Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of August 1st

A new month has begun, and if you’re a Netflix subscriber, you know that means you’re about to be inundated with new releases. During the week of August 1st, Netflix is adding a ton of licensed shows and movies, including all seven seasons of 30 Rock, every season of Friday Night Lights, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Magnolia, and Pineapple Express. As for original content, Netflix is also streaming Cooking With Paris and the animated movie Vivo.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 1st

Sunday, August 1st

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Tuesday, August 3rd

Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called “conversion therapy” movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence.

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Max S. reveals how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom as a teen in the real story behind the series “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).”

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES Though claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty.



Wednesday, August 4th

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades.

Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofía rushes to solve the latest mystery.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES As Gotham Garage’s star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond “upgrade and trade” as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.

Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.



Friday, August 6th

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES A man searching for the truth behind his wife’s death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series.

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.



Netflix Departures | Week of August 1st

Sunday, August 1st

American Assassin

Wednesday, August 4th

#cats_the_mewvie

Saturday, August 7th

The Promise

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of August 1st. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in August, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

