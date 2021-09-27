New on Peacock in October 2021: Every new movie and TV show

Peacock might not be the biggest streaming service on the market, but its new releases are always impressive. This month is no different, as Peacock is adding a ton of new movies and shows.

We’ll update this page every time NBCUniversal shares a new list of monthly releases with us. For the month of October, Peacock is getting extra spooky with a bunch of popular horror film franchises like Child’s Play, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Plus, you can stream Halloween Kills the same day it hits theaters.

Today's Top Deal

Luxurious bed sheets with 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews start at just $22 in this amazing sale! List Price: $27.99 Price: $22.39 You Save: $5.60 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Peacock October 2021 new movies and TV shows:

Streaming October 1st

21 Jump Street, 2012*

30 Days of Night, 2007

Alien vs. Predator, 2004*

American Gangster, 2007*

Apollo 13, 1995

Back to the Future, 1985*

Back to the Future II, 1989*

Back to the Future III, 1990*

Bad Moon, 1996

Beloved, 1998

The Blob, 1988*

The Blues Brothers, 1980*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

The Breakfast Club, 1985*

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

The Broken, 2008*

The Burbs, 1989*

Carlito’s Way, 1993

Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power, 2005

Casino, 1995*

Cast Away, 2000

Cat People, 1982*

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Curse of the Fly, 1965

Day of the Dead, 1985

Definitely, Maybe, 2008*

Devil, 2010

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Dive Olly Dive and the Octopus Rescue, 2014

Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure, 2015

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979*

Fast & Furious, 2009*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

Fast Five, 2011*

The Fly, 1958

Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980*

Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981*

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985*

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986*

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988*

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989*

The Funhouse, 1981*

Gremlins, 1984*

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990*

Half Baked, 1998

Harlem Nights, 1989

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007*

Honey, 2003*

How High, 2001*

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

It Follows, 2015*

Jason X, 2001*

Kicks, 2016*

Knowing, 2009*

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

The Mask, 1994*

Me You Madness, 2021*

Mercury Rising, 1998

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted*

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010*

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03*

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

The Natural, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

Never Back Down, 2008*

The Omen, 2006

The People Under the Stairs, 1991*

Predator, 1987*

Predator 2, 1990*

Predators, 2010

Prince of Darkness, 1987*

Problem Child, 1990

Prometheus, 2012*

Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990*

Reality Bites, 1994*

Return of the Fly, 1959

Rings, 2017*

Runaway Bride, 1999

Saw, 2004*

Saw 2, 2005*

Saw 3, 2006*

Saw 3D, 2010*

Saw 4, 2007*

Saw 5, 2008*

Saw 6, 2009*

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019*

Seed of Chucky, 2004*

Separation, 2021*

Shocker, 1989*

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Skeleton Key, 2005*

Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice, 2002

Slap Shot 3: The Junior League, 2008

Slither, 2006*

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*

Taken, 2008*

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020*

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003*

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006*

The Triumph, 2006

U-571, 2000

Videodrome, 1983*

Village of the Damned, 1995*

The Wedding Singer, 1998

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009

Chloe’s Closet, Seasons 1-2

Dive Olly Dive, Season 2

Married… with Children, Seasons 1-11

Pinkfong! Songs and Stories, Season 1

Halloween Horror Nights Channel*

Universal Monsters Channel*

The Witching Hour Channel*

Streaming October 2nd

Nitro Rallycross

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. Cincinnati Bearcats

Premier League – Burnley v. Norwich City

Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle

Premier League – Brighton v. Arsenal

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 1 (NBC)

Tales from the Hood 2, 2018

Streaming October 3rd

Nitro Rallycross

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 6th

It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Season 12

Streaming October 7th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Create the Escape, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa

Premier League – West Ham United v. Brentford

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots

Streaming October 8th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 9th

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 2 (NBC)

Streaming October 10th

Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills v. Kansas City Chiefs

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 13th

Dead Silence, 2007*

In Good Company, 2004*

Streaming October 14th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 15th

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*

Dark Crimes, 2018*

Good Timing with Jo Firestone, 2021 (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*

Halloween Kills, 2021*

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Project Runway, Season 19, Episode 1 (Bravo)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 16th

Home Sweet Home, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Premier League – Manchester City v. Burnley

Premier League – Norwich City v. Brighton

Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 3 (NBC)

Streaming October 17th

Sunday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 18th

Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Streaming October 21st

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George, Season 14 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel

Streaming October 23rd

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. USC Trojans

Premier League – Chelsea v. Norwich City

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Burnley

Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester City

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 4 (NBC)

Streaming October 24th

Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City

Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts v. San Francisco 49ers

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 26th

Below Deck, Season 9, Episode 1 (Bravo)

Streaming October 27th

Parientas a la Fuerza, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Streaming October 28th

All Summers End, 2017

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Band of Robbers, 2015

Beers of Joy, 2019

Daphne, 2017

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Hitmen, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 29th

The Blacklist, Season 9, Episode 1 (NBC)

Southern Charm, Season 7

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 30th

Much Ado About Christmas, 2021*

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. UNC Tarheels

Premier League – Burnley v. Brentford

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Southampton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Manchester United

Streaming October 31st

Spirit Untamed, 2021

Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Peacock September 2021 new movies and TV shows :

Streaming September 1st

About a Boy, 2002*

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Assassin, 2013

American Heist, 2015*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Wedding, 2003*

An American Werewolf in London, 1981*

Angels & Demons, 2009*

Any Given Sunday, 1999*

Baby Mama, 2008*

Beetlejuice, 1988*

The Best Man, 1999

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blade, 1998*

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Child’s Play, 1988*

Conan the Barbarian, 2011*

Coneheads, 1993

The Croods, 2013*

Criminal, 2016*

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

The Deer Hunter, 1978*

Don Verdean, 2015*

Draft Day, 2014

Dragonheart, 1996*

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

Enemy of the State, 1998

The Express, 2008*

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008*

The Fourth Kind, 2009*

Friday Night Lights, 2004*

Get Him to the Greek, 2010*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011

Gods of Egypt, 2016*

The Help, 2011

Hotel Rwanda, 2004

The Interview, 2014

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014*

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Knocked Up, 2007*

The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Let Me In, 2010*

MacGruber, 2010*

Mallrats, 1995

Marauders, 2016

The Mask of Zoro, 1998

The Mustang, 2019*

Notting Hill, 1999

One True Thing, 1998*

Ouija, 2014

Out of Africa, 1985*

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989*

Phantasm II, 1988

The Social Network, 2006

Soul Food, 1997

Soul Plane, 2004

Tombstone, 1993

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

United 93, 2006

Wedding Crashers, 2005*

World Trade Center, 2006

The World’s End, 2013

The A-Team, Seasons 1-4

Streaming September 2nd

A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*

TrollsTopia, Season 4

Streaming September 3rd

Buried in the Backyard, Season 3

Streaming September 6th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)

Streaming September 7th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior, Season 12

Snapped, Season 28

Streaming September 8th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11

Streaming September 9th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 10th

Focus, 2015*

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 12th

Turbo, 2013*

Streaming September 13th

Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)

Streaming September 15th

American Dreamers, 2016

Boys of Summer, 2010

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1931

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Healer, 2018

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came From Outerspace, 1953

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Men in Black, 1997*

Men in Black II, 2002*

My Son, 2021*

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Werewolf in London, 1935

Streaming September 16th

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 20th

Superstars, Episodes 1-8

Streaming September 21st

Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)

Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2

Streaming September 22nd

New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)

Streaming September 23rd

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)

Streaming September 24th

Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)

Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)

Streaming September 25th

Despicable Me, 2010*

1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)

Streaming September 26th

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena

Streaming September 29th

La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)

Streaming September 30th

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*

That’s everything new that NBCUniversal has added to Peacock in recent months.