Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Air Fryer Recipes Chicken
    08:43 Deals

    Meet the $11 air fryer cheat sheet on Amazon that’ll change your life
  2. Grocery Shopping Hack
    15:04 Deals

    This viral grocery shopping hack from TikTok only takes one $18 purchase at Amazon
  3. Smart Plug Amazon Alexa
    08:06 Deals

    Hurry: Price mistake on Amazon cuts smart plugs with 52K 5-star reviews to $3.75
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:34 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $3.75 smart plugs (price mistake!), $11 air fryer cheat sheet, $25 Roku, $14 nonstick pan, $199 Nest, more
  5. Prime Day Roku Deals
    16:42 Deals

    5 different Roku players are already at Prime Day prices on Amazon
Entertainment

The main villain of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ may have been spoiled

May 28th, 2021 at 10:04 PM
By
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studios knows how to keep a secret, but even the team that assembled the Avengers isn’t perfect. Case in point, we have seen leaks galore about Spider-Man: No Way Home, and by the time the movie finally drops this December, there might not be any surprises left to spoil. In fact, just this week, Collider’s Jeff Sneider seemingly revealed the villains of the movie on the latest episode of his podcast. If you don’t want to possibly be spoiled, stop reading now.

Today's Top Deal 🚨 Price mistake alert 🚨 Coupon code H7RT953B plus an accidental extra discount slash #1 smart plugs to $3.75! List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: H7RT953B Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Sneider’s first scoop concerns the title, which apparently has nothing to do with Peter Parker:

“I had heard that the No Way Home wasn’t in reference to Spider-Man but to the villains — that the villains are coming out of all the alternate dimensions and things like that, and that they don’t have a way to get home.”

There have also been rumors that the Sinister Six — a prominent team of villains that frequently fights Spider-Man in the comics — would play a big part in No Way Home. Sneider heard the same, and says that in addition to Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro, Willem Dafoe will once again don the Green Goblin suit and serve as the main villain.

Of course, that’s only three villains, but Sneider also revealed the rest of the villainous team:

“I’ve heard Sandman, Rhino, and Lizard. Those are the other three that I’ve heard. I don’t know if any of those are confirmed. I don’t know if Rhys Ifans, [Paul] Giamatti, or Thomas Hayden Church have been seen on set or anything. I haven’t really been paying attention to the paparazzi photos or things like that. But that was my understanding, is that all six of those past Spider-Man villains — because it doesn’t really make sense to introduce new villains necessarily in this movie — but six Spider-Man villains from the past wind up in Peter Parker’s universe, and they are the ones who have no way of getting home.”

Sneider said we should take these rumors with a grain of salt, but all of the rumors we have heard up now seem to point in the same direction. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx have confirmed they will be in the film, so if Marvel is already bringing back a few iconic villains, why not bring them all back?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information