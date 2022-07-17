Iman Vellani says Marvel planted a big Avengers: Endgame leak

Iman Vellani is Marvel’s newest star, having played Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the recently ended Ms. Marvel TV show on Disney Plus. The actress didn’t just impress us while playing Marvel’s newest teenage superhero. We also witnessed her exuberance and excitement about everything related to the MCU in real life. As such, we shouldn’t be surprised to see Vellani reveal that Marvel planted a massive Avengers: Endgame leak before the film’s premiere.

Mind you, if you’re not up to date with the MCU, some big Endgame spoilers will follow below.

One of the unofficial themes of the MCU Phase 4 is big plot leaks. Some of the most important projects in Phase 4 leaked in full before their theatrical debuts.

Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are examples. It’s not just cameos or post-credits scenes that leaked. The entire plots of those films were revealed ahead of time.

The big Avengers: Endgame leak

That’s excellent news for MCU fans who love spoilers, but it’s not so great for everyone else. And that makes Marvel’s security around Avengers: Endgame all the more impressive.

We saw a ton of leaks for the movie, but the plot never leaked in full.

After Avengers: Infinity War, we expected all the dead superheroes to return to life in Endgame thanks to several big leaks. Those leaks proved that several dead superheroes were filming scenes for Endgame.

Moreover, time travel was a popular theory for Avengers 4. We expected the Avengers to somehow travel back in time and save the day. That’s exactly what happened in Endgame, but little did we know at the time that Marvel would give us a completely different take on time travel.

If you followed the Endgame leaks as closely as we did, you probably remember all the theories that tried to explain how the Avengers would beat Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all.

MCU leaks often include set photos, which are unavoidable no matter how great Marvel’s security might be. And we did see images from Endgame in leaks. Some of them featured an unusual pairing of Avengers, featuring uniforms we knew would be used for time travel. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) were in those images.

That’s not the kind of team we saw in the MCU before Endgame. And we now know these heroes went back in time to get the Infinity Stones.

Iman Vellani and Marvel’s planted leaks

Fast forward to the end of Ms. Marvel and we have Iman Vellani hosting an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit.

Previously, the actress confirmed that she was monitoring the subreddits where Marvel fans posted spoilers. And it’s in one of her AMA responses that she revealed an Endgame leak that Marvel had intentionally planted to trick Avengers fans:

r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers is my second home…however I did leave the subreddit for two years during Infinity War/Endgame once I saw that BARF case set photo leak which turned out to be a total misdirection from marvel security. they literally planted that! and I now have so much respect for marvels security team.

BARF is a technology that Tony Stark demoed in Captain America: Civil War. It allows the wearer to experience life-like 3D memories of past events. Bringing BARF to Endgame implied that some of the time travel speculation was wrong.

The implication from the set photo leaks was that dead heroes were there to film BARF memories and what-if scenarios rather than actual time travel.

We knew better than that, however. As puzzling as the BARF leak might have been, we still expected Marvel to revive all the dead Avengers in Endgame. And we knew some sort of time travel was the only way to make it happen.

Iman Vellani’s remark also confirms what some people might have suspected. Marvel plants leaks. But that’s certainly not surprising from a studio that misleads fans all the time with its trailers.

But how did she know about the plant? That’s not something she explained in her AMA.

