Every new movie and show coming to Disney+ in July 2021

Two years after Spider-Man: Far From Home released in theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally taking to the big screen once again. Black Widow makes its long-awaited, oft-delayed debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, bringing closure to the story of Natasha Romanoff after her fateful demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow is easily the biggest release of July, but there is plenty more to look forward to on Disney+ next month, including the premieres of the original movie Jungle Cruise and the original series Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch. Loki will also wrap up its first season, while Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical continue their respective runs.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of July 2021:

Streaming July 2nd

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 208 “Most Likely To”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 110 “Common Ground”

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 102

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Streaming July 7th

Monsters At Work | Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”

Loki | Episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends | Black Widow

Streaming July 9th

Black Widow | Premier Access

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 209 “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Streaming July 14th

Loki | Episode 6

Monsters At Work | Episode 102 “Meet Mift”

Streaming July 16th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 210 “The Transformation”

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

Streaming July 21st

Turner & Hooch | Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”

Behind The Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work | Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”

Streaming July 23rd

Playing With Sharks

Stuntman

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 211 “Showtime”

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 113 “Infested”

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) | Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Streaming July 28th

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse | Batch 2

Monsters At Work | Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

Streaming July 30th

Jungle Cruise | Premier Access

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 212 “Second Chances”

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 114 “War Mantle”

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) | Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of July. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in August.

