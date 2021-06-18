Everything new coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

If you have a Prime subscription and you’re looking for something to watch this summer, you’re in luck, because July looks packed for Prime Video. Amazon’s original movie The Tomorrow War — starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski — is sure to attract plenty of eyeballs, as will the original series Luxe Listing Sydney and The Pursuit of Love, both of which debut in July. There’s some great licensed content coming too, such as I, Robot, Julie & Julia, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.Today's Top Deal The brand new Roku Express 4K+ just got its first big discount at Amazon! List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Streaming July 1st
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
- Abduction (2016)
- Absence Of Malice (1981)
- Across The Universe (2007)
- Alien (1979)
- An Education (2009)
- Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
- Awakenings (1990)
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Burlesque (2010)
- Crimson Tide (1995)
- Fat Albert (2004)
- Frozen River (2008)
- Green Lantern (2011)
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)
- Hellboy (2004)
- I, Robot (2004)
- Irrational Man (2015)
- Jack And Jill (2011)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Madeline (1998)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- Midnight In Paris (2011)
- Money Train (1995)
- Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- On The Waterfront (1954)
- Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
- Open Season
- Patton (1970)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- Phone Booth (2003)
- Premonition (2007)
- Ramona And Beezus (2010)
- Rear Window (1954)
- Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
- School Daze (1988)
- Snatch (2001)
- The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
- The Animal (2001)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The International (2009)
- The Lady In The Van (2006)
- The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
- The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
- The Messengers (2007)
- The Stepfather (2009)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
- To Rome With Love (2012)
- Underworld: Evolution (2006)
- Vertigo (1958)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- Your Highness (2011)
- American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
- An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
- BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
- Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
- How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
- Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
- The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
- The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)
Streaming July 2nd
- *The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Streaming July 5th
- Surf’s Up (2007)
Streaming July 9th
- Our Friend (2019)
- *Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- World class beaches, an iconic harbour, and breathtaking properties make Sydney, Australia one of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet. Luxe Listings Sydney follows the intense and extraordinary professional and personal lives of three elite real estate agents as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world.
Streaming July 15th
- *El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
- El Cid returns for a second season, picking up after the death of King Fernando. His sons, Sancho, Alfonso and García, rule the kingdoms of Castilla, León and Galicia, respectively. Ruy is now a knight – a step before becoming a true hero – but he will have to make some very difficult decisions along the way. Will it be Amina or Jimena? Sancho or Alfonso? Loyalty or glory? Peace or war? Battles, love, politics, intrigue, treason, death, and power struggles provide a rich backdrop for the second season of El Cid, which chronicles the real-life odyssey of Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar: a hero and legend, who was accused of being a traitor by his enemies.
Streaming July 16th
- Miss Pettigrew Lives For A DayMiss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
- *Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
- Your favorite shoppable fashion series is back! In Making the Cut, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are joined by judges, world-famous supermodel Winnie Harlow, and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott as they search for the next great global fashion brand. Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level. Each week, winning looks will be available to buy in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store, and the last designer standing will receive one million dollars to invest in their brand, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship.
Streaming July 30th
- *The Pursuit of Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Written for the screen and directed by Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love follows the friendship between cousins Linda and Fanny, which will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart.
Prime subscribers also have full access to IMDb TV, and here are the new releases for July:
Streaming July 1st
- A Beautiful Mind
- Anna
- Antboy
- Aquamarine
- Arbitrage
- Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
- Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby
- Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Big Wedding
- Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink
- Boyz n’ The Hood
- Bridge of Spies
- Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Captain Phillips
- Casper’s Haunted Christmas
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Constant Gardener, The
- Deer Hunter, The
- Forever My Girl
- Grandma’s Boy
- Heaven is for Real
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Hope Floats
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Isle of Dogs
- Kiss of the Dragon
- Knowing
- La Bamba
- Love Actually
- Love Punch
- Meet Joe Black
- Midnight Run
- Miracle at St. Anna
- Miracles from Heaven
- Monuments Men, The
- Muppets from Space
- Muppets Take Manhattan, The
- Paper Towns
- Righteous Kill
- Rise of the Guardians
- The Roommate
- Sense and Sensibility
- Shanghai Knights
- Sixth Man, The
- Smurfs and The Magic Flute
- Soul Food
- The Nanny Diaries
- Traffic
- Two If by Sea
- Unstoppable
- Wolves
- Z for Zachariah
Streaming July 9th
- *Leverage: Redemption- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
- Leverage: Redemption brings the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter, and the Thief back together again, this time with help from a new tech genius and corporate fixer, to take down a new kind of villain – from the man who created an opioid crisis from the comfort of his boardroom, to the couple who prefers to deport workers instead of paying them, to the shadowy security firm that helps hide dangerous secrets for a price. When someone needs help, they provide…Leverage.
Streaming July 15th
That’s everything new streaming on Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV in the month of July.