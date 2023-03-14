March Madness 2023: How to stream every game of the tournament

Now that the field of 68 college teams for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament has been set, March Madness 2023 can finally begin on Tuesday evening.

As has been the case for several years now, the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament will officially kick off with the First Four play-in games on Tuesday and Wednesday. After those games end, the tournament truly takes over the airwaves on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, with sixteen first-round matchups airing each day.

How to stream March Madness 2023 games

2023 NCAA March Madness printable bracket. Image source: NCAA

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games across four national television networks: TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV.

If you have cable, you likely have access to all four networks, so you can watch every tournament game live on TV from the comfort of your couch. The same is true for everyone who subscribes to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling Blue, or DIRECTV STREAM.

If you don’t pay for cable or any of those live TV services, you’re not completely out of luck. Every game that airs on CBS will stream on the web for free, and you can watch without a TV provider login. You can also watch all of the CBS games on Paramount+.

Not near a TV, but still want to catch all the March action? Be sure to download the NCAA March Madness Live app on Android or iOS. As long as you log in with a TV provider, you can watch all 67 games across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV from anywhere. The app is also available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and LG Smart TVs.

NCAA men’s basketball tournament schedule

The tournament starts on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:40 p.m. EDT with a First Four matchup between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders. The winner gets a date with the #1 overall seed Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday. Below, you’ll find the full schedule for the first few days of March Madness 2023 (all times EDT):

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four)

Wednesday, March 15 (First Four)

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64)

Friday, March 17 (Round of 64)

We’ll update the schedule to include future games after the first round ends and the Saturday and Sunday matchups are set. Also, the national championship game will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, April 3, which means everyone will be able to tune in.