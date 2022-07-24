Everything new coming to Peacock in August 2022

If you’re looking for some creepy content to watch, Peacock has you covered in August 2022. First up is They/Them, an original horror movie starring Kevin Bacon. Peacock will also debut a true crime docuseries called The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise next month.
Once you’ve had your share of scares, check out Bill Nye’s new show, The End is Nye.
You can watch some shows on Peacock for free or sign up for Premium right here.
Everything coming to Peacock in August 2022
Streaming August 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
- 27 Dresses, 2008
- The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005
- Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
- American Gangster, 2007
- Backdraft, 1991
- Barney’s Great Adventure, 1998
- The Beach, 2000
- A Beautiful Mind, 2001
- A Better Life, 2011*
- Billy Madison, 1995*
- The Book of Eli, 2010
- The Boss, 2016*
- The Breakfast Club, 1985
- Cape Fear, 1991
- Casino, 1995
- Cinderella Man, 2005
- Cooties, 2015*
- Cop Car, 2015
- Coyote Ugly, 2000
- Crooklyn, 1994
- Dead Presidents, 1995
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008
- Do the Right Thing, 1989
- Eat Pray Love, 2010*
- Enemy of the State, 1998
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
- Fever Pitch, 2005*
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
- Flatliners, 1990
- Frost/Nixon, 2008
- Funny People, 2009
- Gods of Egypt, 2016*
- The Good Shepard, 2006
- The Guardian, 2006
- Happy Gilmore, 1996*
- Haywire, 2012*
- A Hologram for the King, 2016*
- Horrible Bosses, 2011
- The Hulk, 2003
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016*
- Knocked Up, 2007*
- Leatherheads, 2008
- Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
- Man on Fire, 2004
- The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
- Midnight Run, 1988
- The Mummy, 1999*
- The Mummy Returns, 2001*
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
- Mystic River, 2003
- National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
- Now You See Me, 2013*
- Now You See Me 2, 2016*
- Nurse Betty, 2000
- One True Thing, 1998
- Paper Soldiers, 2002
- Parker, 2013*
- Pride and Prejudice, 2005
- The Proposal, 2009
- The Punisher, 2004*
- Punisher: War Zone, 2008*
- The Purge: Anarchy, 2014*
- Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5
- Quicksilver, 1986
- Reality Bites, 1994
- Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016*
- Robin Hood, 2010
- RV, 2006
- Safe House, 2012
- Salt, 2010*
- Scarface, 1983
- The Scorpion King, 2002*
- Serenity, 2005*
- Shrek, 2001*
- Shrek 2, 2004*
- Smokin’ Aces, 2007
- Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012*
- State of Play, 2009
- Stepmom, 1998
- Stir of Echoes, 1999*
- Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007*
- Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022
- Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
- This is 40, 2012
- This Means War, 2012
- Uncut Gems, 2019*
- Undercover Brother, 2002
- Upgrade, 2018*
- Waterworld, 1995
- Waves, 2019*
- You’re Next, 2013*
- Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
- Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 2
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Mark of a Serial Killer, Seasons 1-2
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 3
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Divine Divas, 2017
- Jexi, 2019
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 4
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- NFL Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
- PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 1
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 5
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- IndyCar: Practice 1 – Nashville*
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
- PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 2
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 6
- AIG Women’s Open
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Whitney
- IMSA: Road America – Qualifying
- IndyCar: Qualifying – Nashville
- IndyCar: Practice 2 – Nashville
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Aston Villa*
- Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Wolves*
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Southampton*
- World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
- PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 3
Streaming August 7
- AIG Women’s Open
- IMSA: Road America – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge*
- IMSA: Road America – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*
- IMSA: Road America – Porsche Carrera Cup*
- IndyCar: Final Warmup – Nashville*
- IndyCar: IndyCar Series #12 Nashville*
- IndyCar: Indy Lights – Nashville*
- IndyCar: Road America*
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Man United v. Brighton*
- Premier League – West Ham v. Man City*
- PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Final Round
Streaming August 8
- Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 9
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 10
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Diamond League – Monaco
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tormenta de Amor, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 11
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Becket, 1964
- The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 2
- George Carlin: Life is Worth Losing, 2008
- Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014*
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
- The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Trollstopia, Season 7
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 12
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8
- Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Miz & Mrs., Season 3, (USA)
- Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 13
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Leicester City*
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Everton*
- Premier League – Brentford v. Man United
- Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle*
- Premier League – Man City v. Bournemouth
- Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Fulham*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Streaming August 14
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round
Streaming August 15
- Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 16
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Self/Less, 2015
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 17
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The House, 2017*
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey*
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 18
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
- The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- U.S. Amateur Golf*
- U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 19
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway*
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 1*
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 2
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey*
- U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 20
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway*
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 2
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*
- Premier League – Everton v. Nottingham Forest
- Premier League – Fulham v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Southampton*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Wolves
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Streaming August 21
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 3
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Final Round
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians*
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Man City
- Premier League – West Ham v. Brighton
- US Gymnastics Championships
Streaming August 22
- Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 23
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 4*
- LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 24
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 5*
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Promesas De Campaña, Season 1
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 25
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
- Everything I Know About Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (Peacock Original)*
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 6*
- LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 1
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Made In Chelsea, Season 18-22
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
- The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 26
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Diamond League T&F – Lausanne
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 7
- LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 2
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 2
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 27
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup – Los Angeles
- IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- LIGA MX – Chivas vs. UNAM
- LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 3
- NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Fulham
- Premier League – Brentford v. Everton
- Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United*
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Bournemouth*
- Premier League – Man City v. Crystal Palace*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Man United*
- U.S. Senior Women’s Open – Round 3*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Streaming August 28
- IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 9
- Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- LPGA CP Women’s Open – Final Round
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins*
- PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. West Ham
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham
- Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle*
- U.S. Senior Women’s Open – Final Round*
Streaming August 29
- Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 30
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 10*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Murdered by Morning, Season 1-2
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming August 31
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Croods: Family Tree, Season 4
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- La Mujer de Mi Vida, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Wolves*
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Aston Villa*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Man City v. Nottingham Forest*
- Premier League – West Ham v. Tottenham*
- ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
That’s everything coming to Peacock through the month of August 2022. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.