37 essential sleep products to create cozy bedtime routines

Having a good night’s sleep is never far away, and it starts with your bedtime routine. Keeping your bedroom as your sanctuary and safe place is the key to sustaining a good life balance, and that starts with what you fill the room with. We’ve made it easy to transform your bedtime routine with these 37 essential sleep products. From cozy bedding to helpful sleep aids, these items are designed to help you create the ideal environment for a restful night of sleep.

Bench It If you are looking around your room and realizing you don’t have a good place to sit, that’s okay! Snag yourself one of these benches to put at the end of your bed. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Light It Up Having mounted lights in your bedroom is a great way to control the way the lighting is in the room. If you read books before bed or need the extra light, these are for you. Find it on Amazon

Block It Out If you are trying to figure out a better way to get more sleep, certainly look into these blackout curtains. They help to keep the room completely dark, so you can get the best rest. Find it on Amazon

Hats On Hats Do your or your partner like wearing hats often? Having a good hat rack like this one helps to keep things organized and make it easier for you to pick out which ones you like. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Snug as a Bug Are you snug as a bug in a rug? Well, now you can be with this bedside rug that will help to keep your feet warm as you step off the bed for the morning. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Time To Purify Purifying the air in your home actually makes a huge difference, especially if you have pet dander floating about. This air purifier will look lovely anywhere in your home. Find it on Amazon

Float Away They really have thought of everything these days! These bedside floating shelves are a wonderful way to create some extra bedside storage space. Find it on Amazon

In the Drawers Having a drawer organizer is a game changer when you need to maximize your space. This one is for your makeup, but you really could use it for anything! Find it on Amazon

Portable Purifiying If you are in looking for ways to purify the air in your home but don’t want more plants or big appliances, these portable air purifiers are the way to go. Find it on Amazon

All That Mattress Having a memory foam mattress like this bad boy is a wonderful investment back into yourself. Having a comfy bed is the key to being of better physical and mental shape. Find it on Amazon

Lock It Up The worst thing ever is laying down for the night and realizing you didn’t lock the front door. Never fear! This smart lock makes it so that you can lock the door from the comfort of your own bed. Find it on Amazon

Top To Bottom Floor-length mirrors are a wonderful way to see what your outfit looks like and determine if you want to wear it. This mirror is stunning, and will look amazing in your room. Find it on Amazon

Light Of Night This night light is a great way to keep the hallways lit after you go to sleep. This way, you are able to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night with ease. Find it on Amazon

Totally Sheer If you are not into blackout curtains but instead want to open up the space in your room, these sheer curtains are the cheat code. They make everything feel lighter. Find it on Amazon

Echooooo Honestly, having an Amazon Echo these days is simply a must. We love this one because it always displays the time and can help you with lights, music, and more. Find it on Amazon

Hammock Life Did you know that you can use a hammock for storage? These storage hammocks will look adorable in your room and help you keep your stuff safe. Find it on Amazon

But… It’s Mini! Do you like to bring drinks with you before you go to bed? This mini fridge makes it easy so you can have your water cold and accessible right there in your room. Find it on Amazon

Get Dressed Having a good dresser in your room like this one will help you to keep your stuff organized and clean! You never realize how badly you need a dresser until you get a new one. Find it on Amazon

Made For Walkin’ Do you have a ton of shoes that it feels overwhelming to find them? This shoe rack is a game changer, and you can keep things organized without losing your mind! Find it on Amazon

All The Satin If you suffer from sensitive skin or are prone to acne, here is your bedtime solution! Invest in these satin pillows to make all the difference in your skincare. Find it on Amazon

Trash It Having a trash can like this one in your bedroom may seem trivial, but it actually makes a huge difference. When you need to throw something away but don’t want to walk to the kitchen, you’ll thank us. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Time For Lamps Having the perfect lamp in your bedroom helps to create the vibe you are going for. This customizable bedside lamp is a wonderful addition to your home. Find it on Amazon

In the Closet Organizing your closet is a great way to improve your mental health and life, as it makes it easier to find all your stuff! This closet organizer is a great place to start. Find it on Amazon

Time To Backlight Do you enjoy watching TV before you go to bed? This backlighting for your television set is a game changer in keeping the light on without hurting your eyes. Find it on Amazon

It’s Humid In Here Having a humidifier like this one is a great way to regulate the air in your bedroom. If you find you wake up to dry mouth or throat, you certainly should snag one of these. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Standing Up Having a good set of night stands like these is ideal if you are living with a partner. Not only do they match, but they will look good in any bedroom setting. Find it on Amazon

Zap, Zap! Having a bug zapper around is never a bad idea, especially as we begin to enter the summer months! Bugs are around, and this way you don’t have to think about them. Find it on Amazon

Step It Up Do you have trouble getting on and off the bed, or have pets or kids that do? These bedroom stairs are an adorable way to make that a lot easier. Find it on Amazon

Let’s Shelve It Having floor-length shelves is an incredible way to maximize your space inside your room, and these floor-length shelves even come with a lamp on top! Find it on Amazon