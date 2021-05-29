The main villain of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ may have been spoiled

Marvel Studios knows how to keep a secret, but even the team that assembled the Avengers isn’t perfect. Case in point, we have seen leaks galore about Spider-Man: No Way Home, and by the time the movie finally drops this December, there might not be any surprises left to spoil. In fact, just this week, Collider’s Jeff Sneider seemingly revealed the villains of the movie on the latest episode of his podcast. If you don’t want to possibly be spoiled, stop reading now.

Sneider’s first scoop concerns the title, which apparently has nothing to do with Peter Parker:

“I had heard that the No Way Home wasn’t in reference to Spider-Man but to the villains — that the villains are coming out of all the alternate dimensions and things like that, and that they don’t have a way to get home.”

There have also been rumors that the Sinister Six — a prominent team of villains that frequently fights Spider-Man in the comics — would play a big part in No Way Home. Sneider heard the same, and says that in addition to Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro, Willem Dafoe will once again don the Green Goblin suit and serve as the main villain.

Of course, that’s only three villains, but Sneider also revealed the rest of the villainous team:

“I’ve heard Sandman, Rhino, and Lizard. Those are the other three that I’ve heard. I don’t know if any of those are confirmed. I don’t know if Rhys Ifans, [Paul] Giamatti, or Thomas Hayden Church have been seen on set or anything. I haven’t really been paying attention to the paparazzi photos or things like that. But that was my understanding, is that all six of those past Spider-Man villains — because it doesn’t really make sense to introduce new villains necessarily in this movie — but six Spider-Man villains from the past wind up in Peter Parker’s universe, and they are the ones who have no way of getting home.”

Sneider said we should take these rumors with a grain of salt, but all of the rumors we have heard up now seem to point in the same direction. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx have confirmed they will be in the film, so if Marvel is already bringing back a few iconic villains, why not bring them all back?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021.

