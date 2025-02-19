The Last of Us season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on April 13th

The second season of one of the best video game adaptations ever made finally has a release date. On Wednesday, HBO announced that its Emmy-winning drama series The Last of Us will return for season 2 on Sunday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT.

“Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” says the frustratingly short synopsis from HBO about the new season.

Back from season 1 are Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Joining the cast of the TV show for season 2 are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, and Catherine O’Hara in an unnamed role created for the television series.

HBO has yet to officially confirm the episode count of The Last of Us season 2, but the second season is expected to have seven episodes. We also know that a third season is already in the works, with plans for at least four seasons altogether.

HBO also released new posters for the season, one of which we’ve shared below:

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us. Image source: HBO

If you want to know more about the second game, upon which the latest season of the show is based, be sure to check out our review of The Last of Us Part II from 2020.