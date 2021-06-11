24 biggest announcements from Netflix’s Geeked Week 2021

Netflix just wrapped up the first-ever Geeked Week, which it describes as “a virtual fan-facing event revealing first looks and celebrating all things genre entertainment at Netflix.” Geeked Week took place over the course of five days, and throughout the event, there were a metric ton of announcements, trailers, and teasers from the people working on Netflix originals. Everything you’d ever want to know about the event is on Netflix’s website, but we’ve rounded up the biggest news below, so if you just want the highlights, keep scrolling for more.Today's Top Deal Early Prime Day 2021 blowout: Prime members can get Blink Mini cameras for just $19.99 right now! List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Geeked Week: Day 1 Highlights
- Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season, which the cast got to reveal.
- Jason Momoa takes a break from the DCEU to protect his daughter in the movie Sweet Girl.
- We got our first look at director Peter Thorwarth’s upcoming horror movie Blood Red Sky, which is “about a mysteriously ill woman flying with her young son who is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.” It’s out on July 23rd.
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead will star in the Netflix original action thriller movie Kate, which “centers on a ruthless criminal operative who, after being irreversibly poisoned, has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.” You can stream it on September 10th.
Geeked Week: Day 2 Highlights
- Steve Blackman, creator and showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, revealed all the episode titles for the show’s third season, which doesn’t have a release date yet.
- Netflix shared a few first-look images from the fifth and final season of Money Heist.
- Locke & Key is officially returning for season 2 in October, and we got a sneak peek.
- Yoko Kanno, the composer of the original Cowboy Bebop soundtrack, is on board for Netflix’s live-action remake, which is coming to the streaming service this fall.
Geeked Week: Day 3 Highlights
- The Fear Street trilogy of films will be based on R.L. Stine’s classic books, and Netflix shared the first trailer on Wednesday during the third day of Geeked Week.
- Netflix is adapting Soman Chainani’s The School for Good and Evil, which “follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairy tale-like heroes and villains.” You can meet the cast in this first-look feature.
- Netflix revealed a bunch of new cast members coming to Stranger Things in season 4.
Geeked Week: Day 4 Highlights
- Kevin Smith (Clerks, Tusk) is leading the charge on Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a sequel to the original cartoon, and you can watch the first teaser trailer right now.
- Fresh off the release of Army of the Dead, Zack Synder is back with a new project: Twilight of the Gods — an animated series about Norse mythology with a stellar voice cast.
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway is the latest entry in the long-running mecha anime franchise, it’s coming stateside on July 1st, and you can watch the trailer here.
- Speaking of popular anime shows, Shaman King is coming to Netflix on August 9th, and there just so happens to be a short trailer for this show as well.
- If you couldn’t already tell, Day 4 was anime-heavy, and we also learned that Edens Zero (from the creator of Fairy Tale) will stream on August 26th. You better believe there’s a trailer for this one too!
- Three more anime series — exception, Make My Day, and Bright: Samurai Soul — were all revealed on Day 4, the last of which is a spinoff of the Will Smith live-action movie.
- Last and certainly not least, Netflix shared the opening shot of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.
Geeked Week: Day 5 Highlights
- Gaming was the focus of Day 5, which kicked off with a first-look clip of Arcane — an animated show produced by Riot Games and set in the League of Legends universe.
- Netflix has also picked up a show based on the game Cuphead — appropriately titled The Cuphead Show! — and Wayne Brady voices King Dice in the first footage from the show.
- Castlevania’s fourth and final season recently debuted, but the story isn’t over, as Netflix will be producing a brand new spinoff series starring Richter Belmont (a descendant of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard set in France during the French Revolution.
- Ubisoft made its presence known with three reveals on Day 5. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a new anime featuring “alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly referenced homage to the early ’90s.” We also got to see a glimpse of Sam Fisher from the upcoming Splinter Cell anime, and we learned that Netflix and Ubisoft are teaming up to make a Far Cry animated series.
- The Witcher season 2 got an exclusive teaser during the event, and Netflix also announced that it is joining forces with developer CD Projekt Red for WitcherCon on July 9th.
- In addition to the animated series, Netflix is also making a live-action Resident Evil show, starring Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez.
That's a fairly exhaustive list of all the most impactful announcements from the last five days, but we can expect plenty more news from the streaming service in the coming weeks and months.