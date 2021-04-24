For now, it seems like we can look forward to at least one stand-out Peacock original show per month. Back in April, we got the first season of Rutherford Falls, which is the latest sitcom from Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, who play two friends fighting over the titular town’s heritage. In May, Peacock will bring together Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps as the former members of a one-hit wonder ’90s girl group that gets a surprise second chance at hitting it big.
Streaming May 1st
- Along Came Polly, 2004* (* = exclusive to Peacock)
- Alpha Dog, 2007*
- An American Tail, 1986*
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991*
- The Bourne Identity, 2002*
- The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*
- The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
- Boy Erased, 2018*
- Casino, 1995*
- Catwoman, 2004*
- Crank, 2006*
- Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009*
- Dazed and Confused, 1993*
- EDTV, 1999*
- Elizabeth, 1998*
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007*
- Evan Almighty: 2007*
- Green Lantern (2011), 2011*
- Half Baked, 1998*
- Hellboy, 2019*
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012*
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014*
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013*
- Kick-Ass 2, 2013
- King Kong (’05), 2005*
- Leap Year, 2010*
- Lord of War, 2005*
- Miami Vice (’06), 2006*
- Mystery Men, 1999*
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985*
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983*
- October Sky, 1999*
- Parenthood, 1989*
- Public Enemies, 2009*
- Tales from the Hood, 1995*
- Top Five, 2014*
- Vegas Vacation, 1997*
- Waterworld, 1995*
- White House Down, 2013*
- The Wood, 1999
- The World’s End, 2013
Streaming May 2nd
- WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes
Streaming May 3rd
- 300, 2007*
Streaming May 6th
- Girls5eva, season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?
Streaming May 9th
- WWE Chronicle: Damien Priest
Streaming May 10th
- American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC)
Streaming May 11th
- The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches
Streaming May 13th
- Intergalactic (Peacock Original)*
Streaming May 14th
- Dateline Collection: Courtroom Drama
Streaming May 16th
- American Dreamz, 2006*
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*
- WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
Streaming May 17th
- WWE Wrestling Challenge
Streaming May 18th
- Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam
Streaming May 20th
- Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*
- Def Comedy Jam, season 7
Streaming May 23rd
- Best of WWE: Andre the Giant
Streaming May 26th
- Café Con Aroma (Telemundo)
Streaming May 27th
- Madagascar: A Little Wild, season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Like all who land in New York, the young residents of the Central Park Zoo have big dreams and big plans; Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman pursue their dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
That’s everything new coming to NBC’s streaming service this May, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and licensed content coming to Peacock next month.
