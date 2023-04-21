Click to Skip Ad
Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple will reportedly star in Venom 3 alongside Tom Hardy

Published Apr 20th, 2023 8:01PM EDT
Juno Temple as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso.
Image: Apple TV+

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ve likely seen or at least heard of Ted Lasso. The breakout comedy series debuted on Apple TV Plus a couple of years ago and has been running away with Emmy wins and nominations ever since. One of the beloved characters on the show is Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple.

The rumors continue to mount that Ted Lasso is coming to a close at the end of its third season, which is already in the middle of airing. It appears that Temple has already found her next big project — according to Deadline, Jones will star alongside Tom Hardy in the third installment of the Venom trilogy. It’s still unknown at this time exactly what role Jones will be playing in Venom 3, and “Sony and Temple’s reps had no comment on the casting.”

According to the report, plot details of Venom 3 are still completely under wraps:

Plot details are unknown other then Hardy is returning as the lethal protector Venom following the first two films grossing a combined $1.36 billion worldwide. It also is unknown who will be joining Hardy from previous films or whether any characters from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will be joining the film.

Despite receiving mediocre reviews from critics and audiences, Venom has played a role in Sony’s effort to expand on the Marvel content that the studio still owns the rights to. Hardy even made a cameo in the credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home back in 2021, and Michael Keaton, who played Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, showed up in Morbius back in 2022.

While it’s interesting to see the cast of Venom 3 take shape, it will be the last installment of the film series.

