Everything new coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Having finally gotten around to watching the original Neon Genesis Evangelion series earlier this year, I couldn’t be more excited for all four “sequel” movies to hit Amazon Prime Video in August 2021. If anime isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other exciting additions coming next month, including Jaws, Moneyball, The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3, and Predator. Also, if you missed it, don’t forget to check out everything that Amazon added to Prime Video back in July.

Streaming August 1

Streaming August 6th

*Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021) For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. Val is a raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary that reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

S.O.Z. Soldiers Or Zombies centers on the charismatic and unpredictable drug lord, Alonso Marroquín, who escapes prison in Mexico and hides in the middle of the desert in order to avoid extradition. While on the other side of the border, a United States Army experiment with pigs in a military base goes wrong and the Mexican police unit going after Marroquín gets infected, transforming into a new breed of zombies with special abilities. The army and this new species converge in Marroquín’s hideout, where the battle for survival begins.



Streaming August 13th

*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021) EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the highly anticipated fourth and final installment of Hideaki Anno’s post-apocalyptic anime franchise, which centers on the story of Evangelion, an artificial human and multipurpose humanoid weapon, and the Angels, an unknown life-form which takes place after the Earth has been shattered by a cataclysmic event.

*Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex’s ex. A one night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality. The eight-part second season of the popular series Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.



Streaming August 16th

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 20th

*Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021) Annette follows Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor, and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional gift, will change their lives.

Killer Among Us (2021)



Streaming August 27th

The Courier (2021)

*Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021) It’s that much-awaited First Day of School! Come join the band as Pete the Cat and his pals have a special back-to-school sing-a-long in Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta. Will our groovy Blue Cat and the gang get ready in time for the new school year? Will their new teacher be as groovy as their last? And what if the Mega-Mart is out of school supplies! Find the answers to these pressing questions and more in an operatic adventure you won’t want to miss.



Prime subscribers also have full access to IMDb TV, and here are the new releases for August:

Streaming August 1st

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 12th

Streaming August 16th

Streaming August 28th

That’s everything new streaming on Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV in August 2021.

