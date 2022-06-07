Deadpool 3 will still be R-rated, say the movie’s writers

Marvel had the perfect chance to use Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but decided not to. That means we probably won’t see Wade Wilson in the MCU until Deadpool 3 hits theaters. But it’s not like we have any release date news, as Marvel has yet to share any information about the movie. However, the Deadpool 3 writers recently reassured fans that the film will be R-rated, just like its predecessors. Disney won’t get in the way.

We know almost nothing about Deadpool 3. It’s the only project from the Fox universe of X-Men stories that will transition to the MCU. From the early days of the Fox deal, Disney said that it would not change Deadpool. And that it will be a rare R-rated entry in the PG-13 universe of MCU projects.

More than three years later, we still don’t know much about the movie, although Ryan Reynolds trolled fans with a few meaningless Deadpool 3 teasers.

However, we recently found out that Shawn Levy will direct the MCU’s first Deadpool movie. And Reynolds confirmed that Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) is coming back. And now, the writers of the movie have given us a little bit more to chew on.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on the previous two movies, talked about Deadpool 3 with The Playlist.

They didn’t quite address the launch delay, and we should remember that Marvel had to reshuffle its plans more than once because of COVID-19. And that 2020 was a year that had no MCU movies or TV shows for fans.

“We want to make it great,” Reese said about Deadpool 3. “We’re in the laboratory working on it with Ryan Reynolds all the time, and we’re very much entertaining ourselves. So, hopefully, that translates and ultimately will entertain the world. But you know, it’s a marriage between Fox and Disney, and it’s two different universes, and it’s not easy. But it’s also a wonderful challenge and, you know, high-class problems to be able to merge those, those worlds. So, we’re, we’re enjoying it.”

Will Deadpool 3 be rated R?

The writers acknowledged a new work environment following the switch to Disney, which has its particularities that they had to adjust to. But Marvel and Disney will “let Deadpool be Deadpool.”

Reese said that Marvel has been incredibly supportive. “It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, ‘you know, that’s too far,’ that could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support,” he continued. That means Deadpool 3 will be R-rated like its predecessors.

“It’s been nothing but, ‘how can we help you?’ ‘What from our universe would you like to use? How, how can we make your life easy?’ And we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We’re not… this is not going to be the Disney-fied ‘Deadpool.’ So they’re awesome, and now it’s up to us to come through and justify that faith,” the writers said.

“They’re not gonna mess with the tone,” Reese added. “I mean, I’d never say never, I guess there’s an outside chance, but we’ve always been told it can be R-[rated], and we’re proceeding as if it’s R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don’t think that’ll change.”

That’s hopefully how things will stay.

The writers also addressed the elephant in the room. Disney replaced them at one point with the Bob’s Burgers writers. But the important thing is that they’re back, and they can keep delivering those R-rated jokes for Deadpool 3.

