Plot summaries for Avengers: Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty have leaked

We still have over two years to wait for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (or even longer if there are more delays), but at this rate, the entire plot might be spoiled by the end of the year. On Monday, prolific Marvel leaker MyTimeToShineHello shared purported plot summaries of both upcoming Avengers movies, revealing exactly what the studio has in store.

If you don’t want to know anything about The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars this early, now would be a good time to stop reading.

According to MTTSH, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will see a newly-formed Avengers team that has been taking shape over The Multiverse Saga battle the Council of Kangs from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mid-credits scene and ultimately lose.

In Avengers: Secret Wars, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) will send out a group of multiversal Avengers led by Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to save the Avengers of Earth-616 and defeat the Council of Kangs.

Despite these two movies being years away, Marvel Studios has to plan ahead for the MCU to work. The specifics of these movies might change, but the overarching plot could already be set in stone. After all, it is difficult to pivot when every movie and TV show is connected on the same timeline. As The Marvels director Nia DaCosta said in a recent interview, “some of you is going to take a back seat” when you work on a Marvel movie.

Marvel’s execution has been lacking in recent years, to say the least. Based on the summaries, these next two Avengers movies could be a thrilling conclusion to The Multiverse Saga, but the studio has failed to capitalize on plenty of good ideas since Avengers: Endgame. Hopefully the MCU will be back on track by the time these movies hit theaters.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to debut on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will follow a year later on May 7, 2027.