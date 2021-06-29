‘Loki’ star addresses the show’s biggest controversy so far

Three episodes remain in Marvel’s latest hit show, with Loki episode 4 launching on Disney+ in just a few hours. According to recent comments from beloved Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, episodes 4 and 5 are the most exciting of the six. The actor teased cameo surprises while talking to fans on social media. Head writer Michael Waldron also teased surprise cameos for Loki.

It’s not just Hiddleston talking about the new Marvel show online. Sophia Di Martino has just answered questions from fans. The actress plays a crucial role in the TV show. The TVA claimed that Di Martino’s character is the main villain during the premiere. Di Martino appeared only in the second and third episodes, sparking an ample debate between fans about the character she’s actually playing. Her answer should further settle the matter, but I can’t tell you what it is before warning you that major spoilers will follow below. Make sure you watch the first three Loki episodes before checking out Di Martino’s explanation below.

Di Martino is playing someone we first referred to as Lady Loki. We expected to see the character in the series, and we expected the actress to play Lady Loki. But episode 2 provided some confusion when the credits listed Di Martino’s character as Sylvie.

Some interpreted the name as a confirmation that Di Martino is playing Sylvie Lushton, aka Marvel’s Enchantress. After all, we did witness Sylvie’s enchanting powers in the second episode. But we soon learned that the character’s name is Sylvie Laufeydottir. The name appears in the files that Loki reads during the episode. Furthermore, Loki execs told fans Sylvie is a version of Loki.

Episode 3 then had Sylvie explaining to Loki that she no longer goes by the name of Loki. She’s Sylvie, but she’s a Loki. And she has taught herself different tricks, like enchanting magic. It’s actually during that conversation about enchantments that Sylvie drops one of the biggest Loki reveals so far. Everyone working at the TVA is a variant repurposed to serve the Time-Keepers’ interests.

Also, that detail keeps alive a fan theory that appeared as soon as we saw the TVA city is. The TVA might be hidden in the Quantum Realm, and we might have seen it already in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

This brings us to Di Martino’s video below, where the actress explains that Lady Loki isn’t the Enchantress. The Sylvie character is inspired by the Enchantress, the actress says. But it’s a new story, a “new origin story, and a new backstory.”

That should settle the matter for most Loki fans, at least for the time being. Marvel can always lie about its shows and instruct actors to keep the deceits alive.

Even if Di Martino’s character is the Enchantress rather than a real Loki, there’s no denying that Sophie is a breakout Loki character. Her chemistry with Loki was one of the highlights of episode 3. We should definitely see more of these two together.

Whether Sylvie is a real villain or a more anti-hero type of character, that’s unclear yet. But the TVA shouldn’t necessarily be trusted. Their representation of events that Lady Loki is the real bad guy that needs to be caught before damaging the Sacred Timeline might turn out to be false, considering what we learned so far.

Episode 4 launches on Disney+ in a few hours. Until then, you have time to check out Marvel’s brand new Loki mid-season sneak peek clip that includes brand new footage from the show’s second half.

