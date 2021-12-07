14 Presents Perfect for the Tech Lover in Your Life

Sponsored by Affirm

When it comes to gifting, going halfway by buying a second-best substitute rarely gets the point across. Particularly for the tech-loving person in your life, you’ve got to pull out all the stops. Giving generously doesn’t mean breaking the bank though. When you choose Affirm at checkout, you can pay over time with easy and transparent financing — there are no hidden fees, service charges, or late fees (see footer for details). You’ll know exactly how much you owe right when you buy. Then you can focus on the good stuff: making the holidays special with the one you love.

Here, 14 of our favorite gifts to give that very person this holiday season. (See footer for details.)

Walmart, Sony WH100XM4 Headphones, ($348) With Affirm, as low as $33/month

The golden sound of silence is only part of the benefit of Sony’s sleek, premium noise-cancelling WH100XM4 headphones, thanks to the intelligent, dual sensor technology. Whether you’re in a crowded office or bustling airport, you’ll hear every note of music and none of the surrounding chaos — perfect for the holidays and beyond.

2. Glowforge, Glowforge Basic ($5,995) With Affirm, as low as $105/month

For the restless maker and tinkerer, Glowforge is the ultimate foray into the ever-expanding world of 3D printing. Easy setup in less than 30 minutes, free software, and compatibility with hundreds of materials means you can start crafting whatever you can dream up (or download) right away.

Newegg, AORUS 15P Gaming Laptop ($2.399) With Affirm, as low as $217/month

AORUS packs all the processing power of a hulking gaming PC into this sleek, lightweight, compact, and highly portable laptop. The latest Intel Core™ i7 processor makes it possible to play all your favorites with smooth, crisp performance.

Walmart, Olympus OM-D E5 ($1,259.95) With Affirm, as low as $117/month

Taking style and design cues from the rugged rangefinders of yesteryear, the Olympus OM-D E5 is among the most powerful digital cameras for its size on the market. Shooting at 50 megapixels with a newly released autofocus system, the camera is the steadfast travel companion for journeys near and far. True to its rough and tumble roots, the OM-D E5 is weather sealed, so shooting in light rain and snow is no problem.

Newegg, Oculus Quest 2 ($299) With Affirm, as low as $28/month

The future of gaming and immersive media is all about VR. Oculus Quest 2 features the latest hardware that beautifully bridges the distance between you and myriad wondrous, virtual worlds. With a growing library of games and experiences, this is a must-have for any gamer or budding tech enthusiast.

Visible, Apple Watch Series 7 ($528) With Affirm, as low as $22/month

Yes, it might be one of the most popular wearables on the planet, but Apple Watch has earned that accolade for a reason. Whether you’re using it as an activity tracker, an extension of your phone, or simply as a standalone tool, the Series 7 is incredibly powerful and intuitive, especially when paired with a Visible Wireless plan that prioritizes family data sharing without the drama.

Newegg, Ador AD-Infinix Full Body Zero Gravity Massage Chair Recliner ($1,299) With Affirm, as low as $118/month

There’s a new best seat in the house. This high-tech recliner features a zero-gravity massager to literally take all the weight off your back along with an L-track roller to hit all your pressure points and full-body air massage with five styles of massage. For full spa-vibes there’s even a Bluetooth speaker built into the headrest.

LitterRobot, Litter-Robot 3 Connect ($549) With Affirm, as low as $50/month

Love your cats but not so in love with cleaning up after them? Let technology take care of the mess with the Litter-Robot 3. This WiFi-enabled litter box self-scoops and self-cleans so you’ll never have to worry about your cat having clean facilities again. Now that’s hard to put a price tag on.

Visible, Google Pixel 6 ($600) With Affirm, as low as $25/month

For the smartphone enthusiast who wants the latest, greatest, most powerful handheld device, the Google Pixel 6 is sure to impress. Packed with cutting-edge AI software, an all-new version of Android, and Tensor, Google’s first-ever processor, this smartphone is changing the game.

SimpliSafe, Video Doorbell Pro ($169) With Affirm, as low as $16 per month

Home security is only the beginning when it comes to smart doorbells. The Video Doorbell Pro from SimpliSafe makes it easy and safe to receive packages, leave quick replies when you can’t make it to the door, and monitor your front entrance via any smartphone.

Walmart, Samsung 55’’ Frame Smart TV ($1,397.99) With Affirm, as low as $130/month

Transform your entertainment center into a work of art. When turned off, the award-winning Frame Smart TV from Samsung is capable of displaying a range of artwork that adapts to changing light conditions, thanks to built-in sensors.

LitterRobot, Feeder-Robot ($249) With Affirm, as low as $23 per month

For perpetually hungry pets and forgetful owners, the Feeder-Robot makes sure your four-legged friend is always fed — even when you’re not home. The Wi-Fi-enabled feeder disperses food or treats via app for healthy portioning of meals. It’ll save the day when you rush out of the house without checking your pet’s bowl.

ASUS ROG Strix GA15DK Desktop PC ($1,799.99) With Affirm, as low as $163/month

For those who demand a premium gaming and entertainment experience from their PCs, the ASUS ROG Strix is the top choice. From high-powered 4K gaming to multitasking, this machine does it all with striking style.

SimpliSafe, 2 Indoor Cameras ($198) With Affirm, as low as $18/month

You can help someone dear to you protect all their investments with a high-tech home security system. Give the gift of peace of mind all-year with a two-camera setup from SimpliSafe. Compatible with all SimpliSafe accessories and viewable from any smartphone, tablet, or computer, the cameras film in full-color HD and feature an intelligent motion detection system that senses human body heat.

