This raunchy comedy has Netflix viewers falling out of their chairs laughing

While perusing the current list of Netflix’s Top 10 movies for the US market, a thought occurred to me. Actually, a question. Does someone need to show you all how to correctly operate your Netflix app? Otherwise, I’m not sure there’s a coherent rationale for how 2012’s American Pie: Reunion ends up being the #7 movie on Netflix as of the time of this writing.

And before you try and offer a defense or logical argument for how this happens, just stop. This is a trash franchise. Stupid plot, dumb writing, juvenile gags. The current iteration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list has this title just behind, at #6, let’s see …. oh, okay. The Harder They Fall is one slot above. Just barely better than American Pie: Reunion. Okay, yeah. Makes perfect sense.

American Pie Reunion on Netflix

The plot, if such a thing can even be said to exist in this latest installment of the franchise, is as follows. Per Netflix: “Pie enthusiast-turned-married dad Jim reunites with his once libido-driven pals at their long-overdue high school reunion.”

Over at Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ consensus rating is that this title “fails to do anything truly new or interesting — or even very funny — with the characters.” Accordingly, it’s got a 45% critics rating, based on 185 reviews. Like this one from NME, which reads in part: “Insert your own ‘stale pie’ metaphor here, but we’ll opt for ‘it’s not edible.'”

Meanwhile, the movie earned itself a 63% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on — checks notes — more than 250,000 user ratings. Fast forward almost a decade on from its release, and here we are. Or, rather, here it is. Burning up the Netflix charts.

Why, why, why

As we said, this movie is currently the #7 feature film title on Netflix in the US. The full Top 10 list is as follows:

Red Notice Here Comes the Boom Extinct The Princess Switch 3 Love Hard The Harder They Fall American Pie: Reunion The Holiday Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You The Christmas Chronicles

