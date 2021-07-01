Click to Skip Ad
Entertainment

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has finally started filming in Atlanta

June 30th, 2021 at 8:21 PM
By
Black Panther 2 Production

In yet another sign that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is fully back on track, production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has begun. Variety reports that production on the Black Panther sequel kicked off at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. At the World Premiere Fan Event for Black Widow, Marvel boss Kevin Feige shared his thoughts on Black Panther 2’s production.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige told Variety in regards to Black Panther 2 on Tuesday night. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Black Panther 2 production has begun

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year at 43 after a battle with colon cancer. After his passing, Marvel Studios announced that T’Challa would not be recast. Feige said that Boseman’s portrayal “transcended any previous iteration of the character in Marvel’s past”. Wakanda would live on in future movies and shows, though, honoring Boseman’s legacy.

Feige did not offer any new details about Wakanda Forever during the fan event, but Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) are all expected to reprise their roles from the first movie in the sequel.

A Wakanda series is in the works for Disney+

In addition to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney has also announced that director Ryan Coogler is developing a Wakanda series for Disney+. We know even less about this series than we do about Black Panther 2. Here’s what Disney’s Bob Iger had to say about the deal back in February:

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on July 8th, 2022.

Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

