Everything new coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

If you have a Prime subscription and you’re looking for something to watch this summer, you’re in luck, because July looks packed for Prime Video. Amazon’s original movie The Tomorrow War — starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski — is sure to attract plenty of eyeballs, as will the original series Luxe Listing Sydney and The Pursuit of Love, both of which debut in July. There’s some great licensed content coming too, such as I, Robot, Julie & Julia, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Today's Top Deal

The brand new Roku Express 4K+ just got its first big discount at Amazon! List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Streaming July 1st

Streaming July 2nd

*The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.



Streaming July 5th

Streaming July 9th

Our Friend (2019)

*Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

World class beaches, an iconic harbour, and breathtaking properties make Sydney, Australia one of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet. Luxe Listings Sydney follows the intense and extraordinary professional and personal lives of three elite real estate agents as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world.



Streaming July 15th

*El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

El Cid returns for a second season, picking up after the death of King Fernando. His sons, Sancho, Alfonso and García, rule the kingdoms of Castilla, León and Galicia, respectively. Ruy is now a knight – a step before becoming a true hero – but he will have to make some very difficult decisions along the way. Will it be Amina or Jimena? Sancho or Alfonso? Loyalty or glory? Peace or war? Battles, love, politics, intrigue, treason, death, and power struggles provide a rich backdrop for the second season of El Cid, which chronicles the real-life odyssey of Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar: a hero and legend, who was accused of being a traitor by his enemies.



Streaming July 16th

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A DayMiss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

*Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Your favorite shoppable fashion series is back! In Making the Cut, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are joined by judges, world-famous supermodel Winnie Harlow, and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott as they search for the next great global fashion brand. Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level. Each week, winning looks will be available to buy in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store, and the last designer standing will receive one million dollars to invest in their brand, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship.



Streaming July 30th

*The Pursuit of Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 Written for the screen and directed by Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love follows the friendship between cousins Linda and Fanny, which will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart.



Prime subscribers also have full access to IMDb TV, and here are the new releases for July:

Streaming July 1st

Streaming July 9th

*Leverage: Redemption- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1 Leverage: Redemption brings the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter, and the Thief back together again, this time with help from a new tech genius and corporate fixer, to take down a new kind of villain – from the man who created an opioid crisis from the comfort of his boardroom, to the couple who prefers to deport workers instead of paying them, to the shadowy security firm that helps hide dangerous secrets for a price. When someone needs help, they provide…Leverage.



Streaming July 15th

That’s everything new streaming on Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV in the month of July.

Today's Top Deal

How are these hot new mini smart plugs on Amazon only $4.24 each?! List Price: $21.96 Price: $16.97 You Save: $4.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission