Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Blink home security camera
    08:49 Deals

    The Blink home security camera sale at Amazon is a must-see
  2. Apple AirPods Deals
    12:04 Deals

    AirPods Pro are at the lowest price of the year currently at Amazon
  3. Google mesh Wi-Fi system deals
    08:10 Deals

    This Google mesh Wi-Fi system provides better coverage and is on sale
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:46 Deals

    Today’s top deals: AirPods Pro for $179.99, $60 foldable 4K camera drone, $6 spring-…
  5. Amazon Instant Pot sale
    14:01 Deals

    Enhance your kitchen with this Instant Pot savings bonanza at Amazon
HomeEntertainmentTV Shows

The first ‘Star Wars: Visions’ trailer turns a galaxy far, far away into a stunning anime

August 17th, 2021 at 10:07 AM
By
Star Wars Visions

We’ve been so focused on the MCU that we nearly forgot about Disney’s plans for Star Wars in 2021. Last Friday, Star Wars: The Bad Batch wrapped up its first season on the heels of the announcement that it had been picked up for season 2. Just four days later, Disney shared the first trailer for another animated project: Star Wars: Visions.

Last December, Disney announced a bunch of upcoming Star Wars shows and movies that were each in various stages of development. Star Wars: Visions stood out as one of the most intriguing, as Disney was recruiting some of the top anime studios in Japan to make original shorts set in a galaxy far, far away. And in the first trailer, it looks even more amazing than expected.

Today's Top Deal Crazy $70 discount slashes AirPods 2 with wireless charging to Amazon's best price of 2021! List Price:$199.00 Price:Was $199, Now $128.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” said James Waugh, the Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm and executive producer on the show.

“Their stories showcase the full spectrum of  bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

Star Wars: Visions titles and cast revealed

According to the trailer, there will be nine animated shorts in all. The studios and all their respective shorts are as follows: Kamikaze Douga (“The Duel”), Geno Studio (“Lop and Ochō”), Studio Colorido (“Tatooine Rhapsody”), TRIGGER (“The Twins” and “The Elder”) Kinema Citrus (“The Village Bride”) Science Saru (“Akakiri” and “T0-B1”), and Production I.G. (“The Ninth Jedi”).

Lucasfilm packed the English dub cast with familiar faces. In Tatooine Rhapsody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay) and Bobby Moynihan (Geezer) will appear alongside Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett). In The Twins, Neil Patrick Harris (Karre) and Alison Brie (Am) will share the screen. We’ll also hear David Harbour, Jamie Chung, George Takei, and Karen Fukuhara throughout the series. Plus, Simu Liu — the star of Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi movie — will play a character named Zhima.

Star Wars: Visions will debut on Disney+ on September 22nd. You can watch the first trailer below:

Today's Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! List Price:$49.99 Price:Was $50, Now $39.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information