New on Peacock in September 2021: Every new movie and TV show

Peacock shared all of its new releases for September 2021 this week. This month is shaping up to be just as interesting as August for the NBC streaming service, with A.P. Bio returning for a fourth season and the debut of originals like Frogger, The Lost Symbol, and The Toolbox Killer. There are also some great movies, including Beetlejuice, E.T., The Big Lebowski, and Men in Black.

Peacock September 2021 new movies and TV shows :

Streaming September 1st

About a Boy, 2002*

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Assassin, 2013

American Heist, 2015*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Wedding, 2003*

An American Werewolf in London, 1981*

Angels & Demons, 2009*

Any Given Sunday, 1999*

Baby Mama, 2008*

Beetlejuice, 1988*

The Best Man, 1999

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blade, 1998*

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Child’s Play, 1988*

Conan the Barbarian, 2011*

Coneheads, 1993

The Croods, 2013*

Criminal, 2016*

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

The Deer Hunter, 1978*

Don Verdean, 2015*

Draft Day, 2014

Dragonheart, 1996*

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

Enemy of the State, 1998

The Express, 2008*

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008*

The Fourth Kind, 2009*

Friday Night Lights, 2004*

Get Him to the Greek, 2010*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011

Gods of Egypt, 2016*

The Help, 2011

Hotel Rwanda, 2004

The Interview, 2014

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014*

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Knocked Up, 2007*

The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Let Me In, 2010*

MacGruber, 2010*

Mallrats, 1995

Marauders, 2016

The Mask of Zoro, 1998

The Mustang, 2019*

Notting Hill, 1999

One True Thing, 1998*

Ouija, 2014

Out of Africa, 1985*

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989*

Phantasm II, 1988

The Social Network, 2006

Soul Food, 1997

Soul Plane, 2004

Tombstone, 1993

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

United 93, 2006

Wedding Crashers, 2005*

World Trade Center, 2006

The World’s End, 2013

The A-Team, Seasons 1-4

Streaming September 2nd

A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*

TrollsTopia, Season 4

Streaming September 3rd

Buried in the Backyard, Season 3

Streaming September 6th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)

Streaming September 7th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior, Season 12

Snapped, Season 28

Streaming September 8th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11

Streaming September 9th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 10th

Focus, 2015*

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 12th

Turbo, 2013*

Streaming September 13th

Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)

Streaming September 15th

American Dreamers, 2016

Boys of Summer, 2010

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1931

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Healer, 2018

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came From Outerspace, 1953

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Men in Black, 1997*

Men in Black II, 2002*

My Son, 2021*

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Werewolf in London, 1935

Streaming September 16th

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 20th

Superstars, Episodes 1-8

Streaming September 21st

Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)

Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2

Streaming September 22nd

New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)

Streaming September 23rd

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)

Streaming September 24th

Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)

Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)

Streaming September 25th

Despicable Me, 2010*

1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)

Streaming September 26th

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena

Streaming September 29th

La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)

Streaming September 30th

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*

That’s everything coming to Peacock in September 2021, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and more coming to NBC’s streaming service in October.