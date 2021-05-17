There may never be a “slow month” for Disney+ again. Marvel Studios took a month off in May, but comes roaring back with Loki in June. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were undoubtedly successful, but both had their detractors when it came to either show’s ability to balance emotional storytelling with loud, colorful action scenes. Loki looks to be the craziest of the bunch by a significant margin, with the titular god of mischief leaping through timelines as he attempts to save himself from being wiped from reality altogether.
That alone would put Disney+ near the top of the streaming service pile for June, but we’re also getting Pixar’s new movie Luca on the 18th. This is the third Pixar movie to debut on Disney+ for no additional charge, following Onward and Soul, which has been the subject of some controversy. Nevertheless, it will be available to watch for every user with a subscription next month. Oh, and we’re getting four more episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Today's Top Deal This is the most popular iPhone case we've ever covered - now it's down to the lowest price ever! Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of June:
Streaming June 4th
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Disney Amphibia (S2)
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Texas Throwdown
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Us Again
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 204 “The Storm”
- Big Shot | Episode 108 “Everything to Me”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 106
- Marvel Studios Legends
Streaming June 9th
- Loki | Episode 1
Streaming June 11th
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
- The Happiest Millionaire
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
- Zenimation | Season Two Premiere
- Big Shot | Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 107
Streaming June 16th
- Loki | Episode 2
Streaming June 18th
- Dino Ranch (S1)
- Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Maine Ingredient
- Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
- Luca
- Big Shot | Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 206 “Yes, And…”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 108
Streaming June 23rd
- Loki | Episode 3
Streaming June 25th
- Disney Bunk’d (S4)
- PJ Masks (S4)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
- When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans”
- Wolfgang
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 207 “The Field Trip”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 109
Streaming June 30th
- Loki | Episode 4
That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of June. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in July.
Today's Top Deal This is the most popular iPhone case we've ever covered - now it's down to the lowest price ever! Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission