Huge leak reveals how ‘Loki’ links to two hotly anticipated MCU Phase 4 movies

We’ve now seen half of Loki, and the three episodes that are streaming on Disney+ have delivered a few exciting revelations. We learned how Loki ties to Avengers: Endgame, how the Time Variance Authority (TVA) operates, and what it can and can’t do. We have also started uncovering some of the TVA’s mysteries, and we have realized just how much influence a TV series like Loki might have on two of the upcoming Marvel movies. That’s something we’ve been speculating about even before the first episode premiered.

A fresh new leak provides the key plot details of those two MCU films and the connection to Loki. I’ll warn you that huge spoilers follow below if the information is accurate. And it so happens that the leak was posted online before the first Loki episode launched on Disney+, so we now know it contains accurate details from that episode’s plot.

As always with leaks of any variety, we have no way of confirming any of what you’re about to read. But the person who released the information online did so before Loki episode 1 debuted. They either have direct knowledge of the upcoming events in MCU Phase 4, or they’re inventing plausible scenarios based on accurate information from the Loki premiere that might have leaked online from early reviewers.

The leaker says that Loki ties into Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is exactly what we’ve been expecting from Marvel. Both of these movies are supposed to be multiverse films, and Loki is all about the multiverse. Not to mention that Kevin Feige did hint at one point that Loki will tie into Doctor Strange 2.

Here’s what the leaker had to say about episode 1 of Loki, which hadn’t yet aired at the time this leak was posted:

The growing Multiversal instability and its effects upon the timeline are first referenced in LOKI, which also reveals that the barriers of the Multiverse were broken once before, and it led to a ‘Multiversal war’ which nearly destroyed all of creation in its wake and led to the creation of the Time Variance Authority.

That’s exactly what the Loki premiere revealed. The Sacred Timeline has a designated path and anyone who deviates from it will be blocked. We later learned that Nexus variants can be pruned out of existence, or turned into TVA employees oblivious to their past. The timeline branches can be reset if the TVA is able to get to them before they reach the point of no return. It’s not immediately clear if the Sacred Timeline contains a single reality, but it’s implied that multiple realities might follow the same designated path that the Time-Keepers have crafted.

The leaker then said that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) might be to blame for the multiverse problems that we’ll start seeing in No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness. She won’t be doing it intentionally, as she’s only trying to get her imaginary kids back. According to the leaker, a No Way Home post-credits scene will have Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) meet the Scarlet Witch:

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME features Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) investigating why the dimensional barriers between parallel universes have been weakened, allowing beings from other universes to cross over into theirs, including six sinister supervillains that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must deal with. This culminates in a post-credits encounter between Strange and the source of all the chaos: the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who is now in posession of the Darkhold.

Some of the pre-pandemic Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks said that Wanda might be one of the villains in the film, which could be a great development for the character. Wanda already proved in Age of Ultron and WandaVision that can she can be quite the anti-hero.

The leaker says that Wanda and Doctor Strange will have a sort of confrontation initially in Multiverse of Madness, but they’ll then decide to work together to restore order to the multiverse. The leaker also tells us that Shuma-Gorath will be the main villain of the film and that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will be a key character:

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS reveals that the Scarlet Witch has been using the Darkhold to search the Multiverse for her twin sons Billy and Tommy, unaware that she is being manipulated by the cosmic abomination known as Shuma-Gorath so it can spread madness through the Multiverse. After an initial confrontation, she agrees to help Strange undo the damage she has inflicted upon reality by America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young girl whose dimensional powers are pivotal to Shuma Gorath’s plan. In exchange for her assistance, Strange vows to help her find the twins, but this effort leads to unexpected results.

Again, we have no way of verifying any of this. We’ll have to wait until December 17th when Spider-Man 3 premieres to see if the leaker really has inside information.

