What to watch on Paramount Plus: New movies and shows in July 2022

If you’re a huge fan of sports, no streaming service suits your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and pro golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus in July 2022.
This July, the second part of South Park: The Streaming Wars arrives on the service, picking up where the first movie left off. Other additions include A Night at the Roxbury, Beverly Hills Cop, Clueless, Lincoln, Big Brother season 24, and The Challenge: USA season 1.
Paramount Plus new releases for July 2022
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials
- 7/10: SkyMed
- 7/12: The Only
- 7/13: South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2
- 7/17: Blood & Treasure
- 7/19: The Day The Music Died: American Pie
- 7/26: Never Seen Again Season 2
- 7/29: Honor Society
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 7/1, 7/8, 7/15, 7/22: Combate Global MMA Action
- 7/2, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/30: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/2: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
- 7/2-7/3: PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 7/3: T-Mobile US Sail GP – Chicago Finals
- 7/4: Concacaf W Championship – US Women’s National Team vs. Haiti
- 7/4-7/18: Concacaf W Championship
- 7/7: Concacaf W Championship – US Women’s National Team vs. Jamaica
- 7/9-7/10: PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 7/9: World Games
- 7/9: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
- 7/11: Concacaf W Championship – US Women’s National Team vs. Mexico
- 7/14: Concacaf W Championship – Semifinals
- 7/16: World’s Strongest Man
- 7/16: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
- 7/16: LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Final-Round Coverage
- 7/16-7/17: Formula E World Championships: Round 11 – New York ePrix
- 7/17: Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2022 Special
- 7/18: Concacaf W Championship – Final & Third-Place Match
- 7/23: World Games
- 7/23: American Cornhole League
- 7/23: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
- 7/23-7/24: PGA TOUR –3M Open Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 7/30-7/31: PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 7/31: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rodeo
- Throughout July: NWSL Regular Season Competition
- Throughout July: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout July: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
- Throughout July: Scottish Premier Sports Cup
Streaming July 1
- 16-Love
- 52 Pick-Up
- A Feral World
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Adventure Boyz
- Aeon Flux
- All Roads to Pearla
- Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
- Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
- Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
- Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
- Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
- An Unfinished Life
- As Long As We Both Shall Live
- Attack of the Unknown
- Awaken the Shadowman
- Bebe’s Kids
- Betrayed
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Bluejay
- Body of Evidence
- Broadway Danny Rose
- Cadillac Man
- Call of the Wolf
- Carrie
- Changeland
- Charlotte’s Web
- Charlotte’s Web 2
- Chasing Molly
- Clue
- Clueless
- Coffy
- Come on In
- Cotton Comes to Harlem
- Coyotaje
- Criminal Law
- Cruel Hearts
- Cruiser
- Dark Blue
- Dave Made a Maze
- DC Noir
- Dead Ringer
- Deep
- Drillbit Taylor
- Easy Does It
- Eve’s Bayou
- Event Horizon
- Eye for An Eye
- Eye of the Needle
- Flesh and Bone
- Forev
- French Postcards
- Frisky
- Futureworld
- Gandhi
- Ghost
- Gino’s Wife
- Gladiator
- Hot Dog
- In Action
- Infinitum: Subject Unknown
- Internal Affairs
- Into the Wild
- Iris Warriors
- Jamie Marks is Dead
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- King Kong
- Knight and Day
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Lincoln
- Little Man Tate
- Loves Spell
- Lust for Love
- Major League
- Mandela
- Midnight In Paris
- Mississippi Burning
- Moments in Spacetime
- Mystic Pizza
- No Way to Live
- Orphan
- Party With Me
- Pet Sematary
- Play the Game
- Pretty Ugly People
- Racing with the Moon
- Runner
- Say Your Prayers
- Seabiscuit
- Serpico
- Shanghai Noon
- Shaolin Soccer
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Slash
- So I Married An Axe Murderer
- Soapdish
- Star Trek
- Stay
- Stuff
- Swiped
- The Arbors
- The Back-up Plan
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Cookout
- The Duchess
- The Four Feathers
- The Honor Farm
- The Hunted
- The Italian Job
- The Last Samurai
- The Machinist
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Mongolian Connection
- The Outsider
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- The Posthuman Project
- The Republic of Two
- The Rest of Us
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Throw Momma From The Train
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Tucked
- We Love You Sally Carmichael
- We Take the Low Road
- When Icarus Fell
Streaming July 5
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Streaming July 6
- Big Brother (Season 24)
- The Challenge: USA (Season 1)
Streaming July 13
- Freakish (Season 1)
Streaming July 14
- Beavis and Butt-Head (Seasons 5 and 7)
Streaming July 20
- 100 Days to Fall In Love (Season 1)
- Behind the Music (Season 1)
- Guidance (Seasons 1 – 3)
- It’s Pony (Season 1)
- Love Daily (Season 1)
- Peppa Pig (Season 8)
Streaming July 22
- Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 2)
Streaming July 27
- Betch (Seasons 1 – 4)
- My Dead Ex (Season 1)
- The Loud House (Season 5)
Streaming July 31
- The Town that Dreaded Sundown
Those are all of the latest additions to Paramount Plus. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.