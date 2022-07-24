Everything new coming to Peacock in August 2022

If you’re looking for some creepy content to watch, Peacock has you covered in August 2022. First up is They/Them, an original horror movie starring Kevin Bacon. Peacock will also debut a true crime docuseries called The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise next month.

Once you’ve had your share of scares, check out Bill Nye’s new show, The End is Nye.

You can watch some shows on Peacock for free or sign up for Premium right here.

Everything coming to Peacock in August 2022

Streaming August 1

10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

27 Dresses, 2008

The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

American Gangster, 2007

Backdraft, 1991

Barney’s Great Adventure, 1998

The Beach, 2000

A Beautiful Mind, 2001

A Better Life, 2011*

Billy Madison, 1995*

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Boss, 2016*

The Breakfast Club, 1985

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Cinderella Man, 2005

Cooties, 2015*

Cop Car, 2015

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Crooklyn, 1994

Dead Presidents, 1995

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Do the Right Thing, 1989

Eat Pray Love, 2010*

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fever Pitch, 2005*

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Flatliners, 1990

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Funny People, 2009

Gods of Egypt, 2016*

The Good Shepard, 2006

The Guardian, 2006

Happy Gilmore, 1996*

Haywire, 2012*

A Hologram for the King, 2016*

Horrible Bosses, 2011

The Hulk, 2003

The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016*

Knocked Up, 2007*

Leatherheads, 2008

Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Man on Fire, 2004

The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012

Midnight Run, 1988

The Mummy, 1999*

The Mummy Returns, 2001*

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

Now You See Me, 2013*

Now You See Me 2, 2016*

Nurse Betty, 2000

One True Thing, 1998

Paper Soldiers, 2002

Parker, 2013*

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

The Punisher, 2004*

Punisher: War Zone, 2008*

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014*

Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5

Quicksilver, 1986

Reality Bites, 1994

Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016*

Robin Hood, 2010

RV, 2006

Safe House, 2012

Salt, 2010*

Scarface, 1983

The Scorpion King, 2002*

Serenity, 2005*

Shrek, 2001*

Shrek 2, 2004*

Smokin’ Aces, 2007

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012*

State of Play, 2009

Stepmom, 1998

Stir of Echoes, 1999*

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007*

Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

This is 40, 2012

This Means War, 2012

Uncut Gems, 2019*

Undercover Brother, 2002

Upgrade, 2018*

Waterworld, 1995

Waves, 2019*

You’re Next, 2013*

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 2

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Mark of a Serial Killer, Seasons 1-2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 3

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Divine Divas, 2017

Jexi, 2019

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 4

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*



The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

NFL Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 1

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 5

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IndyCar: Practice 1 – Nashville*

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 2

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 6

AIG Women’s Open

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Whitney

IMSA: Road America – Qualifying

IndyCar: Qualifying – Nashville

IndyCar: Practice 2 – Nashville

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Wolves*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Southampton*

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 3

Streaming August 7

AIG Women’s Open

IMSA: Road America – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge*

IMSA: Road America – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*

IMSA: Road America – Porsche Carrera Cup*

IndyCar: Final Warmup – Nashville*

IndyCar: IndyCar Series #12 Nashville*

IndyCar: Indy Lights – Nashville*

IndyCar: Road America*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brentford*

Premier League – Man United v. Brighton*

Premier League – West Ham v. Man City*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Final Round

Streaming August 8

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 9

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 10

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League – Monaco

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tormenta de Amor, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 11

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Becket, 1964

The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 2

George Carlin: Life is Worth Losing, 2008

Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*



The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Trollstopia, Season 7

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 12

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Miz & Mrs., Season 3, (USA)

Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 13

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Everton*

Premier League – Brentford v. Man United

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Man City v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United*

Premier League – Wolves v. Fulham*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Streaming August 14

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round

Streaming August 15

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 16

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Self/Less, 2015

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 17

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The House, 2017*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 18

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf*

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 19

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Vuelta a España – Stage 1*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey*

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 20

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway*

La Vuelta a España – Stage 2

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Arsenal

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Everton v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Fulham v. Brentford*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Southampton*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Wolves

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Streaming August 21

La Vuelta a España – Stage 3

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Man City

Premier League – West Ham v. Brighton

US Gymnastics Championships

Streaming August 22

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 23

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 4*

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 24

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 5*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*



The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Promesas De Campaña, Season 1

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)* ​​​​​​



Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 25

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*



Everything I Know About Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (Peacock Original)*



The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Vuelta a España – Stage 6*

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 1

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Made In Chelsea, Season 18-22

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 26

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League T&F – Lausanne

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Vuelta a España – Stage 7

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 2

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 27

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup – Los Angeles

IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. UNAM

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Fulham

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Man City v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Southampton v. Man United*

U.S. Senior Women’s Open – Round 3*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Streaming August 28

IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

La Vuelta a España – Stage 9

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. West Ham

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham

Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle*

U.S. Senior Women’s Open – Final Round*

Streaming August 29

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 30

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 10*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Murdered by Morning, Season 1-2

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 31

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 4

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

La Mujer de Mi Vida, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Wolves*

Premier League – Arsenal v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle

Premier League – Man City v. Nottingham Forest*

Premier League – West Ham v. Tottenham*

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

That’s everything coming to Peacock through the month of August 2022. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.