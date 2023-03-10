A Lost documentary is coming from the director of The Last Blockbuster

Lost’s premonition-filled Desmond always promised that he’d see us in another life, but turns out it will be much sooner than that. A documentary about the best show from the early 2000s is in the works — and while it doesn’t have a release date yet, the film (titled Getting LOST) is said to explore the show’s controversial and confusing ending, while also revisiting the intense fandom around the show and much more.

“Lost was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me!” said filmmaker Taylor Morden, who also directed the documentary The Last Blockbuster, in a press statement.

“It came at a time when we all still gathered around the TV week to week to find out what would happen next. I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of Lost.”

It’s a great time to revisit the series for many reasons, not the least of which is its milestone anniversary in 2024 (Lost debuted back in 2004 and ran until 2010). What the documentary will also touch on, however, is the way it pioneered the kind of TV we enjoy today on streamers like Netflix and elsewhere — especially fan-favorite series that build and nurture followings the way Lost did, with its clues, Easter Eggs, and much more.

Not that most people will probably need a reminder, but Lost starred Evangeline Lilly, Dominic Monaghan, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, Terry O’Quinn, Michael Emerson, and others, and it was set on a mysterious island where unexplained phenomenon keep occurring. It was the biggest show on air at its height, and probably deserving of a documentary on that basis alone.

Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof, meanwhile, is returning to TV with a new show called Mrs. Davis, coming to Peacock in April.