Every new movie and show coming to Disney+ in July 2021

Two years after Spider-Man: Far From Home released in theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally taking to the big screen once again. Black Widow makes its long-awaited, oft-delayed debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, bringing closure to the story of Natasha Romanoff after her fateful demise in Avengers: Endgame.
Black Widow is easily the biggest release of July, but there is plenty more to look forward to on Disney+ next month, including the premieres of the original movie Jungle Cruise and the original series Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch. Loki will also wrap up its first season, while Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical continue their respective runs.
Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of July 2021:
Streaming July 2nd
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 208 “Most Likely To”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 110 “Common Ground”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 102
- Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
- Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
Streaming July 7th
- Monsters At Work | Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”
- Loki | Episode 5
- Marvel Studios Legends | Black Widow
Streaming July 9th
- Black Widow | Premier Access
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 209 “Spring Break”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 103
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”
- Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
- Flicka
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
- Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
- Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
- Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
- Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
- When Sharks Attack (S7)
- World’s Biggest Bullshark
Streaming July 14th
- Loki | Episode 6
- Monsters At Work | Episode 102 “Meet Mift”
Streaming July 16th
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 210 “The Transformation”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 104
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Incredible Iceland
- Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
- Shark Attack Files (S1)
- Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
- Shark Gangs
- We Bought A Zoo
- When Sharks Attack (S7)
- World’s Deadliest Sharks
Streaming July 21st
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”
- Behind The Attraction
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
- Monsters At Work | Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”
Streaming July 23rd
- Playing With Sharks
- Stuntman
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 211 “Showtime”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 105
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 113 “Infested”
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) | Ep. Mickey The Brave!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Shark Attack Files (S1)
- Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Streaming July 28th
- Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse | Batch 2
- Monsters At Work | Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”
Streaming July 30th
- Jungle Cruise | Premier Access
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 212 “Second Chances”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 106
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 114 “War Mantle”
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
- Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
- Garfield
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
- Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of July. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in August.