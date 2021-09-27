New on Peacock in October 2021: Every new movie and TV show

Peacock might not be the biggest streaming service on the market, but its new releases are always impressive. This month is no different, as Peacock is adding a ton of new movies and shows.
We'll update this page every time NBCUniversal shares a new list of monthly releases with us. For the month of October, Peacock is getting extra spooky with a bunch of popular horror film franchises like Child's Play, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Plus, you can stream Halloween Kills the same day it hits theaters.
Peacock October 2021 new movies and TV shows:
Streaming October 1st
- 21 Jump Street, 2012*
- 30 Days of Night, 2007
- Alien vs. Predator, 2004*
- American Gangster, 2007*
- Apollo 13, 1995
- Back to the Future, 1985*
- Back to the Future II, 1989*
- Back to the Future III, 1990*
- Bad Moon, 1996
- Beloved, 1998
- The Blob, 1988*
- The Blues Brothers, 1980*
- The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
- The Breakfast Club, 1985*
- Bride of Chucky, 1998*
- The Broken, 2008*
- The Burbs, 1989*
- Carlito’s Way, 1993
- Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power, 2005
- Casino, 1995*
- Cast Away, 2000
- Cat People, 1982*
- Child’s Play 2, 1990*
- Child’s Play 3, 1991*
- Coyote Ugly, 2000
- Cult of Chucky, 2017*
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008
- Curse of Chucky, 2013*
- Curse of the Fly, 1965
- Day of the Dead, 1985
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008*
- Devil, 2010
- Die Hard, 1988
- Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
- Dive Olly Dive and the Octopus Rescue, 2014
- Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure, 2015
- Dracula, 1931
- Dracula, 1979*
- Fast & Furious, 2009*
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*
- Fast Five, 2011*
- The Fly, 1958
- Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
- Friday the 13th, 1980*
- Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981*
- Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985*
- Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986*
- Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988*
- Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989*
- The Funhouse, 1981*
- Gremlins, 1984*
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990*
- Half Baked, 1998
- Harlem Nights, 1989
- The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007*
- Honey, 2003*
- How High, 2001*
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
- It Follows, 2015*
- Jason X, 2001*
- Kicks, 2016*
- Knowing, 2009*
- Kung Fu Panda, 2008
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004
- Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
- The Mask, 1994*
- Me You Madness, 2021*
- Mercury Rising, 1998
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
- Monster High: Haunted*
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010*
- Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03*
- My Cousin Vinny, 1992
- Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*
- National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
- The Natural, 1984
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
- Never Back Down, 2008*
- The Omen, 2006
- The People Under the Stairs, 1991*
- Predator, 1987*
- Predator 2, 1990*
- Predators, 2010
- Prince of Darkness, 1987*
- Problem Child, 1990
- Prometheus, 2012*
- Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990*
- Reality Bites, 1994*
- Return of the Fly, 1959
- Rings, 2017*
- Runaway Bride, 1999
- Saw, 2004*
- Saw 2, 2005*
- Saw 3, 2006*
- Saw 3D, 2010*
- Saw 4, 2007*
- Saw 5, 2008*
- Saw 6, 2009*
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019*
- Seed of Chucky, 2004*
- Separation, 2021*
- Shocker, 1989*
- The Sixth Sense, 1999
- The Skeleton Key, 2005*
- Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice, 2002
- Slap Shot 3: The Junior League, 2008
- Slither, 2006*
- The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*
- Taken, 2008*
- Tales from the Hood 3, 2020*
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003*
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006*
- The Triumph, 2006
- U-571, 2000
- Videodrome, 1983*
- Village of the Damned, 1995*
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009
- Chloe’s Closet, Seasons 1-2
- Dive Olly Dive, Season 2
- Married… with Children, Seasons 1-11
- Pinkfong! Songs and Stories, Season 1
- Halloween Horror Nights Channel*
- Universal Monsters Channel*
- The Witching Hour Channel*
Streaming October 2nd
- Nitro Rallycross
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. Cincinnati Bearcats
- Premier League – Burnley v. Norwich City
- Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Brighton v. Arsenal
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Tales from the Hood 2, 2018
Streaming October 3rd
- Nitro Rallycross
- Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 6th
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Season 12
Streaming October 7th
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Create the Escape, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – West Ham United v. Brentford
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots
Streaming October 8th
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 9th
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 2 (NBC)
Streaming October 10th
- Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills v. Kansas City Chiefs
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 13th
- Dead Silence, 2007*
- In Good Company, 2004*
Streaming October 14th
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*
- Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15
- Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 15th
- Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*
- Dark Crimes, 2018*
- Good Timing with Jo Firestone, 2021 (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*
- Halloween Kills, 2021*
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
- Project Runway, Season 19, Episode 1 (Bravo)
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 16th
- Home Sweet Home, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Burnley
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Brighton
- Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 3 (NBC)
Streaming October 17th
- Sunday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 18th
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace
Streaming October 21st
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- Curious George, Season 14 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel
Streaming October 23rd
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. USC Trojans
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Norwich City
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Southampton v. Burnley
- Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester City
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 4 (NBC)
Streaming October 24th
- Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City
- Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts v. San Francisco 49ers
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 26th
- Below Deck, Season 9, Episode 1 (Bravo)
Streaming October 27th
- Parientas a la Fuerza, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Streaming October 28th
- All Summers End, 2017
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- Band of Robbers, 2015
- Beers of Joy, 2019
- Daphne, 2017
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- Hitmen, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 29th
- The Blacklist, Season 9, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Southern Charm, Season 7
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 30th
- Much Ado About Christmas, 2021*
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. UNC Tarheels
- Premier League – Burnley v. Brentford
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton
- Premier League – Watford v. Southampton
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Manchester United
Streaming October 31st
- Spirit Untamed, 2021
- Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Peacock September 2021 new movies and TV shows:
Streaming September 1st
- About a Boy, 2002*
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- American Assassin, 2013
- American Heist, 2015*
- American Pie, 1999*
- American Pie 2, 2001*
- American Wedding, 2003*
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981*
- Angels & Demons, 2009*
- Any Given Sunday, 1999*
- Baby Mama, 2008*
- Beetlejuice, 1988*
- The Best Man, 1999
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- Blade, 1998*
- Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
- Child’s Play, 1988*
- Conan the Barbarian, 2011*
- Coneheads, 1993
- The Croods, 2013*
- Criminal, 2016*
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
- The Deer Hunter, 1978*
- Don Verdean, 2015*
- Draft Day, 2014
- Dragonheart, 1996*
- E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
- Enemy of the State, 1998
- The Express, 2008*
- The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008*
- The Fourth Kind, 2009*
- Friday Night Lights, 2004*
- Get Him to the Greek, 2010*
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011
- Gods of Egypt, 2016*
- The Help, 2011
- Hotel Rwanda, 2004
- The Interview, 2014
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014*
- Kick-Ass 2, 2013
- Knocked Up, 2007*
- The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
- Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*
- The Legend of Zorro, 2005
- Let Me In, 2010*
- MacGruber, 2010*
- Mallrats, 1995
- Marauders, 2016
- The Mask of Zoro, 1998
- The Mustang, 2019*
- Notting Hill, 1999
- One True Thing, 1998*
- Ouija, 2014
- Out of Africa, 1985*
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Parenthood, 1989*
- Phantasm II, 1988
- The Social Network, 2006
- Soul Food, 1997
- Soul Plane, 2004
- Tombstone, 1993
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- United 93, 2006
- Wedding Crashers, 2005*
- World Trade Center, 2006
- The World’s End, 2013
- The A-Team, Seasons 1-4
Streaming September 2nd
- A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
- TrollsTopia, Season 4
Streaming September 3rd
- Buried in the Backyard, Season 3
Streaming September 6th
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)
Streaming September 7th
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 12
- Snapped, Season 28
Streaming September 8th
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
Streaming September 9th
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming September 10th
- Focus, 2015*
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming September 12th
- Turbo, 2013*
Streaming September 13th
- Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
Streaming September 15th
- American Dreamers, 2016
- Boys of Summer, 2010
- Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
- Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
- Dr. Cyclops, 1940
- Dracula’s Daughter, 1931
- The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
- The Healer, 2018
- The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
- The Invisible Man, 1933
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940
- The Invisible Woman, 1940
- It Came From Outerspace, 1953
- Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
- Men in Black, 1997*
- Men in Black II, 2002*
- My Son, 2021*
- The Mummy, 1932
- The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
- The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
- The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
- The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
- Night Monster, 1942
- Phantom of the Opera, 1943
- Phantom of the Opera, 1962
- Son of Dracula, 1943
- Son of Frankenstein, 1939
- Werewolf in London, 1935
Streaming September 16th
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming September 20th
- Superstars, Episodes 1-8
Streaming September 21st
- Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)
- Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
Streaming September 22nd
- New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)
Streaming September 23rd
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)
Streaming September 24th
- Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)
- Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)
Streaming September 25th
- Despicable Me, 2010*
- 1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)
Streaming September 26th
- Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena
Streaming September 29th
- La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)
Streaming September 30th
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*
That’s everything new that NBCUniversal has added to Peacock in recent months.