10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in July

Netflix took its sweet time ramping up the rollout of exciting original content this year. But now it’s summer, and there are more Netflix original shows and movies than we know what to do with. For horror fans, the highlight of the month will unquestionably be the Fear Street trilogy. Netflix produced three movies based on R.L. Stine’s novels, each set in a different year. Over the course of three weeks in July, all three movies will start streaming on Netflix.

Personally, the second season of I Think You Should Leave has me the most excited. The first season of Tim Robinson’s bonkers sketch show was surprising and hysterical, and the second should be too. The anime crowd also has plenty to look forward to in July, including Beastars season 2 and a new Resident Evil show. Hopefully it will be as successful as Netflix’s Castlevania anime.

Today's Top Deal

OMG... the $60 diamond stud earrings Amazon shoppers rave about are finally back in stock! Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix | Best movies and shows coming in July

Boogie Nights | July 1st Terminator 2: Judgment Day | July 1st Fear Street Part 1: 1994 | July 2nd After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 | July 6th The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations. RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness | July 8th Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 | July 9th In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival. Gunpowder Milkshake | July 14th Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies. BEASTARS: Season 2 | July 15th Accepting his predatory instincts, Legoshi vows to become stronger for Hal’s sake. Meanwhile, the herbivore killer is still on the loose. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 | July 16th Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town’s future. The Walking Dead: Season 10 | July 26th

Those are the best movies and shows coming to Netflix in July, but here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.

Today's Top Deal

Prime Day's #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a $40 credit with Amazon's Key promo! List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.98 You Save: $8.67 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission