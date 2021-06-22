Everything coming and going on HBO Max in July 2021

The year of HBO Max day-and-date movie releases continues this July with the arrival of No Sudden Move and Space Jam: A New Legacy. At this point, it’s hard to imagine that anyone doesn’t know about the long-awaited Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James and a long list of beloved cartoon characters, but subscribers are also getting No Sudden Move, which is a crime thriller from director Steven Soderbergh. Plus, the Gossip Girl reboot/sequel series is debuting this month on HBO Max.
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in July, here’s the complete list:
Streaming July 1st
- ¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
- 8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
- Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
- Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Panthers, 1968
- Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
- Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
- Cantinflas (HBO)
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
- Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
- Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
- Demolition Man, 1993
- Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
- Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
- Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
- Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
- Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
- Eve’s Bayou, 1997
- Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
- First, 2012
- For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
- For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
- Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
- Gandhi, 1982
- Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
- The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- House on Haunted Hill, 1999
- Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
- Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
- Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
- Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
- Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
- Maid in Manhattan, 2002
- Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
- Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
- Monster-In-Law, 2005
- Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
- My Brother Luca (HBO)
- No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision on supported devices)
- Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
- Pleasantville, 1998
- The Prince of Tides, 1991
- Project X, 1987 (HBO)
- The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)
- Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
- Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Reds, 1981 (HBO)
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
- The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
- Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
- Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Scream, 1996
- Scream 2, 1997
- Scream 3, 2000
- Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
- The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
- Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
- Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
- Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
- Stuart Little, 1999
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
- Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
- Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
- The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
- Westworld (Movie), 1973
- White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
- The White Stadium, 1928
- Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
- Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
Streaming July 2nd
- Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)
Streaming July 3rd
- Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
- Nancy Drew, Season 2
Streaming July 7th
- Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
Streaming July 8th
- The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
- Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
- Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
- The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Streaming July 9th
- Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)
Streaming July 11th
- The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming July 12th
- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Wellington Paranormal, Season 1
Streaming July 15th
- Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
Streaming July 16th
- Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)
- Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
Streaming July 17th
- The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming July 18th
- 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming July 22nd
- Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
Streaming July 23rd
- Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)
Streaming July 24th
- Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming July 26th
- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming July 27th
- Batwoman, Season 2
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Streaming July 30th
- Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)
Leaving July 3rd
- The ABC’s Of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Part 2, 2020
Leaving July 4th
- Annabelle, 2014
- Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021
- The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
- The Nun, 2018
Leaving July 5th
- Lost And Delirious, 2001
Leaving July 8th
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Leaving July 10th
- It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving July 11th
- An Elephant’s Journey, 2018
- In the Heights, 2021
- Thanks for Sharing, 2013
Leaving July 15th
- Burlesque, 2010
Leaving July 17th
- The Notebook, 2004
Leaving July 26th
- The King’s Speech, 2010
Leaving July 31st
- 17 Again, 2009
- A Clockwork Orange, 1971
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
- Adam’s Rib, 1949
- America’s Sweethearts, 2001
- Anaconda, 1997
- The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
- Are We There Yet?, 2005
- Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Badlands, 1973
- Beau Brummel, 1954
- The Benchwarmers, 2006
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
- Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
- The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992
- Bringing Up Baby, 1938
- The City of Lost Children, 1995
- The Color Purple, 1985
- The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- The Conjuring 2, 2016
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
- Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
- Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)
- El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)
- Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
- Fool’s Gold, 2008
- Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)
- The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
- The Gay Divorcee, 1934
- Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)
- Hairspray, 1988
- Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
- Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007
- The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
- Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)
- J. Edgar, 2011
- Jackie Chan’s First Strike, 1997
- Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
- Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
- Keeper Of The Flame, 1943
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
- Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
- The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
- Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
- Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)
- Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
- Little Children, 2006 (HBO)
- Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
- Lovely & Amazing, 2002
- The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)
- The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)
- Marisol, 2019 (HBO)
- Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)
- Michael Clayton, 2007
- Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
- Monster-In-Law, 2005
- Mulholland Dr., 2001
- Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)
- Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
- Music and Lyrics, 2007
- My Dream Is Yours, 1949
- My Girl 2, 1994
- My Girl, 1991
- My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
- The Opposite Sex, 1956
- The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)
- Precious, 2009 (HBO)
- The Producers, 1968
- The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
- The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)
- The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
- Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
- Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
- Pulp Fiction, 1994
- Rachel and The Stranger, 1948
- Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)
- The Reluctant Debutante, 1958
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
- Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)
- Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
- Roger & Me, 1989
- Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
- Romance on the High Seas, 1948
- Rumble in the Bronx, 1996
- Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
- Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
- Shall We Dance?, 2004
- Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
- Shocker, 1989 (HBO)
- Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
- Sprung, 1997 (HBO)
- Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
- Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
- Swing Time, 1936
- Tea for Two, 1950
- Thief, 1981 (HBO)
- This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)
- Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)
- Top Hat, 1935
- Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)
- Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
- Troll, 1986 (HBO)
- Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
- Underdog, 2007 (HBO)
- Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
- Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)
- The Visitor, 2008
- Waiting for Guffman, 1997
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
- Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
- The Wings of Eagles, 1957
- Without Love, 1945
- Woman of the Year, 1942
- Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
- Young Man with a Horn, 1949
Coming Soon (TBD)
- FBOY Island, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Immortal (Gomorrah Film), Max Original Film Premiere
- Romeo Santos: King of Bachata, 2021 (HBO)
- Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium, 2021 (HBO)
