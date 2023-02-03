Ant-Man’s memoir is now a real book that you can buy

We didn’t actually see Scott Lang at any point in Phase 4 of the MCU, but we did find out what he’d been up to following the events of Avengers: Endgame. While some of his fellow Avengers retired and others left the planet, Lang decided to lean into the newfound fame instead. We saw hints of this throughout Phase 4, and we’ll obviously learn much more in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17. But did you know that Ant-Man also wrote a memoir? Well, he did, and Marvel decided to turn it into a real book that you can buy this fall.

Read Ant-Man’s new book this fall

This week, Marvel shared a video of Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd promoting Lang’s all-new memoir, appropriately titled Look Out for the Little Guy! As Rudd notes in the video, “this once movie prop is now an actual, real-life book you can purchase wherever books are sold.”

It’s 256 pages long, and if you’re still struggling to believe that it’s real, here’s the synopsis:

In Look Out for the Little Guy, Scott Lang shares with the world a bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers. These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all—from the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and dad.

With Jen Walters directly addressing the audience in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Deadpool set to join the MCU next year in Deadpool 3, the fourth-wall breaks are going to become increasingly common. Hopefully, Marvel strikes the balance between entertaining and annoying as the MCU continues to cross over with our reality in the coming years.

Look Out for the Little Guy! is up for preorder now and will be available on September 5, 2023.