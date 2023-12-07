Netflix is going all out in a push to get you to stream Zack Snyder’s epic, explosive space opera Rebel Moon, which arrives on the platform two weeks from now.

In what will surely help generate buzz and strong word-of-mouth, for example, the streaming giant set up a one-week run for the movie in select theaters starting Dec. 15. Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire is also coming to Netflix hours earlier than originally planned, with its streaming debut now set for 7 p.m. PT on Dec. 21. Additionally, in light of the big cliffhanger that awaits viewers at the end, Netflix has confirmed that viewers will get to enjoy a teaser trailer for the movie’s sequel coming in April 2024.

And not keen to leave the movie’s viewership too much up to chance, Netflix has prepared a giant Rebel Moon digital billboard that will cover the entire homepage later this month (check it out below). Serving a purpose similar to the familiar Netflix billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles that advertises shows and movies, this one will greet viewers from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25.

Sofia Boutella stars in the movie as a young woman who lives on a far-flung moon and organizes a resistance when soldiers threaten her home. “When a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius,” the official Netflix summary explains, “Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.”

According to Netflix, several distinct languages and their respective alphabets were created for the film’s world, along with currency, musical instruments, religious iconography, and origin stories. The cast includes Michiel Huisman playing a farmer named Gunnar; Anthony Hopkins voicing a robot named Jimmy; Charlie Hunnam playing a mercenary named Kai, and Djimon Hounsou playing a general named Titus.