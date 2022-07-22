I Am Groot, The Rings of Power, and House of the Dragon: 3 new must-watch trailers

The past week has provided streaming fans with not only a glut of new content to enjoy, as is always the cast from one week to the next. We also got exciting first looks at new series like I Am Groot, which is coming to Disney Plus, along with trailers for huge new shows from HBO Max and Amazon’s Prime Video.

We’ll take them one-by-one, below. Starting with the completely adorable trailer for the I Am Groot Disney Plus series that Disney revealed during Marvel’s Comic-Con animation panel on Friday. Also on Friday, meanwhile, a super-intense new trailer for Amazon’s big-budget Lord of the Rings series hit the Internet. And, for good measure, we’ll also include the new trailer for HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series below, in case you didn’t catch it earlier this week.

I Am Groot trailer

First up is I Am Groot, which launches on Disney Plus on August 10. From the streamer: “I Am Groot is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot, everyone’s favorite little tree, and will feature several new and unusual characters. All five shorts will be available for viewers to watch upon launch.”

Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, likewise voices Baby Groot here. The series’ writer/director is Kirsten Lepore, and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and James Gunn.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power + House of the Dragon

I Am Groot, meanwhile, wasn’t the only high-profile new series trailer to hit the Web this week. We also, on Friday, got a new glimpse of the Prime Video Lord of the Rings prequel series. Prime Video gave it a budget reportedly exceeding $1 billion, making it the most expensive show in TV history — with ambitions to match.

Not only does this series (coming September 2) have to recreate, on the small screen, all of the sumptuous visual and world-building of the LOTR movie franchise. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also reportedly gave his company’s streamer a simple marching order in making it. Amazon, he reportedly decreed, needs its own Game of Thrones.

Check out the trailer below.

And then, finally, we come to HBO’s House of the Dragon.

This Game of Thrones prequel series will get the jump on Prime Video’s similar big-budget fantasy epic by almost two weeks. Coming on August 21, this series is set hundreds of years before the events of the Game of Thrones series. And it tells the story of House Targaryen. “The dream … it was clearer than a memory, and I heard the sound of thundering hooves, splintering shields, and ringing swords,” the character of Viserys Targaryen says at one point in the trailer.

“And I placed my heir upon the Iron Throne, and all dragons roared as one.”