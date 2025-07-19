The 5 streaming TV series dominating our screens this week

A reformed serial killer, a conspiracy buried in cold cases, and a dysfunctional romance that’s somehow still worth rooting for — that’s just a taste of the TV series that are topping the streaming charts right now, according to Reelgood’s latest rankings of the most-watched shows across the major platforms.

This week’s list, which we cover each week and you can check out below, features everything from gritty crime dramas to dreamy fantasy epics, with titles like Dexter: Resurrection, Too Much, and The Sandman grabbing viewers’ attention across Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, and beyond. If you’re looking for your next streaming fix, or just want to see what everyone else is glued to, Reelgood’s data has the answers.

The newest ranking, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on July 16, and it’s based on the streaming guide monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, check out what Reelgood says are some of the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

Cassian Bilton, Lee Pace, and Terrence Mann in “Foundation” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

Top streaming TV shows this week

1. Dexter: Resurrection (Paramount+). From the official Paramount+ summary, “Dexter: Resurrection, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right.”

2. Ballard (Prime Video). The Bosch franchise has proven one of the most successful and longest running original TV series in Prime Video’s library, and this spinoff is really an attempt to keep the magic going. Ballard follows LAPD Detective Renée Ballard (played by Maggie Q) as she leads an underfunded cold case division, tackling decades-old murders in addition to uncovering a dangerous conspiracy within the police department.

3. Too Much (Netflix). From the official Netflix summary of this Lena Dunham rom-com, “Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows … But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) — a walking series of red flags — she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves.”

4. Foundation (Apple TV+). Based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series, this critically acclaimed Apple standout follows mathematician Hari Seldon as he predicts the fall of a galactic empire and establishes a group to preserve knowledge and shorten the ensuing dark age. The show explores themes of destiny, power, and survival across a sprawling, visually stunning narrative (as an aside, this show also has some of the most hardcore devotees of an Apple TV series that you’ll come across).

5. The Sandman (Netflix). Based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic, Netflix’s The Sandman is a fantasy series that follows Dream — one of the immortal, anthropomorphic beings known as the Endless — as he navigates the consequences of his imprisonment and seeks to restore his realm. An epic blend of mythology and horror.