Blackberry looks like The Social Network if it was funny in first trailer

The Blackberry movie trailer is here. Yes, that Blackberry. They’re making a Blackberry movie…and it looks like a comedy.

Today, IFC Films released the official trailer for Blackberry, its upcoming dramedy about the rise and fall of the telecommunications giant. The film, which stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon, This Is The End) and is directed by Matt Johnson (The Dirties), will premiere in theaters on May 12, 2023.

While some of the more recent depictions of technology companies have been more serious, like Steve Jobs, The Social Network, WeCrashed, and Super Pumped, Blackberry appears to take a more comedic approach to the events that transpired between the people that founded Research in Motion, the company behind the Blackberry smartphone.

According to the synopsis on IMDb, Blackberry will tell the story of “a company that toppled global giants before succumbing to the ruthlessly competitive forces of Silicon Valley. This is not a conventional tale of modern business failure by fraud and greed. The rise and fall of BlackBerry reveals the dangerous speed at which innovators race along the information superhighway.”

You can check out the official trailer for the upcoming film on YouTube below:

While I’m sure we will also enjoy watching the crazy rise and incredible demise of the Blackberry on the silver screen, we’ll have to turn our eyes elsewhere to enjoy a new smartphone. That said, there is an argument to be made that the iPhone may have never existed without Blackberry forging the path that it did.

Speaking of phones we might actually be able to buy soon, Google’s entire new Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, and Pixel 7a, have all had their designs recently leaked. So, while we enjoy watching Blackberry implode, let’s also look forward to what’s coming.