Here are 6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone talking next week

From another installment in the NSFW and very adult-themed 365 Days movie franchise to a new Kevin Hart comedic romp, shows for kids like Lost Ollie and more — there are a ton of new Netflix releases hitting the platform in the coming days for subscribers to check out.

The Next 365 Days movie

First up is the aforementioned 365 Days sequel, the unimaginatively titled The Next 365 Days (which is now streaming).

The basic plot of these movies is that a gangster named Massimo kidnaps Laura, a bored Polish woman on vacation in Italy. Massimo bets that she’ll fall in love with him, despite being captive, in less than a year. That arrangement proceeds as you’d expect — and the result is a barely coherent story, plus beautiful actors, sumptuous visuals, and lots of sex.

In the previous two movies, by the way, we should add that cliffhangers teased the death of Laura both times. The first two movies were also so bad that they garnered 0% critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes. And there’s every indication that trend will continue here, with the franchise’s third outing.

The logline for this new Netflix release: “Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues, while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.”

Lost Ollie + more Netflix releases

A limited series coming to Netflix on August 24, meanwhile, is Lost Ollie, a heartwarming live-action family title about a toy searching for the boy who lost him. And the corresponding search of a boy who misplaced his best friend.

Lost Ollie has actually been in the works for four years, and this was also one of the first projects that Netflix executive Don Halcombe bought when he first came to the streaming giant. “I saw in it,” he says, “the universal story of loss that all of us, no matter how old, could relate to.”



Academy Award-winner Peter Ramsey led this project as director and executive producer. He also directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

More new titles

The Cuphead Show Season 2: Video game adaptations turned into either a movie or TV show don’t always find their mark. Sometimes they work, but they often end up as embarrassing misfires. With a respectable 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, however, Netflix’s The Cuphead Show certainly seems to have resonated with fans. The show is based on the beloved retro video game title, and it’s brought to life here by top animators. With Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Wayne Brady as King Dice. Release date: August 19.

Me Time: Here comes another Kevin Hart-led Netflix film that critics will probably rip to shreds but that will garner tons of viewing time, all the same. In Me Time, Hart plays Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad, proud PTA president, loving father, and supportive husband to his architect wife Maya (played by Regina Hall). Maya decides to get away for some R&R and takes the kids with her. Sonny, finally with some alone time, calls up his old friend Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg) — a party animal bachelor. Hijinks, obviously, ensue. Release date: August 26.

The Girl in the Mirror: Here’s how Netflix describes this 9-episode Spanish-language new release. “After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity.” Release date: August 19.

One more new Netflix release to check out

Actors who through visual trickery get to play dual roles can sometimes make for an interesting and fun production to watch. Robert De Niro, for example, is set to portray two mobsters in an upcoming gangster drama titled Wise Guys.

On Netflix, meanwhile, a new 7-episode Netflix limited series titled Echoes just dropped today along these same lines. With a cast that includes Matt Bomar as well as Michelle Monaghan pulling double duty in a twin sisters role.

“Echoes,” Netflix explains, “is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. They share two homes, two husbands, and a child — but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.”

This Netflix release comes from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways). Vanessa Gazy (Eden) is an executive producer, creator, and writer, and Imogen Banks (“Sisters”) is also an executive producer here. Check it out if you were also a fan of titles like Bloodline and The Mess You Leave Behind.

