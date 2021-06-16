Click to Skip Ad
Every new movie and show coming to Disney+ in July 2021

June 16th, 2021 at 2:37 PM
By
Disney Plus: New shows and movies

Two years after Spider-Man: Far From Home released in theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally taking to the big screen once again. Black Widow makes its long-awaited, oft-delayed debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, bringing closure to the story of Natasha Romanoff after her fateful demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow is easily the biggest release of July, but there is plenty more to look forward to on Disney+ next month, including the premieres of the original movie Jungle Cruise and the original series Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch. Loki will also wrap up its first season, while Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical continue their respective runs.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of July 2021:

Streaming July 2nd

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 208 “Most Likely To”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 110 “Common Ground”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 102
  • Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
  • Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
  • The Sandlot
  • The Sandlot 2

Streaming July 7th

  • Monsters At Work | Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”
  • Loki | Episode 5
  • Marvel Studios Legends | Black Widow

Streaming July 9th

  • Black Widow | Premier Access
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 209 “Spring Break”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 103
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”
  • Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
  • Flicka
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
  • Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
  • Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
  • Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
  • Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
  • When Sharks Attack (S7)
  • World’s Biggest Bullshark

Streaming July 14th

  • Loki | Episode 6
  • Monsters At Work | Episode 102 “Meet Mift”

Streaming July 16th

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 210 “The Transformation”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 104
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”
  • The Croc That Ate Jaws
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Incredible Iceland
  • Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
  • Shark Attack Files (S1) 
  • Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
  • Shark Gangs
  • We Bought A Zoo
  • When Sharks Attack (S7)
  • World’s Deadliest Sharks

Streaming July 21st

  • Turner & Hooch | Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”
  • Behind The Attraction
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
  • Monsters At Work | Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”

Streaming July 23rd

  • Playing With Sharks
  • Stuntman
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 211 “Showtime”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 105
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 113 “Infested”
  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) | Ep. Mickey The Brave!
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
  • Ice Age: The Meltdown
  • Shark Attack Files (S1) 
  • Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Streaming July 28th

  • Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
  • Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”
  • The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse | Batch 2
  • Monsters At Work | Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”
  • Turner & Hooch | Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

Streaming July 30th

  • Jungle Cruise | Premier Access
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 212 “Second Chances”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 106
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 114 “War Mantle”
  • Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
  • Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
  • Garfield
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
  • Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of July. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in August.

