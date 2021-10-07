Hulu is raising prices on Friday – here’s how to avoid paying more

In September, Disney announced Hulu price increases for both of Hulu’s on-demand plans. As of October 8th, Hulu’s ad-supported plan will increase in price from $5.99 to $6.99 per month. Meanwhile, Hulu with no ads will jump from $11.99 up to $12.99 per month. This will apply to current and new subscribers, but if you act fast, you can save some money before the higher prices go into effect.

How to avoid the Hulu price increase

In addition to a monthly subscription, Hulu also offers an annual subscription at a discounted rate for its ad-supported plan. For now, that annual subscription costs $59.99, but it will also rise to $69.99 per year on October 8th. As long as you sign up before Disney bumps up the price, you can save $10 on a year of Hulu with ads. If you had planned on subscribing to the streaming service anyway, there’s no reason not to save a few dollars by locking in your subscription before Disney raises the price.

Before we move on, we should note that this price increase does not affect any Hulu + Live TV plans or the Disney Bundle. Last December, Disney increased the price of Hulu + Live TV from $54.99 to $64.99 per month. It was the third price hike for the service, which was once $39.99 per month.

The Disney Bundle still costs $13.99 per month and becomes more compelling with every new price increase for each individual service like Hulu. The Disney Bundle includes access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s ad-supported plan. You can also upgrade to Hulu (No Ads) for an extra $6 per month.

Why should you sign up for Hulu?

If you’re on the fence about signing up for Hulu, you might want to check out some of the recent new releases. Later this month, Dopesick will debut on Disney’s streaming service, recounting the story of the people who manufactured the opioid crisis in America. Michael Keaton not only produced the show, but he also stars in it. There are also some great movies coming in October:

Again, the higher prices for Hulu’s on-demand plans take effect on Friday, October 8th.