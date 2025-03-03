Click to Skip Ad
4 Netflix original shows coming back with new seasons this week

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 3rd, 2025 4:21PM EST
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 arrives on March 7.
Image: Netflix

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

It is a big week for fans of F1, as the immensely popular docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns for its seventh season. Meanwhile, young racing fans have a new season of Hot Wheels Let’s Race to look forward to in case the real thing is too intense.

Returning Netflix shows (3/2 – 3/8)

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 (March 3)

The animated children’s series Hot Wheels Let’s Race returns with five more episodes in March. As in previous seasons, Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Sidecar, and Axle Spoiler will learn valuable lessons about life and racing while facing off against Professor Rearview.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 (March 6)

The first half of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 1 ended on a seemingly deadly cliffhanger in October, and now we’re finally going to see what happens next. This scandalous drama set in Chicago follows a young stripper whose life becomes entangled with a hair care business owner and her family, resulting in a surprising power struggle.

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (March 6)

Before Love is Blind: Sweden introduces a new cast of singles in its second season next week, we’ll get a chance to check back in on the first season’s couples in After the Altar. The special catches back up with the cast a year later to talk about their journey after the show ended, including the three couples who actually tied the knot.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (March 7)

One of Netflix’s longest-running docuseries returns, as Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2024 F1 season, “from revitalized teams and intense personality clashes to off-track controversies and mid-season upheavals.”

