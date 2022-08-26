Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes detailed by Marvel

We no longer have to speculate about the Thor: Love and Thunder Disney Plus release date, as Disney revealed a few days ago that the recently released movie will hit its platform on September 8th. But a new Love and Thunder announcement brings us the news we’ve been waiting for — the list of official Thor 4 deleted scenes.

Mind you, some spoilers follow below if you haven’t seen the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

Deleted scenes for MCU movies are always exciting, revealing plot details that never made it out of the cutting room. They deliver additional context about certain events in the film. And deleted scenes can offer additional insight into what Marvel might have wanted from a particular character or group of heroes.

But Thor 4 is different when it comes to deleted scenes. If you’re familiar with the Love and Thunder plot and the Thor 4 production details, you might know Taika Waititi left plenty of scenes out of the movie.

These aren’t just rumors. We’ve heard the film’s stars talk about the scenes that have not been included in the final Love and Thunder cut. This made us wonder what to expect from the deleted scenes.

As for rumors, we had a report that said the director could not include all the scenes he shot in the movie. The studio reportedly had a clear mandate for Love and Thunder. Marvel wanted the new Thor movie to come in under two hours.

Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes

That kind of rumor makes us even more curious to see some of the deleted scenes in Love and Thunder. The good news is that we don’t have to wait too long for that to happen.

After announcing that Love and Thunder will hit Disney Plus on Disney Plus Day, Disney released a different announcement for the Thor 4 digital and Blu-ray releases.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available in digital version on September 8th. The date matches the Disney Plus release. MCU fans who want to purchase it on Blu-ray will have to wait until September 27th. Disney also announced the bonus features and deleted scenes for the Thor: Love and Thunder digital and Blu-ray release.

The somewhat bad news is that we only get four deleted scenes for Love and Thunder. Here they are, alongside their descriptions:

Looking for Zeus – Thor, Valkyrie and Korg run into a few characters while seeking an audience with Zeus. Wasting Time – Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause. A Safe Vacation – A nonchalant Thor chats with a panicked Star-Lord and Mantis in the middle of chaos. An explosion thrusts Korg into the scene. Fighting For You – Zeus gifts Thor a special tool after overhearing a heartfelt conversation.

Unfortunately, none of the Gorr the Butcher scenes that Marvel did not include in the final cut made the list above.

