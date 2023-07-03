The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Trailer, release date, first-look images, and more

Netflix offers its subscribers tons of great book adaptations, from the award-winning movie All Quiet on the Western Front, based on the epic World War I novel, to the Bridgerton series, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise, and the upcoming 3 Body Problem from the Game of Thrones showrunners, to name just a few. Another very worthy addition to that list is The Lincoln Lawyer, the legal drama based on the Michael Connelly book series — and which, in fact, is returning to the streamer this week.

After debuting its inaugural season on Netflix to much acclaim a little over a year ago now, Part 1 of the show’s second season hits Netflix on July 6, and we’ve got all the details below.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 trailer and plot

Here’s everything to know about the series, including the new season:

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the idealistic Mickey Haller, who runs his law practice out of the backseat of his titular Lincoln. The cases he takes on run the gamut from the big fish to the small fry of Los Angeles, and the second season of the hit Netflix show is based on the fourth book in Connelly’s series — The Fifth Witness.

Connelly first introduced the character of Haller in his 2005 novel The Lincoln Lawyer as the younger half-brother of another of the author’s most famous characters — Harry Bosch, the protagonist depicted in the Prime Video series Bosch. Matthew McConaughey portrayed Haller in the 2011 movie The Lincoln Lawyer, but the Netlfix series explores his Latin roots as originally laid out in Connelly’s novels.

Here’s how Netflix describes the character: “Born in Los Angeles and raised partially in Mexico by his mother, Mickey is just returning to work after a hiatus. He became dependent on prescription pain pills following an accident, but has now kicked the habit. He has two ex-wives (with whom he’s still very friendly) and relies on a client turned driver to chauffeur him around his hometown.

“Because he wins a major case at the end of Season 1, Mickey is inarguably the “hottest defense lawyer in LA” when we see him again in Season 2.”

Part 2 of the new season of the show is coming exactly one month from now, on August 3.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Image source: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Key cast

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo as Haller, meanwhile, The Lincoln Lawyer cast also includes:

Neve Campbell (Maggie) : Maggie is the first ex-wife of Haller, in addition to being the District Attorney and mother of his daughter Haley. Maggie is more of a believer in institutions, while Haller prefers to fight for the underdog against bureaucracies. Meanwhile, sparks still exist between the two exes.

: Maggie is the first ex-wife of Haller, in addition to being the District Attorney and mother of his daughter Haley. Maggie is more of a believer in institutions, while Haller prefers to fight for the underdog against bureaucracies. Meanwhile, sparks still exist between the two exes. Becki Newton (Lorna) : Haller’s second ex-wife is now his office manager and paralegal. Haller and Lorna still admire each other, and she’s busy planning her wedding when we meet up with her in Season 2.

: Haller’s second ex-wife is now his office manager and paralegal. Haller and Lorna still admire each other, and she’s busy planning her wedding when we meet up with her in Season 2. Jazz Raycole (Izzy) : She used to be one of Haller’s clients, and now this former professional dancer who’s recovered from a painkiller addiction is his personal driver.

: She used to be one of Haller’s clients, and now this former professional dancer who’s recovered from a painkiller addiction is his personal driver. Angus Sampson (Cisco): Cisco is Haller’s key investigator, as well as Lorna’s fiance. He’s a former biker gang member with street smarts and LAPD connections.

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson in “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Image source: Lara Solanki/Netflix