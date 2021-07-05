Marvel insider delivers an incredible ‘Spider-Man 3’ spoiler

If you’re a Marvel fan desperately trying to avoid all MCU spoilers this year, then you’re out of luck when it comes to one title. Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of the year. Any Spider-Man film would easily be one of the year’s main cinematic attractions. But the Far From Home successor would be all the more exciting thanks to that massive cliffhanger in the Spider-Man 2’s post-credits scenes. What makes No Way Home so attractive is the huge Spider-Man 3 plot spoiler that’s been out in the wild for more than a year. It’s the plot spoiler you can’t avoid no matter how hard you try. Spider-Man 3 will be a multiverse film featuring characters from different universes, including previous versions of Spider-Man.

Knowing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the movie should not ruin the film’s appeal. But an insider said to be familiar with the movie provided additional Spider-Man 3 plot spoilers that you might want to avoid.

This is the biggest open secret in Hollywood right now: Holland, Maguire, and Garfield will be Spider-Men together. Even Marvel chief Kevin Feige addressed it last week during the red carpet Black Widow premiere. We might know Marvel and Sony’s big surprise for No Way Home, but the film remains exciting. We don’t know what will happen in the movie, although unconfirmed leaks may have spoiled much of No Way Home.

The big Spider-Man 3 plot leak

Enter Daniel Richtman, a well-known online source of Marvel scoops. He offered plenty of accurate MCU Details over the years. Not all of them come true, but things do change sometimes. Feige confirmed in the same Black Widow premiere interview last week that the company is following MCU chatter closely. So they can always adapt to what fans discuss online and even make changes to mitigate leaks, when that’s possible.

For example, we knew for months that Benedict Cumberbatch would appear as Doctor Strange in WandaVision, but that leak never came true. That’s because Marvel changed its mind and decided not to bring in the Sorcerer Supreme. There’s no indication that the WandaVision leaks forced Marvel to reconsider, but it’s something that could always happen with minor details.

Of course, the presence of Maguire and Garfield in No Way Home isn’t a minor detail. It’s not something Marvel and Sony could alter significantly. And Richtman just made a few exciting Spider-Man 3 plot revelations about these two Spider-Men.

Maguire and Garfield are more than just cameos

Answering fans on Twitter, Richtman said that Maguire and Garfield are more than exciting cameos. From the moment they appear in the movie, “Tobey and Andrew become co-leads to Holland,” the leaker said.

I heard that from the moment they appear in the movie Tobey and Andrew become co-leads to Holland. https://t.co/m6zqWlJqan — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

It’s not enough for Maguire and Garfield to be co-leads. We want to see plenty of the three Spider-Men in the film. The insider teased that’s precisely the case.

They are — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

In a separate thread, Richtman said he wanted to remind fans that the main Spider-Man 3 villain will be the Green Goblin.

It's a sign he's the main villain. Like I said before just wanted to remind people :D https://t.co/tyBFt7CDjz — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

This is the kind of Spider-Man 3 plot leak that we saw over and over — that Norman Osborn will be the film’s big villain.

As I said before, there’s no way to verify these No Way Home plot leaks. But another recent Spider-Man 3 full plot leak aligns with Richtman: Maguire and Garfield will play major roles in the film.

