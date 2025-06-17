9 new and returning Netflix shows to watch this week (June 15-21)

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

Three weeks into June, Netflix has already added dozens of TV seasons to its streaming library, including nine shows this week. We’ve already covered a few of the top highlights, but there are also several international series arriving this week.

New and returning Netflix shows (6/15 – 6/21)

Bill Kaulitz and Tom Kaulitz are not only twin brothers, but also the lead vocalist and guitarist for the German pop rock band Tokio Hotel. After a successful first season, the docuseries Kaulitz & Kaulitz returns for season 2 as Bill and Tom work through personal issues, plan their upcoming tour, organize a bachelor party, and more.

Every so often, Netflix adds a long-running series to its library that thousands of subscribers are thrilled to rewatch while others are intrigued to binge for the first time. Scandal, the ABC political thriller that premiered in 2012, is sure to be one of them.

The second season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders picks up ahead of the final round of auditions for the 2024–2025 squad begins. The season then follows those who are selected as they start attending training camp, try to avoid getting cut, and eventually end up performing in front of thousands of fans.

The Mexican telenovela Rosario Tijeras is returning for season 4 this week, following María del Rosario López Ramos (Bárbara de Regil) as she continues to seek revenge on all of those who hurt her when she was young. The series debuted on Mexico’s TV Azteca in 2016, and went on hiatus after season 3 in 2019. It’s been six years since the last season.

In the latest season of Netflix’s globetrotting food series Somebody Feed Phil, Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal visits Amsterdam, Tbilisi, Sydney, Adelaide, Manila, Las Vegas, Guatemala, San Sebastian, and Boston.

Yolanthe Cabau is a model, actress, and TV host born to Spanish and Dutch parents. The reality series YOLANTHE follows her as she moves to Los Angeles and “faces unexpected challenges and ghosts from her past.”

Created by Kevin Williamson (Dawson’s Creek), The Waterfront follows a North Carolina family desperate to keep their fishing empire from falling apart. The cast includes Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, and Topher Grace.

“When a swimmer collapses at a high-performance sports center, Amaia investigates the extreme risks her fellow athletes are taking to feed their ambition,” reads the synopsis for Netflix’s upcoming Spanish drama series Olympo.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is a sketch comedy series from India featuring comedian Kapil Sharma as the host. India has produced more than a few hits on Netflix, but this show happens to be India’s first to trend globally on the streamer for a month.