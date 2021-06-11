24 biggest announcements from Netflix’s Geeked Week 2021

Netflix just wrapped up the first-ever Geeked Week, which it describes as “a virtual fan-facing event revealing first looks and celebrating all things genre entertainment at Netflix.” Geeked Week took place over the course of five days, and throughout the event, there were a metric ton of announcements, trailers, and teasers from the people working on Netflix originals. Everything you’d ever want to know about the event is on Netflix’s website, but we’ve rounded up the biggest news below, so if you just want the highlights, keep scrolling for more.

Geeked Week: Day 1 Highlights

Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season, which the cast got to reveal.

has been renewed for a second season, which the cast got to reveal. Jason Momoa takes a break from the DCEU to protect his daughter in the movie Sweet Girl .

. We got our first look at director Peter Thorwarth’s upcoming horror movie Blood Red Sky , which is “about a mysteriously ill woman flying with her young son who is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.” It’s out on July 23rd.

, which is “about a mysteriously ill woman flying with her young son who is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.” It’s out on July 23rd. Mary Elizabeth Winstead will star in the Netflix original action thriller movie Kate, which “centers on a ruthless criminal operative who, after being irreversibly poisoned, has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.” You can stream it on September 10th.

Geeked Week: Day 2 Highlights

Geeked Week: Day 3 Highlights

The Fear Street trilogy of films will be based on R.L. Stine’s classic books, and Netflix shared the first trailer on Wednesday during the third day of Geeked Week.

trilogy of films will be based on R.L. Stine’s classic books, and Netflix shared the first trailer on Wednesday during the third day of Geeked Week. Netflix is adapting Soman Chainani’s The School for Good and Evil , which “follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairy tale-like heroes and villains.” You can meet the cast in this first-look feature.

, which “follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairy tale-like heroes and villains.” You can meet the cast in this first-look feature. Netflix revealed a bunch of new cast members coming to Stranger Things in season 4.

Geeked Week: Day 4 Highlights

Geeked Week: Day 5 Highlights

That’s a fairly exhaustive list of all the most impactful announcements from the last five days, but we can expect plenty more news from the streaming service in the coming weeks and months.

