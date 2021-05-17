There may never be a “slow month” for Disney+ again. Marvel Studios took a month off in May, but comes roaring back with Loki in June. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were undoubtedly successful, but both had their detractors when it came to either show’s ability to balance emotional storytelling with loud, colorful action scenes. Loki looks to be the craziest of the bunch by a significant margin, with the titular god of mischief leaping through timelines as he attempts to save himself from being wiped from reality altogether.

That alone would put Disney+ near the top of the streaming service pile for June, but we’re also getting Pixar’s new movie Luca on the 18th. This is the third Pixar movie to debut on Disney+ for no additional charge, following Onward and Soul, which has been the subject of some controversy. Nevertheless, it will be available to watch for every user with a subscription next month. Oh, and we’re getting four more episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of June:

Streaming June 4th

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 204 “The Storm”

Big Shot | Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

Streaming June 9th

Loki | Episode 1

Streaming June 11th

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation | Season Two Premiere

Big Shot | Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 107

Streaming June 16th

Loki | Episode 2

Streaming June 18th

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca

Big Shot | Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 206 “Yes, And…”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 108

Streaming June 23rd

Loki | Episode 3

Streaming June 25th

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans”

Wolfgang

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 207 “The Field Trip”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 109

Streaming June 30th

Loki | Episode 4

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of June. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in July.

