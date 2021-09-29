‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scene we’re dying to see might have leaked

The interactions between the various superheroes in the MCU is one of the best thing about Marvel’s massive world of interconnected stories. It’s always a treat to see the different Avengers interact, whether they fight on the same side or not. Of all the possible interactions between Avengers, there’s always one that stands out. That’s the first time two characters meet. We saw plenty of that in Infinity War and Endgame recently with hilarious results. And we’re bound to see other similar intersections in Phase 4 as new heroes appear. The X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool are only some of the new superheroes who will meet the existing Avengers. But before we get to any of that, we’re going to witness something similar in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. Three Spider-Man variants will meet for the first time, and the entire thing will be epic.

The Spider-Man variants in No Way Home

The No Way Home leaks season is in full bloom, and the latest leak details a purported dialogue that takes place between Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. The three actors have played Peter Parker in Sony’s Spider-Man movies in the past 20 years. They’ll meet for the first time in No Way Home, which is the kind of Spider-Man 3 spoiler that no longer qualifies as a spoiler. It’s a secret every Spider-Man fan knows by now, although not everyone might be convinced the spoiler is real.

The first No Way Home trailer confirms what we’ve known all along, that Spider-Man 3 will be a multiverse film. Sony and Marvel gave us a look at Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and teased four of the Sinister Six villains. The trailer only shows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, however.

We saw an increasing number of leaks and rumors this year, especially in the past few weeks, that seemingly confirm Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the film. In particular, there’s a leaker who posted still images and video from the movie that supported the Maguire-Garfield rumors. Sony took down some of those leaked No Way Home images from social media, confirming their authenticity.

Purported dialogue leak

The same person took to Twitter to post details from what appears to be a leaked video of the Brazilian voice actors who dub the three Spider-Man versions in No Way Home.

If the video is genuine, the No Way Home movie will deliver the sort of MCU scene I was referring to before. We’ll see Holland’s Spider-Man meet the others at various points in the film. At some point in the movie, they’ll all be in the same place for the first time.

Tobey Maguire dub: Ok, but I'm the spider-man.

Tom Holland's dub: What?

Andrew garfield dub: But I'm also spider-man! I'm spetacular!

Tom Holland's dub: Of course not! Mr Stark! — Spider-Fan (@Spiderfanleaker) September 28, 2021

The dialogue above practically gives us the No Way Home scene we all want to see. It’s the equivalent of the Spider-Men pointing to each other meme that we’re dying to see in the movie.

Even if the clip the leaker saw is fake, this is still a scene that No Way Home will deliver. Tom Holland will play the primary Peter Parker. And he’ll get to meet the others in what could turn out to be iconic MCU scenes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th, with a second trailer reportedly dropping in late October.