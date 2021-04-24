For now, it seems like we can look forward to at least one stand-out Peacock original show per month. Back in April, we got the first season of Rutherford Falls, which is the latest sitcom from Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, who play two friends fighting over the titular town’s heritage. In May, Peacock will bring together Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps as the former members of a one-hit wonder ’90s girl group that gets a surprise second chance at hitting it big.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock on Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Streaming May 1st

Along Came Polly, 2004* (* = exclusive to Peacock)

Alpha Dog, 2007*

An American Tail, 1986*

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991*

The Bourne Identity, 2002*

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

Boy Erased, 2018*

Casino, 1995*

Catwoman, 2004*

Crank, 2006*

Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009*

Dazed and Confused, 1993*

EDTV, 1999*

Elizabeth, 1998*

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007*

Evan Almighty: 2007*

Green Lantern (2011), 2011*

Half Baked, 1998*

Hellboy, 2019*

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012*

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014*

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013*

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

King Kong (’05), 2005*

Leap Year, 2010*

Lord of War, 2005*

Miami Vice (’06), 2006*

Mystery Men, 1999*

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985*

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983*

October Sky, 1999*

Parenthood, 1989*

Public Enemies, 2009*

Tales from the Hood, 1995*

Top Five, 2014*

Vegas Vacation, 1997*

Waterworld, 1995*

White House Down, 2013*

The Wood, 1999

The World’s End, 2013

Streaming May 2nd

WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes

Streaming May 3rd

300, 2007*

Streaming May 6th

Girls5eva, season 1 (Peacock Original)* When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?



Streaming May 9th

WWE Chronicle: Damien Priest

Streaming May 10th

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC)

Streaming May 11th

The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches

Streaming May 13th

Intergalactic (Peacock Original)*

Streaming May 14th

Dateline Collection: Courtroom Drama

Streaming May 16th

American Dreamz, 2006*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*

WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam

Streaming May 17th

WWE Wrestling Challenge

Streaming May 18th

Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam

Streaming May 20th

Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*

Def Comedy Jam, season 7

Streaming May 23rd

Best of WWE: Andre the Giant

Streaming May 26th

Café Con Aroma (Telemundo)

Streaming May 27th

Madagascar: A Little Wild, season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)* Like all who land in New York, the young residents of the Central Park Zoo have big dreams and big plans; Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman pursue their dreams with abandon, no matter the size.



That’s everything new coming to NBC’s streaming service this May, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and licensed content coming to Peacock next month.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the $30 gadget that opens your garage with your smartphone or voice! Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission