New on Peacock in September 2021: Every new movie and TV show

Peacock shared all of its new releases for September 2021 this week. This month is shaping up to be just as interesting as August for the NBC streaming service, with A.P. Bio returning for a fourth season and the debut of originals like Frogger, The Lost Symbol, and The Toolbox Killer. There are also some great movies, including Beetlejuice, E.T., The Big Lebowski, and Men in Black.
Peacock September 2021 new movies and TV shows:
Streaming September 1st
- About a Boy, 2002*
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- American Assassin, 2013
- American Heist, 2015*
- American Pie, 1999*
- American Pie 2, 2001*
- American Wedding, 2003*
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981*
- Angels & Demons, 2009*
- Any Given Sunday, 1999*
- Baby Mama, 2008*
- Beetlejuice, 1988*
- The Best Man, 1999
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- Blade, 1998*
- Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
- Child’s Play, 1988*
- Conan the Barbarian, 2011*
- Coneheads, 1993
- The Croods, 2013*
- Criminal, 2016*
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
- The Deer Hunter, 1978*
- Don Verdean, 2015*
- Draft Day, 2014
- Dragonheart, 1996*
- E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
- Enemy of the State, 1998
- The Express, 2008*
- The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008*
- The Fourth Kind, 2009*
- Friday Night Lights, 2004*
- Get Him to the Greek, 2010*
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011
- Gods of Egypt, 2016*
- The Help, 2011
- Hotel Rwanda, 2004
- The Interview, 2014
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014*
- Kick-Ass 2, 2013
- Knocked Up, 2007*
- The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
- Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*
- The Legend of Zorro, 2005
- Let Me In, 2010*
- MacGruber, 2010*
- Mallrats, 1995
- Marauders, 2016
- The Mask of Zoro, 1998
- The Mustang, 2019*
- Notting Hill, 1999
- One True Thing, 1998*
- Ouija, 2014
- Out of Africa, 1985*
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Parenthood, 1989*
- Phantasm II, 1988
- The Social Network, 2006
- Soul Food, 1997
- Soul Plane, 2004
- Tombstone, 1993
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- United 93, 2006
- Wedding Crashers, 2005*
- World Trade Center, 2006
- The World’s End, 2013
- The A-Team, Seasons 1-4
Streaming September 2nd
- A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
- TrollsTopia, Season 4
Streaming September 3rd
- Buried in the Backyard, Season 3
Streaming September 6th
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)
Streaming September 7th
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 12
- Snapped, Season 28
Streaming September 8th
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
Streaming September 9th
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming September 10th
- Focus, 2015*
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming September 12th
- Turbo, 2013*
Streaming September 13th
- Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
Streaming September 15th
- American Dreamers, 2016
- Boys of Summer, 2010
- Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
- Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
- Dr. Cyclops, 1940
- Dracula’s Daughter, 1931
- The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
- The Healer, 2018
- The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
- The Invisible Man, 1933
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940
- The Invisible Woman, 1940
- It Came From Outerspace, 1953
- Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
- Men in Black, 1997*
- Men in Black II, 2002*
- My Son, 2021*
- The Mummy, 1932
- The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
- The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
- The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
- The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
- Night Monster, 1942
- Phantom of the Opera, 1943
- Phantom of the Opera, 1962
- Son of Dracula, 1943
- Son of Frankenstein, 1939
- Werewolf in London, 1935
Streaming September 16th
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming September 20th
- Superstars, Episodes 1-8
Streaming September 21st
- Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)
- Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
Streaming September 22nd
- New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)
Streaming September 23rd
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)
Streaming September 24th
- Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)
- Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)
Streaming September 25th
- Despicable Me, 2010*
- 1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)
Streaming September 26th
- Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena
Streaming September 29th
- La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)
Streaming September 30th
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*
That’s everything coming to Peacock in September 2021, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and more coming to NBC’s streaming service in October.