With This Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket Level up movie night with the help of this pretty blanket. And for decor, drape this chunky knit weighted blanket over the edge of the couch for a stylish accent when it’s not in use. Find it on Amazon

Sleep Better With This Adjustable Bed Frame Create the perfect resting shape with this revolutionary adjustable bed frame. Laying flat is not always the best option and this bed frame gives users a lot of different sleeping options. Find it on Amazon

This Ergonomic Pillow Has a Place for Your Arms This ergonomic pillow is best showcased by 5-star reviews like this one: “I ordered this pillow 2 weeks ago and have had fantastic sleep and no pain since! What a relief to finally be able to sleep and not wake up with pain! As a bonus, with this pillow, I can actually sleep on my side again, which I have not been able to do for years!” Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

These Unique Floating Shelves Make Your Walls Playful Inject some playfulness into your storage solutions with the uniquely squiggly Tatuo shelf set. It’s sturdy enough to hold 7 pounds of your favorite items, be they plants, candles, or cherished knick-knacks. You’re even offered designs in squiggle, flower, or cloud shapes, all equally gorgeous. Find it on Amazon