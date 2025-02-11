PlayStation’s State of Play is back with new PS5 games on February 12

Nintendo has been dominating the headlines ever since the Switch 2 was revealed, but as we reach the midpoint of February, PlayStation is ready to steal back the spotlight. PlayStation will host its first State of Play showcase of 2025 this Wednesday, February 12, starting at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The show will last more than 40 minutes.

As per usual, PlayStation isn’t spoiling any surprises early, simply stating that the broadcast will feature “news and updates on great games coming to PS5.”

You can watch the State of Play live below when the event begins on Wednesday:

What to expect at the State of Play

Looking at our list of most anticipated games coming in 2025, two PS5 exclusives immediately jump to mind: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei. Both are expected to arrive this year, but neither game has a release date yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if new trailers for both games debuted at the State of Play this week.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

There are also several major multiplatform releases set to launch in the coming weeks, such as Monster Hunter Wilds, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Any or all of these highly-anticipated sequels could make an appearance.

Then there are the games we know are in development, but probably won’t launch this year, which includes Insomniac’s Wolverine and Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic.

We haven’t heard from some of the biggest PlayStation Studios teams in a while either, so we’ll be on the lookout for news from Bend Studio (Days Gone), Bluepoint (Demon’s Souls remake), Housemarque (Returnal), and Media Molecule (Dreams).