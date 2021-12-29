Spider-Man: No Way Home alternate ending just leaked

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most talked about movie of 2021, thanks to that big plot detail that leaked. We haven’t witnessed anything similar with a movie since Avengers: Endgame more than two years earlier. Like No Way Home, the big Endgame secret leaked over and over. However, all MCU fans expected Endgame to resurrect the fallen heroes of Infinity War. Conversely, the big No Way Home secret wasn’t immediately obvious after the end of Far From Home. And even though No Way Home is killing it in theaters, it looks like we have one more leak that fans will want to check out. Apparently, No Way Home had an alternate ending, which offered an entirely different conclusion for this Spider-Man trilogy.

You should see No Way Home before continuing with the leak, as massive spoilers will follow below.

How the MCU’s first Spider-Man trilogy ends

We already explained why the way No Way Home ending makes sense, despite the heartbreak. Even the plot holes are somewhat exciting, as they give Sony and Marvel a chance to further explore the story.

After beating the villains with the help of two Spider-Man variants from the multiverse, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker tells Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to complete the original spell. Everyone who knew that Peter Parker is Spider-Man will forget him. That includes Avengers like Strange, as well as MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

The No Way Home ending gives us a Spider-Man who has no connection to any other characters. He’ll continue to be the MCU’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but he’s on his own now. The ending also gives Sony and Marvel the soft reboot they need for future adventures.

Also important is that Peter Parker just experienced a massive personal loss, which is a Spider-Man story element that was missing. Losing Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) hurts Peter even more than losing Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Moreover, Peter’s girlfriend and best friend no longer know who he is.

The No Way Home ending gives us the one development we truly need. Marvel finally nerfed Spider-Man. He’s no longer overpowered, thanks to all the Stark tech that he inherited. Instead, we have a regular Spider-Man who has to fend for himself without any help from the Avengers. That includes creating his own suit and technology. Then again, Peter is very smart, so he could always try to replicate some of Tony’s tech.

Image source: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The No Way Home alternate ending

It turns out that No Way Home could have had an alternate ending. That’s according to a recent 4chan post.

According to the leak, the No Way Home alternate ending involves Strange performing a different kind of spell. The sorcerer sends the redeemed villains and the alternate Spider-Men to their home universes. But he does not cast a forgetting spell. People still remembered that Peter is Spider-Man.

Apparently, Peter would have graduated high school and then broken up with MJ. Peter also distanced himself from Ned to protect him from Spider-Man’s enemies. That’s assuming the No Way Home alternate ending leak is accurate.

More deleted scenes

The leak does include mentions of a few deleted scenes as well. Some of them make sense because we know they exist. For example, the leaker mentions Spider-Man capturing a robber played by Holland’s brother Harry. That’s when a Mysterio supporter throws green paint at him. That scene with Harry leaked weeks ago.

Also, the leaker details an alternate discussion between Wong (Benedict Wong) and Strange. It’s the one from the trailer where Wong warns Strange not to cast that spell.

Finally, there’s a deleted scene involving Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe). According to the leaker, Tony’s daughter voiced her support for Spider-Man in this scene. We know from the actress that her No Way Home scene was cut. We don’t know, however, what actually took place in that scene.

That said, anyone familiar with the No Way Home leaks could have come up with these deleted scene descriptions and crafted this alternate ending story. If everything is accurate, it’ll be interesting to see some of these deleted scenes in the future. As for the No Way Home alternate ending, we’re better off without it. Having everyone forget Peter Parker is a much better development for the character.